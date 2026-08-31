Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report on SEDAR+ supporting its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Limousine Butte gold-antimony project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada.

The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Property" dated August 24, 2026, with an effective date of July 15, 2026 (the "Technical Report"), was prepared by Gregory Z. Mosher, P. Geo., M.Sc. Applied, and Daniel W. Kappes, P.E. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and supports the MRE disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated July 15, 2026. A full copy of the Technical Report can be found at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

There are no material differences between the MRE in the Technical Report and the information previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 15, 2026.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "Our maiden, large-scale, oxide gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate was an important first step in delivering on our uniquely positioned opportunity at Limo Butte. We have delivered on one of the largest, most strategic, gold-antimony resources in the United States, and our recently announced first drill results from 2026 have already expanded mineralization from the initial MRE. We have the potential to advance Limo Butte to a near-term antimony production scenario from the already mined material on surface from the historical gold leach pads, while we systematically advance the other deposits with further drilling to add scale and increase grade. We have also made strong progress advancing the next phase of Engineering Studies, which is another key upcoming milestone for the Project. We will continue to build off this initial MRE, as it will be a very active next period as our drill program continues with over 35 holes with assays pending."

Limousine Butte Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
The tables below are extracted from the MRE disclosed in the Technical Report.

Table 1. Limo Butte – Consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate (see notes below)

Zone Tonnes
(Mt) 		Gold Grade
(g/t) 		Ounces Gold Silver Grade (g/t) Silver Ounces Sb
(%) 		Sb
(t)
Measured              
Leach Pads 1.0 0.31 9,500 2.80 87,000 0.26% 2,600
Indicated              
Leach Pads 1.2 0.29 11,600 2.43 96,700 0.30% 3,700
Pre-Strip Dump 0.09 0.30 900 0.13 400 0.65% 600
Resurrection 12.9 0.38 159,400 0.91 378,100 0.19% 24,900
Cadillac Valley - - - - - - -
Northern Zones8 - - - - - - -
Total M&I 15.2 0.37 181,400 1.15 562,200 0.21% 31,800
Inferred              
Leach Pads - - - - - - -
Pre-Strip Dump 0.05 0.28 400 0.03 40 0.99% 500
Resurrection 28.5 0.29 261,600 0.87 799,100 0.12% 34,600
Cadillac Valley 57.2 0.37 686,500 0.49 895,700 0.07% 40,600
Northern Zones8 31.7 0.25 255,000 - - - -
Total Inferred 117.5 0.32 1,203,500 0.61 1,694,840 0.09% 75,700

Table 2. Limo Butte: Antimony Sub-Domains within the Consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate (see notes below)

Zone Tonnes
(Mt) 		Gold Grade (g/t) Ounces Gold Silver Grade (g/t) Silver Ounces Sb
(%) 		Sb
(t)
Measured              
Leach Pads 1.0 0.31 9,500 2.80 87,000 0.26% 2,600
Indicated              
Leach Pads 1.2 0.29 11,600 2.44 96,700 0.30% 3,700
Pre-Strip Dump 0.09 0.30 900 0.13 400 0.65% 600
Resurrection 9.1 0.37 107,500 0.97 283,500 0.25% 22,700
Cadillac Valley - - - - - - -
Northern Zones8 - - - - - - -
Total M&I 11.3 0.36 129,500 1.28 467,600 0.26% 29,600
Inferred              
Leach Pads - - - - - - -
Pre-Strip Dump 0.04 0.28 400 0.03 40 1.02% 500
Resurrection 14.1 0.19 87,300 0.61 275,700 0.20% 27,600
Cadillac Valley 12.7 0.26 108,400 0.53 218,100 0.16% 20,000
Northern Zones8 - - - - - - -
Total Inferred 26.9 0.23 196,100 0.57 493,900 0.18% 48,100

Table 3. Limo Butte – Cut-Off Sensitivity Table (see notes below)

Classification Tonnes
(Mt) 		Gold Grade
(g/t) 		Ounces Gold Silver Grade (g/t) Silver Ounces Sb
(%) 		Sb
(t)
0.60 g/t AuEq. cut-off              
Measured & Indicated 8.9 0.51 144,200 1.41 400,000 0.28% 25,100
Inferred 51.8 0.41 690,700 1.08 700,220 0.14% 28,600
0.45 g/t AuEq. cut-off              
Measured & Indicated 11.3 0.44 160,600 1.28 463,100 0.25% 28,400
Inferred 70.3 0.38 868,000 0.83 1,036,340 0.12% 46,000
0.30 g/t AuEq. cut-off              
Measured & Indicated 15.2 0.37 181,400 1.15 562,200 0.21% 31,800
Inferred 117.5 0.32 1,203,500 0.61 1,694,840 0.09% 75,700
0.15 g/t AuEq. cut-off              
Measured & Indicated 23.1 0.28 204,900 0.98 729,300 0.16% 36,100
Inferred 221.9 0.23 1,628,900 0.49 2,997,940 0.06% 114,000

Notes to Tables above:

  1. Effective date of this mineral resource estimate is July 15, 2026.
  2. All mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required under NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource Statement was prepared by Greg Mosher, P. Geo (Global Mineral Resource Services, "GMRS") in accordance with NI 43-101.
  3. Ounce (troy) = metric tonnes x grade / 31.10348. All numbers have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.
  4. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has not been sufficient work to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is reasonably expected that many of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration, however, there is no assurance that further exploration will result in all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources being converted into Indicated Mineral Resources.
  5. Tonnages and ounces in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand and hundred, respectively. Numbers may not total due to rounding.
  6. There are no known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral resources.
  7. Mineral Resources for Leach Pads, Pre-Strip Dump, Resurrection, and Cadillac Valley are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t AuEq. for an open-pit mining scenario contemplating recovery of gold and antimony. Cut-off grades are based on a price of US$3,000/oz gold and US$35,000/tonne antimony, and a number of operating cost and recovery assumptions, including a reasonable contingency factor. Metallurgical recoveries of 80% for gold, and 75% for antimony were used. Densities based on lithology were assigned.
  8. Mineral Resources for Northern Zones are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au for an open-pit mining scenario contemplating recovery of gold as there is currently no antimony data for the Northern Zones. Cut-off grade was based on a price of US$3,000/oz gold, and a number of operating cost and recovery assumptions, including a reasonable contingency factor. Metallurgical recoveries of 80% for gold was used. Densities based on lithology were assigned.
  9. Antimony mineral resources are reported as a subset of the total mineral resource within the conceptual pit shells used to constrain the total mineral resource in order to demonstrate potential for economic viability, as required under NI 43-101; mineralization outside of these pit shells is not reported as a mineral resource. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the estimated mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. These Mineral Resource estimates include inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.

Notes to Table 2:

  1. Open pit antimony subdomain is reported at a cutoff grade 0.1% antimony within the overall 0.30 g/t AuEq. cutoff. These higher-grade antimony zones are reported separately in Table 2 to illustrate the potential for antimony production from the Project and are contained within the overall mineral resource estimate reported in Table 1. Antimony zones are reported only if they lie within the global resource estimate in Table 1.

Readers are encouraged to review the Technical Report for detailed information pertaining to the MRE and underlying assumptions, disclaimers and other important information.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is dedicated to discovering, de-risking, and rapidly advancing gold and critical metals projects across premier jurisdictions in Nevada and Idaho to drive shareholder value and strengthen US mineral security. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. For more information, please visit www.nev-gold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued exploration on the Project, upgrading inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, and entering the next phase of Engineering Studies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; actual exploration or development plans and costs differing materially from the Company's estimates; obtaining additional financing from time-to-time to continue operations; compliance with government regulation; stock market volatility that may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


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