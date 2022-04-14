Precious MetalsInvesting News

Today, Newmont Corporation launched its 2021 Sustainability Report as part of its suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: “Newmont has a long tradition of ...

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2021 Sustainability Report as part of its suite of reports on the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005599/en/

"Newmont has a long tradition of setting and transparently reporting against public targets. With this report, we offer stakeholders a clear and comprehensive understanding of our most material sustainability topics," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "As the world's leading gold company, our ESG practices are woven into the fabric of our company as we work to deliver on our purpose: to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."

Highlights of Newmont's 2021 Sustainability Report:

  • Commitment to health and safety: Achieved zero work-related fatalities for the third year in a row. Further embedded our Fatality Risk Management program with a focus on verifying the critical controls that prevent fatalities and coaching frontline leaders to provide visible, felt leadership.
  • Response to COVID-19: Continued to put the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce and host communities at the heart of every decision the Company made. Newmont strongly supported COVID-19 vaccines as they became available and adopted the position of requiring all employees and third-party workers to be fully vaccinated. With contributions through Newmont's Global Community Support Fund, the Company supported COVID-19 testing facilities, vaccine awareness campaigns and vaccine rollouts in areas near our operations.
  • Sustainability-linked financial performance: Established the industry's first sustainability-linked bond, holding Newmont to account for meeting our 2030 emissions reductions targets and to achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles by 2030. This represents the next step in aligning our business to our commitments and values by linking the interest rate payout to our performance on key ESG priorities.
  • Value sharing: Newmont played an important role in creating economic value in host communities and jurisdictions, contributing $10.8 billion to its workforce, host communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital spend, royalties and taxes. This includes spending $1.4 billion with local and Indigenous suppliers, $21.9 million in community investments and providing ongoing opportunities for local and Indigenous employment, along with an additional $3.5 million from Newmont's Global Community Support Fund.

Newmont's sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

  • Recognized as a leading gold miner for the seventh consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies;
  • Earned a rating of "AA" from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;
  • Listed as sixth overall and the top mining company in 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens;
  • Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont's efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fourth successive year;
  • Named to the JUST 100 as one of America's most JUST companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, included in the JUST 100 and named Industry Leader for 2022; and
  • One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg's ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont's 2021 Sustainability Report is written in accordance with the GRI 2016 Universal Standards Core option, the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and is externally assured by an independent third-party. Additionally, Newmont's sustainability report aligns with ICMM's Mining Principles' Performance Expectations and the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont's website .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Courtney Boone 303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold intersects 1.83 g/t Au over 52.3 m, including 125 g/t Au over 0.5 m at a depth of 350 m at Obalski

TomaGold intersects 1.83 g/t Au over 52.3 m, including 125 g/t Au over 0.5 m at a depth of 350 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the last results of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. In this latest phase, the Corporation drilled five holes for a total of 2,409 m.

Table 1: Best drilling results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Q1 Production Sets Barrick On Track to Achieve 2022 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX)(‘Barrick' or the ‘Company') today reported preliminary Q1 sales of 1.0 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 production of 1.0 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold production in 2022 is expected to be the lowest in the first quarter increasing through the year, while copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Strong Gold Production for Q1 2022 with Total Gold Production of 209,365 oz, 5% Above Budget; On Track to Meet Annual Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz of Total Gold Production

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the first quarter of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2022 First Quarter Highlights
  • Total gold production of 209,365 ounces (including 12,892 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")), 5% (9,760 ounces) above budget, and consolidated gold production of 196,473 ounces from the Company's three operating mines, 4% (8,431 ounces) above budget, with solid performances from all the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022
  • Consolidated gold revenue was $366 million on sales of 195,100 ounces at an average realized price of $1,874 per ounce
  • For 2022, B2Gold remains well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance with total gold production guidance of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 - $660 per ounce (see "Non-IFRS Measures") and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-IFRS Measures") forecast to be between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce
  • The Company announced an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine; preliminary planning by the Company has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide saprolite (weathered) material to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing as early as late 2022, subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final mine plan, with the potential to add an average of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per year to the Fekola mill's annual gold production
  • B2Gold's Namibian subsidiary was recognized by the Namibian Revenue Agency as the highest revenue contributor among "Overall Top Contributors" in calendar year 2021
Gold Production

Total gold production in the first quarter of 2022 was 209,365 ounces (including 12,892 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above budget by 5% (9,760 ounces), and consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines was 196,473 ounces, above budget by 4% (8,431 ounces), with solid performances from the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022 (see "Operations" section below). Due to the timing of higher-grade ore mining, consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022. As expected, compared to the first quarter of 2021, total consolidated gold production was lower by 5% (11,279 ounces), due to the planned significant waste stripping campaign and lower mined ore tonnage at the Fekola Mine in the first quarter of 2022, as Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit continues to be developed in the first half of 2022.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates Airborne Survey, KLR Uranium Property Adjacent to Cameco & Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Initiates Airborne Survey, KLR Uranium Property Adjacent to Cameco & Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commissioned KRM Resources Group to fly a fixed wing airborne magnetic survey over the KLR and Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. Marvel entered into an option agreement to acquire two ("KLR" and "Walker") large strategically located land packages within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin (see press release dated March 29, 2022. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including (Figure 1

  • Cigar Lake1, 50% owned by Cameco, which hosts 152 million pounds (lbs) of U3O8 at 15.4% U3O8
  • McArthur River2, 70% owned by Cameco which hosts 392 million lbs of U3O8 at 6.58% U3O8
  • Wheeler Project3, 90% owned by Denison Mines which hosts 109 million lbs of U3O8 in two deposits averaging 11.23% U3O8

The airborne magnetic survey will cover the former Walker Creek portion of the KLR Property which consists of 10,595 hectares. The survey will be flown at 100m spacings in an east-west configuration for a total line-km of 1,209km with 215 line-km of control lines. The Walker portion of the KLR Uranium Project package is contiguous to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the Walker Property lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets (Figure 2). Both properties are easily accessible by highway. In addition, the Company has already completed 32.3-Line kilometer ground magnetic survey on the Highway North claim blocks within our Key Lake ground. The Geophysical data in this survey, which dovetails with other recently acquired datasets will be interpreted and used to refine prospective drilling targets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Launches Virtual Tour of the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Launches Virtual Tour of the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Site Tour utilizing the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform, leveraged to showcase the Wawa Gold Project. The VRIFY platform has been designed to assist investors in better understanding the scope of Red Pine's 100% owned Wawa Gold Project, and to provide the visual aids and updates in the form of valuable new data flow out of the current drilling program and integrated into the platform. With the progress of the drilling program, the VRIFY platform will be able to grasp these successes and demonstrate any material project advancement and value creation for the Company's stakeholders.

The 3D renderings and satellite imagery amalgamated into the VRIFY platform provides enhanced content to the Red Pine website, and via the VRIFY proprietary platform, a data rich showcase of the project's historical drilling and recent developments, which is a much more informative and transparent experience for the viewer. The virtual site tour adeptly showcases regional exploration activities and surrounding producers, the Wawa Gold site location, infrastructure, land tenure, geologic setting, mineralization model, drill holes and upside deposit potential.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nevada Gold Mines Partners with First Solar Technology to Decarbonize Energy Supply

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced that its responsibly-produced photovoltaic (PV) solar module technology would power 17 percent of the annual energy needs of Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the single largest gold-producing complex in the world. NGM is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX:ABX) and Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) that is operated by Barrick.

NGM, which produces approximately 3.5 million ounces of gold a year, is investing in building a solar power plant as part of a broader effort to decarbonize its operations and minimize its environmental footprint. As part of the deal, which was booked prior to the release of First Solar's Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings in February, 260 megawatts (MW) DC of solar modules manufactured by First Solar in Ohio will be deployed to power the new 200 MW AC facility in the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×