The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON's Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

Monsoon Digital a new collectible trading platform and content producer of digital collectibles, cards and artwork, has launched its public beta today. The first wave of items featured on the platform are digital trading cards that feature licensed artwork from Zombicide, the flagship tabletop game by CMON Limited international publisher and designer of board games, tabletop games and graphic novels.

In celebration of the new platform launch, Monsoon is gifting a free, commemorative, digital collectible to anyone who creates an account and makes their first purchase at mon.sn starting today, August 15, 2022 . Monsoon is also offering an exclusive free digital collectible to the millions of supporters who have backed CMON Kickstarter campaigns in the past.

"We've seen that there's a need in the market for an easy-to-use digital collectible platform solution—something that feels like you're collecting and trading cards, stickers and other collectibles with your friends, with minimal fees and a fun-to-use marketplace," said Carlos Pajares , Head of Development at Monsoon.

Pajares adds: "Monsoon was built on Flow, one of the most environmentally friendly types of blockchain, and we believe it's an exceptional choice for companies searching for a platform to house their digital collectibles. We're proud to launch the site with our Zombicide line of collectibles, and we have quite a few products lined up for later this year." Launched in 2020, Flow is built to support the next generation of apps, games, and the digital assets that power them.

The platform will allow users to visit a marketplace where they can buy, sell, and trade items from their collections. Certain cards can be fused together to create new ones, milestone achievements are available to be unlocked, and everything a user owns is displayed in their own showcase.

Monsoon has already enjoyed a great deal of support. Earlier this year, the company announced a pre-seed round of funding from Razer , the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. In addition, prior to its public launch today, the platform conducted a beta test with key members of the press in an exclusive first look. The purpose of this preview was to collect any feedback and suggestions from fans, long-time writers about CMON, blockchain journalists, and gaming pros.

Learn more about Monsoon Digital and experience the public beta at mon.sn .

ABOUT MONSOON
Monsoon Digital is a blockchain-focused digital collectible company, founded to create innovative, consumer-friendly solutions for companies in the gaming and collector-based product businesses. Monsoon's products use the environmentally friendly Flow blockchain. For more information, go to mon.sn .

Monsoon Digital (PRNewsfoto/Monsoon)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

GameFi Company Murasaki Closes Euro1.5M Seed Round Led by Japanese Incubate Fund

Murasaki, a game studio building decentralized games on the blockchain, has just closed a €1.5 million seed round led by Incubate Fund, one of the largest Japanese venture capital firms specializing in seed stage investing.

(PRNewsfoto/Murasaki)

As Japanese and European serial entrepreneurs and developers operating out of The Netherlands , Murasaki is on a mission to disrupt the GameFi economy. We are currently witnessing a transformation of the gaming industry, with emerging technologies like the blockchain opening new doors and creating endless revenue opportunities for both players and creators. In true Web3 spirit, Murasaki aims to harness the power of community and make a future game engine available to anyone wanting to build blockchain titles.

One of the co-founders, Shunsuke Sasaki , is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor specializing as a game producer. In 2007, after two years, he left and founded Pokelabo Inc, a mobile gaming company. GREE, a Japanese mobile gaming giant, acquired Pokelabo in 2012 for $173.8m . Pokelabo produced some famous titles, such as SINoALICE, that are well- known worldwide. The core founding team from Pokelabo joins Murasaki to build multiple game titles.

With this €1.5 million investment led by Incubate Fund, Murasaki will be able to strengthen its commitment to developing the next generation of decentralized, community-powered games. Murasaki's Cyberstella, an NFT-focused game with a new take on the play and earn model, is set for release in early 2023. Meanwhile, an NFT and official token launch will follow the beta version release in late 2022.

Shinnosuke Murata , Murasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, said: "I was attracted to blockchain technology, which allows consensus building without racial or national boundaries, and founded Murasaki in February 2022 ."

"This investment round is incredibly exciting for us, as it will allow us to further develop our assets and optimize the beta version of Cyberstella, adding new features, worlds, missions and environments. We are also planning to develop a subsequent title as well. We can't wait for people to discover what playing a blockchain title is really like."

Keisuke Wada at Incubate Fund said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Murasaki team, formed by two experienced Japanese entrepreneurs, Mr. Murata and Mr. Sasaki, in taking on the Game-Fi challenge. We look forward to transcending national borders and pioneering an ever-evolving frontier."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876122/Murasaki_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Grigorij Richters
grig@filmsunited.co
+491732631512

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamefi-company-murasaki-closes-1-5m-seed-round-led-by-japanese-incubate-fund-301604419.html

SOURCE Murasaki

THE AXIE INFINITY COMMUNITY GOES FOR THE SLAM DUNK WITH BIG3 CHAMPIONS TRILOGY

A Group of Community Members From AXIE INFINITY , the Largest NFT Game in the World, Announce The Acquisition of a Majority Holding of Fire-Tier NFTs for the Reigning BIG3 Champions TRILOGY Coached by Stephen Jackson

Today, the BIG3 announced that members of the Axie Infinity community the token-based online video gamehave purchased the majority of the Fire-Tier editions of Trilogy, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the 2021 BIG3 defending champions. This purchase is part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced in April 2022 which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits. Other BIG3 FEAT owners include DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDogeDogeCoin, Krause House and Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery .

Gameflip Partners with Nitro League to make Play-to-Earn Accessible to All Gamers

Gameflip expands offerings to include popular Blockchain-based game

Gameflip today announced their partnership with popular Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, Nitro League, bringing high-octane racing action to Gameflip's community of over 6M gamers.

Tapinator Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue Decreases 2% Year-Over- Year to $1.4 Million
- Bookings* Decrease 12% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Million
- Net Loss Recorded of $77k
- Adjusted EBITDA* Decreases 22% Year-Over-Year to $292k
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS loss of ($0.03)

Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the filing of its quarterly report for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Investing in Fantasy Sports Stocks

Investing in Fantasy Sports Stocks

When sports writer Daniel Okrent invented Rotisserie League Baseball in 1979, it’s unlikely that the “father of fantasy sports” could have imagined it would evolve into an US$8.9 billion market.

Of course, much of that growth can be attributed to advancements in technology. Fantasy sports magazines published in the late 1980s became websites in the 1990s, and eventually fantasy sports businesses; more recently there’s been a boom in fantasy sports apps for smartphones.

North America currently represents the largest market for fantasy sports services. Research and Markets estimates that more than 59 million people in the US and Canada play fantasy sports. However, India is set to experience significant market growth in the near-term future, with expectations that the number of players will rise from 20 million to a projected 150 million by 2022.

