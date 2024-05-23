Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.NAUTNASDAQ:NAUTLife Science Investing
