District Consolidation of Owned and Operated Asset Enhances World-Class Portfolio Newmont Corporation and Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive purchase agreement through which Newmont will acquire Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha. “Newmont has successfully operated in Peru for more than 30 years and has deep knowledge of the asset ...

NGT:CA