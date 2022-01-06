Life Science News Investing News
NeonMind Biosciences Inc. an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today that Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, being held virtually on January 10-13, 2022H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference Details:Date: January 10-13, 2022Registration: HCW EventsThe Company's presentation will be available on-demand at the ...

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today that Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, being held virtually on January 10-13, 2022

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference Details:

Date: January 10-13, 2022
Registration: HCW Events

The Company's presentation will be available on-demand at the start of the conference beginning on January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NeonMind@kcsa.com or an H.C. Wainwright representative directly.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative interventional psychiatry treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
rob@neonmind.com
Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan
neonmind@kcsa.com
Tel: 212-896-1210

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681173/NeonMind-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Bioconnect-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NeonMind Biosciences CSE:NEON Psychedelics Investing
NEON:CC
Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Expands World's First Ketamine Study Beyond Gambling Disorder to Include Additional Behavioral Addictions

Groundbreaking psychedelic study will investigate binge eating disorder, compulsive sexual behavior, and internet gaming disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (Awakn), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that it has received ethical committee approval to expand its existing ketamine study beyond Gambling Disorder to include three other behavioral addictions including Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behaviour and Internet Gaming Disorder.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced that management, the Board of Directors ("the Board") and key shareholders (the "Lock-up Shareholders") have voluntarily entered into a Lock-up Agreement extension of their equity ownership with respect to approximately 11,500,000 shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

COMP360 psilocybin study of 89 healthy participants published in Journal of Psychopharmacology

Study demonstrates feasibility of simultaneous administration of COMP360 psilocybin in a controlled setting to healthy participants with 1:1 therapist support


Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Outlook 2022: Clinical Data Will Pave the Way

Psychedelics Outlook 2022: Clinical Data Will Pave the Way

Click here to read the previous psychedelics outlook.

Following a difficult year for psychedelics investments, 2022 is shaping up to be a meaningful period for an industry that still has challenges ahead on its path.

The psychedelics industry has been caught between the rush and thrill of a brand-new alternative drug market and the reality that companies are taking slow and methodical approaches similar to the pharmaceutical space.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a preview of what experts believe investors can expect when it comes to the psychedelics industry in the year 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Trends 2021: Investors Tested by Stock Losses

Psychedelics Trends 2021: Investors Tested by Stock Losses

Click here to read the previous psychedelics trends article.

Psychedelics have been marked as a potentially revolutionary area of the drug market, but the revolution will take time, and experts agree that 2021 brought challenges for the space.

When it comes to the psychedelics business, this past year proved the that investors need to have patience as they prepare to face a long road ahead until this segment explodes.

The emergence of any new market is full of volatility and periods of uncertainty. As psychedelics wrap up its second year of serious business, the Investing News Network (INN) looks back on 2021 highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
people evaluating stock charts

Top Psychedelics Stocks

Click here to read the previous top psychedelics stocks article.

Psychedelics investing has taken off as the industry's significant potential gains traction. However, 2021 didn’t prove to be a highlight-worthy year in the stock market.

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network (INN), James Halifax, host of the Psychedelic Investor YouTube channel, said he is encouraged by the growth of the market despite the lack of company gains.

“If you’re just zooming out and taking a look at the stock price, not taking in any more information, you would come along or come away with the perspective that, ‘Oh golly, it’s been an absolutely horrible year or six months for psychedelic stocks,’” Halifax told INN during the online conversation.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×