Newmont announces solid first quarter results; well-positioned to deliver a strong second half and long-term value from top-tier mining jurisdictions Newmont Corporation today announced first quarter 2022 results. FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Produced 1.34 million attributable ounces of gold and 350 thousand attributable gold equivalent ounces from co-products Reported gold CAS * of $890 per ounce and AISC * of ...

NGT:CA