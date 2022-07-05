Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it has reached a profit-sharing agreement with its represented workforce at the Company's Peñasquito mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The agreement supports the continued operation of Peñasquito into the future.

Consistent with other agreements across Mexico, Newmont Peñasquito will pay its represented workforce an uncapped profit-sharing bonus up to 10%, with an immediate cost equivalent of $70 million, which is representative of the payments related to 2021 results.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the National Union of Mining, Metallurgical, Iron and Steel and Similar Workers of the Mexican Republic," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "Through a respectful dialogue and the active participation of union leadership including Senator Napoléon Gómez Urrutia, we reached this agreement without interruption to the operation, ensuring a lasting relationship for the future of Peñasquito."

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com .

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements may include expectations regarding the future of Peñasquito and related union and labor relations. Expectations of future events are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and remain subject to risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com .

