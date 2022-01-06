NeonMind Biosciences Inc. an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today that Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, being held virtually on January 10-13, 2022H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference Details:Date: January 10-13, 2022Registration: HCW EventsThe Company's presentation will be available on-demand at the ...

NEON:CC