Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newmont Corporation today announced it will report first quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website. Webcast Details Title: Newmont First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call URL: The first quarter 2022 results will be available ...

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report first quarter 2022 operations and financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

844.200.6205

Intl. Dial-In Number

929.526.1599

Dial-in Access Code

758353

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl. Replay Number

44.204.525.0658

Replay Access Code

545073

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3715550/C621AA00E03BE92EA450A184A02FE28B

The first quarter 2022 results will be available before the market opens on Friday, April 22, 2022, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton 303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Change of Auditor

Peruvian Metals to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Change of Auditor

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol DUVNF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors. We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets," said Jeffrey Reeder, CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project; Provides Corporate Update on Rimrock Gold Property and A Focus on The South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the 7-hole diamond drilling campaign on its Burntland property in New Brunswick, and the core processing is completed. 904m of the total 1416m drilled were sampled and are currently being processed to be assayed at the ALS laboratory in Vancouver. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, the Company's field project manager and designated QCQA geologist stated, "The core logs and visual analysis of the core itself are quite promising, with locally moderate to medium visual content of Chalcopyrite (copper sulfide), particularly in drill hole #6. In addition, the Pyrite, Pyrrhotite and Sphalerite content in the 7 holes is a beacon of optimism for the Assay results. "Assay results are expected to be provided by ALS this quarter

Rimrock Gold Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is responding to misleading comments and statements made by newsletter writer, John Kaiser ("Kaiser"), publisher of Kaiser Research Online. In Mr. Kaiser's blog and podcast of March 31, he made a number of inaccurate and misleading remarks about the Company's March 29th announcement ("News Release") reporting drill results from Inomin's Beaver critical minerals property discovery. Mr. Kaiser's remarks contributed to a sell-off in the Company's shares, with the stock closing down 29.5% on March 31.

A few of John Kaiser's False and Misleading Remarks:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Receives TSXV Approval for Option of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Receives TSXV Approval for Option of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the option to acquire 100% of the 665 hectare Kerrs Gold Deposit, located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts a historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yamana Gold Announces Positive Exploration Results Underpinning Strategic Upside at El Peñón, Odyssey and Wasamac, Announces Completion of TCFD Climate Action Report Relating to Recently Announced Climate Action Strategy, and Notes Investor Day on April 5

Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for El Peñón
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Odyssey
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at its El Peñón mine, its Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic and its Wasamac project. At El Peñón, positive initial drill results have been received from the early stage, developing South Deeps target located under cover and to the south of the El Peñón deposit. The South Deeps area has had limited exploratory drilling in previous campaigns which were targeting shallower elevations in relation to the current exploration targets. The Company believes these results have opened up a significant new near-mine area for exploration at El Peñón with the potential for adding primary and secondary veins which could ultimately result in the Company leveraging the higher processing capacity of the plant. At Odyssey, infill drill holes at East Gouldie further demonstrate the continuity and robustness of the known mineralization. Step out drilling continues to provide further mineralized intervals expanding on the previously disclosed intercepts 1,300 metres to the east. At Wasamac, infill drill results demonstrate a wide, robust mineralized zone, with exploration, including recent drilling at the newly discovered Wildcat South shear zone, continuing to support the strategic plan for an annual production platform of 200,000 ounces and a mine life of at least fifteen years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
the characters M&A displayed on wooden blocks

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: QuestEx Rises on Skeena Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) entered the last trading week of March with strength, holding in the 887 range before stumbling to a five day low of 873 on Tuesday (March 29).

The decline was short-lived, as Canada’s junior index recovered its losses a day later, ascending to 888 before another brief dip pushed the TSXV to the 883 threshold on Wednesday (March 30).

Across North America, major indexes sank broadly on Thursday (March 31) on the back of a large quarterly options trade made by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which added to existing market weakness.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×