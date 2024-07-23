Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

The aggregate proceeds of the Third Tranche are anticipated to be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital. Fees of $500 were paid and 10,000 finder's warrants were issued (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders in connection with the Third Tranche. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share for a period of sixty months at an exercise price of $0.10.

All securities issued in connection with the Third Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

To date a total of $254,000 has been raised in the Company's current non-brokered private placement, which will remain open until after the deadline for the BLM public commentary period ending on August 4th, 2024.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Third Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 105,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") as full and final payment of debt in the aggregate amount of $5,250 (the "Debt Settlement"), which debt was for certain unpaid fees for services performed by the Creditor.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217390

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
Nevada Organic Phosphate
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $164,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 3,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Grande Portage Resources Files on SEDAR+ the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Herbert Gold project Detailing Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 Ounces at 9.47gpt Gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 Ounces at 8.85gpt Gold

