NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG,OTC:NKGFF) (OTCQX: NKGFF)  ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders") held today, August 20, 2026, Shareholders approved the re-election of Collin Kettell, John Sclodnick, William Hayden and Michael Doolin to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. A total of 65,425,430 common shares (approximately 65.19% of the outstanding common shares as at Record Date) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

Nevada King Gold Corp. logo

All other matters put forward before the Shareholders at the meeting for consideration and approval, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board, and renewal of the stock option plan of the Company, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 2, 2026, were approved.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t) based on US$2,200/oz Au and US$25/oz Ag. For the full particulars of the mineral resource, including the assumptions relating thereto, see the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-king-announces-results-of-shareholder-meeting-302856819.html

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada King GoldNKG:CCTSXV:NKGgold investing
NKG:CC
The Conversation (0)
A wooden plank balances on a cylinder labeled "BALANCE" with balls marked "RISK" and "REWARD" against a yellow background.

What Mining's "Legendary" Investors Do Differently

At first glance, “legendary” resource investors don’t look that different from everyone else. They still miss trades, sit through drawdowns and argue about macro. What separates them is less about stock picking and more about how they think, structure their portfolios and behave when markets are... Keep Reading...
John Rubino, gold and silver bars.

John Rubino: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, Expect "Dramatic" Prices

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver, saying that this year's price run and pullback are not the end of the bull market. "I think the numbers that we'll start seeing for gold and silver will be dramatic compared to today's numbers,"... Keep Reading...

Onyx Gold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 67.0 Meters, Including 13.2 g/t over 6.0 Meters and Visible Gold Grading 73.4 g/t Au at Argus Main

Drilling Continues to Define Higher-Grade Plunging Mineralization within the 1.4-km-long Argus Gold System Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX,OTC:ONXGF) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from an additional nine (9) drill holes from the Argus Gold System... Keep Reading...
Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

Skull Ridge Gold Corp. (CSE: SKUL) (“Skull Ridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through an arm’s-length Newfoundland prospector 689 mineral claims covering approximately 17,225 hectares in Central Newfoundland. The claims were acquired through the reimbursement... Keep Reading...
M&A written on puzzle pieces.

OceanaGold to Acquire Ausgold in US$549 Million Deal

OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,NYSE:OGC) has agreed to acquire Australian developer Ausgold (ASX:AUC,OTCPL:AUSGF) for US$549 million, securing full ownership of the Katanning gold project in Western Australia.The Ausgold board unanimously recommended the transaction, and major shareholder Dundee... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Drills One Kilometre of Copper-Gold Mineralization from Surface at NAK: 1,001 Metres of 0.46% CuEq, Including 218 Metres of 1.01% CuEq

American Eagle Drills One Kilometre of Copper-Gold Mineralization from Surface at NAK: 1,001 Metres of 0.46% CuEq, Including 218 Metres of 1.01% CuEq

Highlights: NAK26-87 intersected 1,001 metres of 0.46% copper equivalent (CuEq) starting at surface, including 218 metres of 1.01% CuEq, a full kilometre of continuous copper-gold mineralization and the longest mineralized intercept ever drilled at NAK. Kilometre-long intercepts of copper and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Red Sky Energy Up 50 Percent on Well Progress

precious metals investing

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

copper investing

Philippines' US$200 Billion Tampakan Copper Mine Moves Closer to Reality After Decades of Delay

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect