NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 2nd
- New York Football Giants celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1986 Super Bowl team.
- Simms, the MVP of Super Bowl XXI, will join NYSE Live to discuss how winning the Big Game impacted the rest of his career.
- The team will also be honored during half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.
- Flow Engineering says it's the 'de facto' platform for agentic hardware.
- The company says the fresh funds will help accelerate its mission to do for hardware what AI has already done for software.
- Flow Engineering's Founder + CEO Pari Singh will join NYSE Live to reveal how his company will deploy the $50 million in fresh funding.
- The September jobs report came out this morning ahead of market open.
- Economists expected to see that the U.S. added 90,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1%.
- Treasury yields retreated from recent highs following a report that the EU countries were considering releasing strategic fuel reserves.
Opening Bell
The New York Giants celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Super Bowl Championship Season
Closing Bell
The Manufacturers Alliance celebrates the annual meeting of its Investor Relations Council
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange