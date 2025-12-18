New Calix Market Insights Study Reveals Experiences Are the Strategic Path To Win and Retain High-Value Broadband Subscribers

National study commissioned by Calix Market Insights and conducted by independent research firm Wakefield Research finds that broadband subscribers prioritize elevated experiences, advanced security, and premium customer support—creating a powerful opportunity for providers to differentiate beyond speed and price
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) released initial findings from a national study commissioned by Calix Market Insights , revealing critical insights for broadband service providers (BSPs) about subscriber buying behavior. The study, conducted by independent research firm Wakefield Research , highlights the behavior of "switchers," the subscribers who change BSPs and often signal where the market is heading. These insights make one thing clear: Experiences are a defining driver of loyalty and competitive differentiation beyond speed and price.
To inform the experiences they bring to market, broadband leaders need meaningful insights about subscriber behavior, buying patterns, and industry trends. Calix Market Insights, from the award-winning Calix Success organization, contextualizes fragmented industry data into actionable guidance so BSPs can differentiate, rapidly respond to shifting behavior, and invest where they can win and grow. As a dynamic intelligence hub, Calix Market Insights provides an ongoing stream of market intelligence—from national subscriber research to competitive pricing maps, growth scoring, and ROI tools.
The newly released subscriber study uncovers contributing factors to loyalty—and clarifies what sets "switchers" apart:
- Switchers are high-usage, multi-application households. The average switcher has more than seven internet-connected devices, and 61 percent have three or more users. They also subscribe to more add-on services—including streaming (68 percent), smart home features (51 percent), security (35 percent), and parental controls (27 percent).
- The satisfaction–loyalty gap remains wide. Even though 92 percent of broadband subscribers say they are satisfied with their BSP, only 40 percent would recommend them, underscoring unmet expectations.
- Switchers will pay more for premium experiences. Compared to all subscribers, switchers show significantly higher willingness to pay for personalized packages (48 percent vs. 25 percent of non-switchers) and integration with smart home devices (41 percent vs. 19 percent of non-switchers).
- Personalization and flexibility differentiate beyond price and speed. Better offers from another BSP, including personalized packages (45 percent), weigh heavily in switching decisions. When choosing a new BSP, flexible contract terms (40 percent) are also a key consideration for switchers.
- Switchers expect modern support—and human options. Switchers expect fast and accurate issue resolution from their BSP. Multi-channel customer support options, like mobile apps, phone, email, and chat, deliver that degree of responsiveness.
The national study conducted with Wakefield Research surveyed 2,000 U.S. adult broadband decision-makers September 2–14, 2025, via online questionnaire, with a ±2.2 percent margin of error at 95 percent confidence. The study was evenly distributed between urban, suburban, and rural markets.
John Durocher, chief operations officer and head of the Calix Success organization, said: "Subscriber expectations are outpacing outdated business models—and that gap will only widen as AI reshapes every interaction. That's why we commissioned the study. The insights give broadband service providers a clear roadmap for differentiation. The message is simple: Providers can stand out by delivering subscriber-first experiences designed for high-value households. With Calix Market Insights, our customers gain the intelligence, innovation, and confidence to anticipate needs, personalize experiences, and grow their value."
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF)—Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.
Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.
