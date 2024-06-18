Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

The list was released June 10, 2024 from the office of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

"While our phosphate operations are entirely based in Nevada, we are most pleased to see phosphate recognized in our home country of Canada," stated Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO, Robin Dow. "The classification showcases just how critical phosphate is to so many agricultural applications and affirms our belief that our efforts in Nevada come at at time when the need for phosphate of the highest order is near."

"Inclusion in this highly limited list is congruent with our belief in both phosphate's necessity and a bright future for the commodity," adds Dow.

According to "Mining Weekly" in their reporting following the announcement, "With its addition, Canada joins two of its provinces, Quebec and Ontario, as well as the European Union in recognising the significance of phosphate and adding it to their respective lists."

Similarly, the United States Senate introduced a bi-partisan bill March 19, 2024 that would add key fertilizers phosphate and potash to the list of critical minerals by the US Department of Interior.

"We are hopeful that this important bill will pass," added Dow. "It's an important designation and we believe, an absolute catalyst for phosphate operators and the phosphate market. Both of these governmental initiatives certainly shine a bright spotlight on the value of phosphate."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward- looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the bi-partisan bill. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

