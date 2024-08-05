Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX

​Overview

Neptune GBX, operating as Neptune Global Holdings, is a full-service precious metals dealer and exchange operator based in Wilmington, Delaware. Established in 2002, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for wealth management professionals, individual investors, family offices, and broker-dealers seeking institutional-quality services in the precious metals sector.

For over two decades, Neptune GBX has been building its reputation in the precious metals industry. Founded in 2002, the company has consistently expanded its services and expertise to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. Neptune GBX has demonstrated a focus on first-class cost-efficient solutions, establishing itself as a knowledgeable and reliable partner in this specialized market.

Several factors set Neptune GBX apart from other bullion exchange companies:

  1. Lower Premiums - Neptune Vault offers significantly lower premiums—up to 25 percent less than competitors. This reduction in premium costs translates to potential gains of more than twice over the long run. Minimizing spreads is crucial, and Neptune Vault excels in providing cost-effective options for investors.
  2. Strategic partnerships facilitating institutional-quality services - Neptune-GBX has teamed up with Franklin Templeton’s Fiduciary Trust International to provide precious metals investors with institutional-quality custodian, cash management and reporting services. This means products and services are tailored for various client types, from individual investors to wealth management professionals.
  3. Reduced Storage Fees - Neptune Vault accounts offer storage fees as low as 0.30 percent per annum, ensuring substantial savings over time. For comparison, the PSLV Silver Fund has a management expense ratio of 0.60 percent. With Neptune Vault at 0.40 percent, investors gain an extra 1 percent every 5 years, totaling a 5 percent gain over 25 years.
  4. Superior Liquidity - Neptune Vault accounts provide instant liquidity with better spreads than coins and small bars. With live pricing available five days a week, there is no need for shipping or assaying. A simple phone call or email can liquidate your investment promptly, ensuring access to funds in times of urgent need.
  5. Guaranteed Direct Ownership - Every ounce in a Neptune Vault account is directly allocated to the client's name, ensuring no over-allocation. The vault provides an asset custody letter to affirm true ownership, giving you peace of mind that you own the metal outright.
  6. Easy Redemptions - Neptune Vault makes redemptions straightforward and quick. With just a phone call or email, your bullion can be transferred, shipped, or converted within days. The segregated and allocated nature of the product ensures that it is always ready for you, providing essential quick access to your physical investment.
  7. Innovative investment products -The PMC Ounce® offersdiversified exposure to multiple precious metals.
Neptune GBX
Investor Insight

Neptune GBX's combination of expertise, innovative products, and client-centric approach positions it as a distinctive and valuable partner in the precious metals investment sector.

Key Services and Products

Neptune GBX offers a comprehensive range of services and products, including:

  • The patented PMC Ounce®: A dynamic physical precious metals investment asset that has been awarded a US Patent based on its innovation.
  • Vault accounts: Secure storage solutions for precious metals
  • Bullion exchange platform: Facilitating efficient trading of precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium
  • Market analysis and insights: Providing valuable information to guide investment decisions
  • Cash management and reporting services: Offered in partnership with Fiduciary Trust International

Value Proposition

Neptune GBX's value proposition centers on empowering clients through education and insightful market analysis. The company places a strong emphasis on client education. By providing clients with essential knowledge and tools, Neptune GBX enables them to navigate the precious metals investment landscape with confidence.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Neptune GBX ( ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Neptune GBX in order to help investors learn more about the company. Neptune GBX is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Neptune GBX and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

Neptune GBX
