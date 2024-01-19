Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Calls

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced that it will release its full year and fourth quarter 2023 operations and financial results, along with its 2024 guidance, on Thursday, February 22, 2024 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET) and 4:00 p.m. ET , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

960159

Conference Name

Newmont

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

672728

4:00 p.m. ET Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number 833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

431401

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

615787

1

For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance Conference Call
10:00 a.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/998838961
4:00 p.m. ET URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548087872
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
720.236.8170
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received a tax credit of CAD$415,453 (approximately A$470,000) from Revenu Quebec in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Recognized Among Corporate Knights'?2024?100?Most Sustainable Corporations in the?World

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world. The Company will be included in the Global 100 Index, which represents a benchmark for sustainability excellence.

"It is an incredible honour to be recognized by Corporate Knights in its annual ranking of the world's most sustainable companies," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is reflective of our commitment to operating responsibly in all areas of our business and represents the quality of the mining partners that we work with to deliver the commodities our society needs. We remain dedicated to further enhancing our sustainability efforts, setting ambitious targets, and collaborating with our mining partners."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Langdons Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Reports Higher Q4 Gold Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2023 production results. On the back of higher Q4 production, preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.05 million ounces was consistent with our forecast as guided in our third quarter release. 1 Preliminary copper production of 420 million pounds for 2023 was within the guidance range of 420 to 470 million pounds.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce 2023 Q4/full-year results and 2024 guidance on February 14, 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2024 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2023, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was eventful for gold, which approached record highs in H1 and broke them in the second half of the year.

The first half of the year saw gold make serious gains on the back of March's regional banking crisis in the US, which threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs, reaching US$2,051.11 per ounce on May 4 as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downward through to October as central banks around the world worked to bring inflation down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and it reached an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

×