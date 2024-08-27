Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont's Lori Douglas Honored as a 2024 Paradigm for Parity Woman on the Rise

Paradigm for Parity honors impactful female leaders on Women's Equality Day

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announces Lori Douglas , Newmont's Head of Productivity for North America, has been honored as one of Paradigm for Parity's Women on the Rise for 2024. This recognition, in acknowledgement of Women's Equality Day, highlights Lori's exceptional leadership, commitment to advancing women in the workplace and continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827356045/en/

Newmont's Lori Douglas Honored as a 2024 Paradigm for Parity Woman on the Rise (Photo: Business Wire)

Newmont's Lori Douglas Honored as a 2024 Paradigm for Parity Woman on the Rise (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lori is a leader who has consistently worked to advance and inspire colleagues around the business," said Jennifer Cmil, Newmont's Chief People Officer. "Through her thoughtful leadership initiatives at the Cripple Creek and Victor mine, she has championed IDE practices while also helping to drive important cultural shifts to improve employee experience in the workplace. This recognition is a powerful testament to her commitment to cultivating an innovative and equitable workplace, particularly in a historically male-dominated industry."

The "Women on the Rise" award celebrates women who are not only rising stars in their companies but are also striving to be catalysts for change. Recipients of the award embody leadership qualities such as courage, innovation, authenticity, creativity, and a dedication to fostering environments where diversity and inclusion thrives, and where women can excel.

"The issue of gender parity feels more urgent than ever before, and these honorees have gone above and beyond to catalyze change and continue moving our mission forward," said Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, Paradigm for Parity CEO. "We look forward to seeing the contributions that these powerful women make in their workplaces and beyond."

In addition to her role as Head of Productivity for North America, where she oversees productivity improvements across seven sites, Lori has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to driving change. As the executive sponsor of the Cripple Creek & Victor mine's Women and Allies Business Resource Group, she has spearheaded efforts to break down barriers for women, ensuring that opportunities in mining are accessible and equitable for all. Her leadership has been instrumental in fostering a workplace where diverse voices are not only heard but also can contribute to the organization.

Paradigm for Parity is dedicated to addressing systemic barriers to close the gaps in gender and racial parity and transforming corporate culture to ensure all individuals can thrive. As a proud founding member of the coalition in 2016, Newmont joined as a reflection of its commitment to closing the gender gap and creating a supportive and inclusive work environment for all.

To learn more about the fight for gender parity and the 2024 Women on the Rise nominees, please visit Paradigm for Parity .

About Paradigm for Parity

As a nonprofit founded by a group of women executives in 2015, the Paradigm for Parity® coalition supports its 150+ member companies around the world in achieving gender parity including racial equity in their corporate leadership within 15 years of joining the coalition. The organization develops and promotes actionable strategies that transform corporate culture, so that women of all races, cultures and backgrounds have equal power and opportunity.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact:
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact:
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

