Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock Mountain EA is now closed. Any public comments received are being respected and addressed. This is the last step before the BLM can elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow planning the drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is really exciting that NOP has finally reached this important milestone!"

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the

Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219514

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
NOP:CC
Nevada Organic Phosphate
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Organic Phosphate Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate


Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $164,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 3,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Placement and Priority Offer announced to the ASX on 9 May 2024, raising a total of $7.1M (before costs).
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully developed functionally enhanced protein isolates from both pea and faba using our exclusive proprietary technology.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Wide Open Agriculture logo

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People


Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Ingredients

Investor Presentation | June 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

