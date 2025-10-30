New Deal Could Spark Invion’s Entry into Pet Cancer Market, CEO Says

Invion’s (ASX:IVX,OTC Pink:IVIXF) Photosoft cancer treatment technology has entered an important milestone, thanks to a new collaboration deal with Taiwanese firm Protect Animal Health, to undertake studies to treat cancer in pets.

“The significance of this recent collaboration is (that) now we're exploring how some of our other compounds can be applied elsewhere, which means there's a potential to use our technology to work across both humans and animals, targeting several cancer indications,” said Thian Chew, CEO of Invion.

Under the agreement, Protect will fund and conduct the animal studies using certain Photosoft compounds. Invion will retain all rights to any new intellectual property that will be developed under this agreement.

“There's a pretty significant pet cancer therapy market,” said Chew. “It's growing about 10 percent each year, and by 2034 they think that it could reach $12 billion.”

Chew also noted that the path to commercialisation is quicker for pet health, with potentially faster regulatory approvals.

Watch the full interview with Thian Chew, CEO of Invion, above.