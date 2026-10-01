New Drug Application Submission Initiated for Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation NSCLC for Review Under FDA Real-Time Oncology Review Program

New Drug Application Submission Initiated for Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation NSCLC for Review Under FDA Real-Time Oncology Review Program

In the Phase 3 REZILIENT3 study, zipalertinib combination therapy demonstrated longest median progression-free survival observed to date in first-line EGFR exon20ins NSCLC 

After agreement with the U.S. FDA, Real-Time Oncology Review program submission process initiated; completion of NDA submission expected by year-end 2026

XkZ6ceYZDv9Z" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the initiation of a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for zipalertinib in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with previously untreated, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion (ex20ins) mutations under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program.

The RTOR program allows sponsors to submit clinical data in advance of the complete application to facilitate earlier review of efficacy and safety results. Completion of the NDA submission is expected by year-end 2026.

The NDA submission is based on data from the Phase 3 REZILIENT3 trial, which met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median progression-free survival for zipalertinib plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone. These results were recently presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer's (IASLC) 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) during a Presidential Symposium, where potentially practice-changing clinical data are highlighted.

Zipalertinib holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR ex20ins NSCLC who have previously received platinum-based chemotherapy. An NDA seeking accelerated approval for zipalertinib monotherapy in this indication remains under FDA review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 27, 2027.

Cullinan Therapeutics is eligible to receive $30 million and $100 million in milestone payments upon second-line and first-line U.S. regulatory approvals, respectively.

About Zipalertinib

Zipalertinib (development code: CLN-081/TAS6417) is an orally available small molecule designed to target activating mutations in EGFR. The molecule was selected because of its ability to inhibit EGFR variants with exon 20 insertion mutations. Zipalertinib is designed as a next generation, irreversible EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of a genetically defined subset of patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Zipalertinib is investigational and has not been approved by any health authority.

Zipalertinib is being developed by Taiho Oncology, Inc., its parent company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and in collaboration with Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in the U.S.

About EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations

NSCLC is a common form of lung cancer and up to 4% of all cases globally have EGFR ex20ins.1 In the United States, approximately 16% of patients with NSCLC harbor EGFR mutations,1 with insertions at exon 20 accounting for up to 12% of these mutations.2

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

 Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company's beliefs and expectations regarding the clinical development of zipalertinib, the safety and efficacy profile of zipalertinib and its potential to address unmet medical need, the potential of zipalertinib to become a first-line treatment option, the anticipated timing of the completion of the NDA submission under the RTOR program and other statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "pursue," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of clinical trial data and regulatory submissions; the risk that any NDAs, INDs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not accepted or cleared on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical trials will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials; the effect of changes in global economic conditions, including uncertainties related to international trade policies, tariffs and supply chain dynamics on our business and operations; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

Investors  
Nick Smith  
+1 401.241.3516  
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media

Rose Weldon  
+1 215.801.7644   
rweldon@cullinantx.com

References

  1. Burnett H, Emich H, Carroll C, et al. Epidemiological and clinical burden of EGFR exon 20 insertion in advanced non-small cell lung cancer: a systematic literature review. PLOS ONE. 2021;16(3): e0247620. Available at: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0247620.
  2. Riess JW, Gandara DR, Frampton GM, et al. Diverse EGFR Exon 20 Insertions and Co-Occurring Molecular Alterations Identified by Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of NSCLC. Journal of Thoracic Oncology. 2018 Jul 5;13(10):1560–1568. Available at: https://www.jto.org/article/S1556-0864(18)30770-6/pdf.

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CGEMnasdaq:cgemnanotech investing
CGEM
The Conversation (0)
Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Cullinan Oncology Inc.

Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations Longer term follow-up for patients... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication Cash and investments... Keep Reading...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29. "I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief... Keep Reading...
Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company has been granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) status by the European Medicines... Keep Reading...
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company... Keep Reading...
Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Company Provides Clinical Data Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial with ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Targeting PRAME Updated clinical data on ACTengine® IMA203 targeting PRAME in 30 heavily pre-treated metastatic melanoma patients at RP2D: 55% confirmed objective response rate, including tumor... Keep Reading...
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted... Keep Reading...
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching... Keep Reading...

SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Orión Scoping Study Advances Case for Eu’s First Rare Earths, Zircon and Titanium Mine

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

Related News

critical minerals investing

Orión Scoping Study Advances Case for Eu’s First Rare Earths, Zircon and Titanium Mine

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Dateline Resources Gains 67 Percent on DoJ Backing

rare earth investing

Lynas Rare Earths to Buy Meteoric in US$678 Million Deal

precious metals investing

Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone

aluminum investing

Rio Tinto, Government Deal Secures Bell Bay Smelter Until 2031

rare earth investing

Supra Secures US DoD Contract for Scandium Recovery

precious metals investing

Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.