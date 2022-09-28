Gold Investing News

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Nancy Buese will step down from the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Newmont on November 1, as she pursues an opportunity outside of the Company. Nancy will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis as Newmont commences a global search.

"Over the last six years, Nancy provided exemplary leadership and sound guidance to Newmont. She built a strong team committed to financial discipline and maintaining a robust balance sheet while building financial flexibility that allows for reinvestment in our business," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to fill this important role, our focus will be on further differentiating the strength of our Executive Leadership Team to support the next exciting chapter in Newmont's future."

Brian Tabolt is currently Newmont's Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined Newmont in 2021, bringing 20 years of financial accounting and reporting experience as well as leading high performing teams providing valuable financial leadership and insights. Prior to Newmont, Brian served at Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Molson Coors Beverage Company, as well as other senior technical accounting roles. He began his career in accounting with Deloitte.

As the world's leading gold company, Newmont has an unmatched, global portfolio of world-class operations and projects managed through an integrated operating model and a proven track record of delivering value. In its 101 st year, Newmont continues to take a balanced and disciplined approach to its management, with experienced leaders who demonstrate the depth of experience necessary to sustainably manage through the commodity cycles. Learn more about Newmont's leadership team at www.newmont.com .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

