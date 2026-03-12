NEMESIA SARL ACQUIRES SHARES OF FARADAY COPPER CORP.

Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia"), a companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that it has acquired an aggregate of 8,611,700 common shares of Faraday Copper Corp  ("FARADAY" or "the COMPANY") (TSX: FDY) (OTCQX: CPPKF) at a price of Cdn$4.20 per common share for a total of Cdn$36,169,140.--. The shares were acquired in an Offering of a non-brokered private placement basis on March 11, 2026 pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation. This purchase of shares when combined with other shares acquired by Nemesia since the last Early Warning Report filed by Nemesia represents an increase of more than 2% of the issued capital of Faraday.

Nemesia held 38,075,000 common shares or approximately 15.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Faraday prior to the acquisition of the 8,611,700 common shares in the private placement which now results in increased holdings to total of 46,686,700 common shares or approximately 16.87% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Faraday post-closing. Considering the 1,125,000 Share purchase warrants held by Nemesia, the current holdings represent a total of 16.80% on a partially diluted basis.

Nemesia has acquired the common shares of Faraday Copper for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of the Company depending upon the business and prospects of Faraday and future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.

SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/12/c8590.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

