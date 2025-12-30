New Zealand Energy Corp. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 30, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5), and all five (5) of the nominees listed in NZEC's management information circular dated December 4, 2025, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, which is a rolling stock option plan that permits the issuance of up to an aggregate of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from time to time, was approved by shareholders.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Adams, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +64-6-757-4470‎
Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the results of the Meeting. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279251

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Zealand EnergyNZ:CCTSX:NZOil and Gas Investing
NZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

The oil and gas sector closed 2025 amid sharp swings, as ample supply and uneven demand weighed on prices.Crude benchmarks trended lower through the year, with rising output from non-OPEC producers, led by record US production, and higher OPEC+ quotas creating a persistent supply overhang.After... Keep Reading...
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, le 22 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, December 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update