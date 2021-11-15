Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) (TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int'l Designation:NNOMF) aims to establish its technology as the leading platform for the global production of green battery materials through licensing and joint venture agreements. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in financing, capital growth, technology management metals and mining and the sciences.

Nano One's patented "One-Pot Process" is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries. The One-Pot Process streamlines the production process which significantly reduces costs and increases battery performance and durability compared to the standard manufacturing process.

Nano One's Company Highlights

  • Nano One's patented One-Pot Process is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries.
  • Nano One's M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material) technology addresses fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Enabling a cleaner more sustainable supply chain.
  • The company has over 20+ strategic partnerships and collaborations with multiple global leaders to advance its cathode technology for e-mobility and energy storage system applications, including:
    • Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)
    • Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)
    • Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM)
    • Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)
    • Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V:EMN)
    • An Asian cathode material producer
    • An American automobile manufacturer
  • The company is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise in financing, capital growth, technology management, intellectual and the sciences.
fwb:lbmb nano one materials nasdaq:nnomf tsx stocks tsx: nano Cleantech Investing
NANO:CA

Nano One Hires VP, External Affairs

Enhances Engagement Expertise as Company Prepares for Growth

  • Mr. Adam Johnson joins Nano One to lead external affairs with governments
  • Brings expertise in public policy and strategic communications to Nano One
  • Team strengthened to support North American cathode commercialisation efforts

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Johnson as Vice President, External Affairs. Mr. Johnson will be overseeing Nano One's external affairs and engagement efforts as it continues down the path towards cathode commercialisation, scale up and expansion in North America.

Keep reading... Show less

Nano One Hires Experienced Cathode Commercialisation Lead

  • Mr. Denis Geoffroy joins Nano One to lead cathode commercialisation effort.
  • LFP pioneer, cathode production expert and accomplished leader.
  • 25 years of lithium-ion battery experience.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Denis Geoffroy, to lead its cathode commercialisation and global expansions efforts. Mr. Geoffroy will focus on emerging automotive scale opportunities starting with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) in North America. He will also support ongoing efforts on other cathode chemistries, including nickel-rich (NMC) and manganese-rich (LNMO) cathode materials.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Nano One team," said Mr. Geoffroy. "I have followed their progress on the One Pot process and M2CAM technologies for quite some time and am encouraged to see the cost and sustainability advantages up close. New interest in LFP from major OEM automotive companies is clear, and the opportunity to manufacture LFP cathode materials is both substantial in scope and strategically important to the battery materials supply chain. I am looking forward to bringing automotive scale production to North America, Europe and beyond with Nano One."

Keep reading... Show less

Nano One Provides Market Update

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

Nano One wishes to provide an update regarding the news issued today by Johnson Matthey about their plans to exit the battery materials business. At this time, the Company can advise that the news today was unexpected. As details and next steps emerge, Nano One will provide updates to the market.

Keep reading... Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2021 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2021 Results

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announces its financial results and operations overview for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 and is pleased to review the following highlights from Q3 2021.

Q3 Highlights and Headlines

Keep reading... Show less

Nano One Builds on COP26, Shifts LFP Focus to Domestic Markets and Joins Canada's Accelerate ZEV Alliance

  • COP26 spotlights significant green energy start for the global market.
  • Once-in-a-generation chance to create and differentiate North American supply chain.
  • Nano One shifts LFP effort from China and Pulead to opportunities outside of China.
  • One-Pot process reduces cost and environmental impact of battery metal supply chain.
  • Nano One joins Accelerate, Canada's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) supply chain alliance.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Dan Blondal, Nano One's CEO, is pleased to provide his view on COP26, currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and an update on the Company's lithium iron phosphate (LFP) strategic direction as it relates to reducing the cost and environmental impact of the battery metal supply chains in North America and Europe.

"Nano One commends global leaders at COP26 for renewing and energizing their commitment to tackle climate change and the 1.5oC goal," said Nano One CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal. "The world needs clear and firm policies focused on responsibly sourced critical minerals, renewable green energy, resilient and sustainable battery supply chains, R&D and STEM education for the workforce. Nano One is committed to creating jobs and a clean energy economy locally and with those nations collaborating and actively participating in COP26."

Keep reading... Show less

Facedrive Provides Update on Change of Auditor Process

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce that SRCO Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants, has been appointed as the Company's new auditor effective November 8 2021.  In accordance with section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations the Company will file today on SEDAR a change of auditor reporting package.  This reporting package will provide information about the resignation of the Company's predecessor auditor, Deloitte LLP (" Deloitte "), as was described the Company's press release and filings dated Oct. 6, 2021 (available at www.sedar.com ), and the appointment of SRCO as the Company's successor auditor.

About Facedrive

Keep reading... Show less
Carbon Streaming Closes MarVivo Blue Carbon Credit Stream Agreement

Carbon Streaming Closes MarVivo Blue Carbon Credit Stream Agreement

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it has closed the previously announced blue carbon credit streaming agreement with MarVivo Corporation for the MarVivo Blue Carbon Conservation Project ("MarVivo Project") in Magdalena Bay, Mexico. This marks the third carbon credit stream across three continents, each in various stages of development, and exemplifies the kind of breadth the Company seeks in developing a diversified portfolio of high-quality carbon credits.

Keep reading... Show less
Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast - Executive VP & Director of dynaCERT Inc. Discusses Carbon Credits and Offsets

Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast - Executive VP & Director of dynaCERT Inc. Discusses Carbon Credits and Offsets

Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues a special edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, interviewing Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ). He is also President & CEO of Galaxy Power Inc., a private company lobbying the Federal Government of Canada to foster Flow -Through Shares for clean technology companies.

Listen to the Podcast:

Keep reading... Show less
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3, 2021

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3, 2021

Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") announced today the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"In the third quarter of 2021, Tantalus achieved a number of important milestones. We not only witnessed our user community exceed 200 utilities by adding 7 new utilities in the quarter, but we also launched our first commercially-available predictive data analytics tool to improve the resiliency and reliability of electric distribution grids. In addition to our continued commercial success, we also closed our first prospectus-based financing to further strengthen our balance sheet in support of growth initiatives," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus.

Keep reading... Show less
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling Portfolio

Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and India

Keep reading... Show less
Independent Report Confirms Northstar Clean Technologies Green Liquid Asphalt Production Process

Independent Report Confirms Northstar Clean Technologies Green Liquid Asphalt Production Process

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV: ROOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News