Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $164,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 3,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

The aggregate proceeds of the First Tranche are anticipated to be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 – Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

None of the securities sold in connection with the First Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211804

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
NOP:CC
Nevada Organic Phosphate
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Organic Phosphate Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 2,000,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has accepted 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP.

These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing application covering 1,813 acres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Response to ASX Aware Letter

Wide Open Agriculture Limited ACN 604 913 822 (WOAor the Company) refers to ASX's query letter dated 27 May 2024 and provides responses to the specific queries set out in that letter.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Secures Firm Commitments for Full $7M Placement

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 2WO, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, further to the announcement on 9 May 2024 and further to the completion of Tranche 1 of the Placement which raised $890,000, the Company has now secured binding firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise a further $6.11 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share under Tranche 2 of the Placement. This brings the total raised under the Placement to $7 million, which means the Placement is fully subscribed.

Keep reading...Show less
Combine harvesting hemp field.

Industrial Hemp: Capturing the Carbon Market

Industrial hemp is largely known for its versatility, with applications ranging from food products to animal bedding and building materials. But one little known fact about the plant is its immense capacity to absorb carbon dioxide.

Combined with the plant's rapid growth cycle, this characteristic provides businesses and investors with a huge opportunity to stake its place in the emerging global carbon market.

This market is in its very early stages with major companies just now beginning to engage. In May 2024, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce announced they had committed to contracting up to 20 million tons of high-quality, nature-based carbon removal credits by 2030 as part of the Symbiosis Coalition, which aims to scale next-generation nature restoration projects focused on climate impact certainty.

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry


Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Keep reading...Show less
WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Buntine Protein® into a 3rd party consumer product which is now available in the Australian market. This represents the first 3rd party commercial application of Buntine Protein®.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Nevada Organic Phosphate
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Organic Phosphate Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

Critical Metals Investing

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Resource Investing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Iron Investing

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Gold Investing

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

×