Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion in 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - Recent reports show that the Multiple myeloma Diagnostic market will continue to grow in the next several years. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell cancer. Normal plasma cells are recognized as an important component of the immune system. The immune system is made up of various types of cells that work together to fight infections and other diseases. The main types of white blood cells in the immune system are lymphocytes (lymph cells) such as T-cells and B-cells. Multiple myeloma develops when these plasma cells become cancerous in nature and grow abnormally. A report from Data Bridge Market Research said that the North American multiple myeloma diagnostic market which was USD 3732.64 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5390.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The report said: " The main factors driving the market growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostics market are technological advancement and rising clinical studies for the management of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. Government funds and initiatives for effective research and development are assisting in the discovery of new drugs for better treatment of multiple myeloma for the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma is driving up demand for treatment. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 statistics… The increasing number of R&D projects to develop novel treatments for multiple myeloma is driving market growth… Such developments will also contribute to market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).

Data Bridge Market Research continued: "The major factors driving market growth are strategic initiatives undertaken by market participants, increasing R&D, the growing burden of multiple myeloma, and the proven efficacy of immunomodulators… Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S. dominates the multiple myeloma diagnostic market because of the favorable reimbursement policies in the region and will expect to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030."

Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO) Engages US Diagnostics Experts to Power Product Adoption in the US - Telo Genomics Corp. (the "Company" or "Telo") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Trusted Health Advisors (THA), a market leader specialized in guiding commercialization programs of innovative diagnostics products in the USA. THA will work with Telo's team to refine and accelerate Telo's go-to-market and partnership deployment plan, to facilitate the implementation of Telo's biomarker services for basic and clinical research and clinical diagnostic applications in Multiple Myeloma and the broader cancer field. The program will include partnerships and collaborations with basic and clinical researchers, Biopharmaceutical companies, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), clinical laboratories and oncology providers and healthcare systems.

THA's engagement with Telo will be led by veterans in the diagnostics industry including: Jay Wohlgemuth, MD; Ray Tabibiazar, MD; Richard Bender, MD; and Mr. Paul Owen. The team will also draw on the expertise of additional THA partners ( www.trustedhealthadvisors.us ).

Dr. Wohlgemuth has many years of experience leading healthcare innovation efforts in diagnostic testing, medical devices, virtual care and digital health, and pharmaceutical and companion diagnostics development. Dr. Wohlgemuth served as CMO, CSO and SVP for Quest Diagnostics over a period of 14 years. He also served as CMO of HealthTap, as well as development team leader at Genentech / Roche for Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) in multiple sclerosis and rheumatology, and as director of diagnostics for programs outside of oncology. Dr. Wohlgemuth was co-founder, CMO and VP R&D for CareDx, a leader in testing for transplant patients, for which he was awarded Technology Pioneer 2005 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

Dr. Tabibiazar is a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the healthcare and biopharma industries, including venture capital, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. As a clinician-entrepreneur and managing director of " 526 Ventures ", he has focused on creating new ventures in the form of new companies or spinouts to translate innovative science into commercially viable products. Dr. Tabibiazar serves as Chair at SalioGen Therapeutics, and previously led Aravive Biologics as CEO, served as SVP, Corporate Development and Business Strategy at Twist Bioscience, and as a Venture Partner at Bay City Capital.

Dr. Bender is a board-certified oncologist who brings more than 40 years of experience in hematological malignancy with a special focus on multiple myeloma ("MM"). He received his medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at UCLA-Harbor General Hospital followed by a hematology/oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. His past titles include Medical Director for Hematology/Oncology for Quest Diagnostics, Medical Director for Hematology/Oncology for Kaiser Permanente, and Chief Medical Officer for both Agendia and Signal Genetics. Dr. Bender has also served on the executive board of the American Cancer Society and has been retained by the FDA as a member of the Hematology and Pathology Devices Advisory Committee. He has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters.

Mr. Owen most recently served as President and Interim CEO of imaware™, which provides a digital health platform experience that offers advanced home-based testing and monitoring. Mr. Owen has had a very productive and successful career in developing and bringing healthcare innovation to market. He previously served as Chief Business Officer and COO for Kailos Genetics and CEO of OneOme, an innovator in precision medicine and pharmacogenetics, co-founded by the Mayo Clinic. Prior to joining OneOme Paul led global commercialization for Invitae, a leader in diagnostics testing. Previously, Mr. Owen served as Vice Chair of Global Business Development for the Mayo Clinic and was the leader of Mayo Medical Laboratories' global commercial team, and held leadership roles at Zimmer-Biomet and Boston Scientific. CONTINUED Read this full press release and more news for Telo Genomics at: https://www.telodx.com/investors

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended marketing authorization approval of Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU), will now review the CHMP recommendation.

"This positive CHMP opinion represents an important step toward bringing our potentially transformative first-in-class anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy, Abecma, to more patients earlier in the multiple myeloma treatment paradigm to improve outcomes," said Anne Kerber, M.D., senior vice president and head, Late Clinical Development, Hematology, Oncology, Cell Therapy (HOCT), Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to working with the European Commission with the shared goal of delivering innovative treatment options to more patients with continued unmet need."

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, recently announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 718426. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, February 16, 2024.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, recently announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has reached a unanimous verdict in favor of Natera in its patent infringement case against CareDx, Inc.

The jury awarded Natera $83.7 million in lost profits and $12.6 million in past royalties after finding that the accused CareDx products, AlloSure and AlloSeq, infringe one of the two Natera patents asserted against CareDx, and that all asserted claims of both patents are valid on various grounds. The jury also provided an advisory verdict to the judge that all asserted claims of both patents are valid under 35 U.S.C. Sec. 101. A schedule will be set for further proceedings to determine whether CareDx's future sales of new versions of AlloSeq and AlloSure also infringe the asserted Natera patents.

Previously, Natera successfully invalidated all three of CareDx's patents that were asserted by CareDx against Natera in a separate lawsuit. The invalidity of CareDx's patents was affirmed on appeal.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) , a leading oncology testing services company, recently announced that NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of NeoGenomics Inc., will appeal the preliminary injunction issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The initial determination is that Natera, Inc. demonstrated a likelihood that products using RaDaR technology infringe one Natera, Inc. patent. The order specifically allows patients already using RaDaR to continue their use. In addition, the order explicitly allows research projects and studies that are in progress, as well as clinical trials that are in progress or have been approved, to continue.

In response to the court's ruling, Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics said, "We continue to believe in RaDaR's innovative and distinguished technology and plan to appeal the Court's ruling and defend our technology. We remain committed to bringing our highly sensitive test to market and providing cancer patients and their clinicians with options for their care."

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies.

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow and us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Telo Genomics Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FN Media Group


CSE:VGW

Valens GroWorks Highlighted by AltaCorp Capital Executive Discussing Flourishing Cannabis Pharma Space

With the launch of a legal recreational cannabis market in Canada, as well as an established medical market, players in the financial and investment spaces have started to look favorably upon cannabis companies leading the industry. In a recent interview on MidasLetter Live, AltaCorp Capital Inc.’s Managing Director David Kideckel spoke about the launch of his company’s cannabis sector coverage, which includes recognizable names in Canada like Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW).

Speaking of Valens, a Kelowna, BC-based, research-driven, vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company focusing on cannabis extraction, distillation as well as cannabinoid isolation and purification, Kideckel highlighted the steps the company has taken to deploy its business model. 

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Investing

Valens Groworks Announces Strategic Collaboration

Valens GroWorks (CSE:VGW)(CSE:VGW.CN) (the “Company” or “Valens“) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Supra THC Services Inc. (“Supra“) are pleased to announce a collaboration between Supra and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. to develop a “Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics” centered in Kelowna, British Columbia. This agreement is the first of its kind between a Canadian cannabis company and a world leader in Health Science services, with an ability to deliver innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services to this emerging market.
Supra’s operations are located in the Company’s state-of-the-art 17,000 sq ft Kelowna facility, currently undergoing modifications ahead of a significant expansion. Supra will utilize a suite of Thermo Fisher Scientific sector-leading advanced analytical instrumentation to provide analytical services, research and development, forensic analysis and support for clinical trials as well as being a demonstration and training site for Thermo Fisher Scientific clients and third parties involved in this rapidly evolving sector. It will also be used as a regional resource center for universities and companies.
Dr. Rob O’Brien, CEO and Chief Science Officer of Supra THC Services Inc. stated; “There are many plants such as Cannabis that contain active ingredients which could be effective treatments for disease or provide critical health improvements. However, conducting proper clinical trials with materials that contain many active ingredients is challenging, particularly if the effective absorbed dose can vary significantly depending on how the material is consumed. For example, the effectiveness of absorption of active ingredients contained in an oil carrier is much different if that oil is placed under the patients tongue, then if the oil, or edible, is swallowedTo measure the amount of active ingredients and metabolites in blood, urine, hair and saliva, advanced instrumentation and a team of highly qualified personal is essential. With the Supra THC Services team and advanced instrumentation from Thermo Fisher Scientific, many significant advances are expected.”
Luc Dionne, Canadian Sales Manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc., states We welcome the opportunity to work with Dr. Rob O’Brien and the Supra THC Services team, an organization that conducts testing activities in plant based medicine. Dr. O’Brien has an extensive background in analytical chemistry and is a recognized authority in scientific circles. Dr. O’Brien has worked closely with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the past using several of our market leading technologies to successfully perform testing on natural products, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental samples. We are delighted that his team has selected Thermo Fisher Scientific‘s cost effective analytical testing solutions to promote the advancement of testing protocols to meet the rigorous and regulatory requirements of this market segment.
About Valens GroWorks Corp.
Valens GroWorks Corp. is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive buildout strategy in progress. The Company seeks to capture a broad spectrum of medical cannabis users and adult recreational users once legalized, as well as clinical trial and R&D clients, in pursuit of its ambitious seed-to-sale and farm-to-pharma objectives. The Company also provides management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing buildouts of fully-licensed 3rd party operations.
The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. (“VAL”) which holds a Health Canada Dealer’s License, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients. For more information, please visit https:/valensgroworks.comhttps://www.valensagritech.com and https://www.suprathc.ca.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Mississauga) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than US$20 billion and approximately 65,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands — Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services — we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VALENS GROWORKS CORP.
(signed) Tyler Robson
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Greg Patchell
Telephone: +1.250.860.8634
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
The CSE or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.
Click here to connect with Valens GroWorks (CSNX:VGW) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Global Footprint to Support Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Japan

To help meet increasing demand for cell and gene therapy clinical trial support around the globe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the expansion of its Fisher BioServices cryogenic service capabilities in Japan.
This expansion enables its customers to seamlessly conduct clinical trials across multiple
geographies and provides patients around the world with access to life
changing therapies. As a leading service provider to the cell and gene
therapy community, Fisher BioServices is uniquely positioned with the
experience, resources, and global expertise to support its customers on
their path towards commercialization.
The facility in Tokyo was expanded to include cryogenic storage and
logistics by utilizing a combination of proven components and validated
procedures developed with years of experience in the cell and gene
therapy business. The new modules within this facility allow Fisher
BioServices to configure and replicate each site to meet the specific
requirements of individual clinical trials with minimal variation,
regardless of volume or geographic location. The facility is also
supported by a global comprehensive and integrated Quality System based
on regulatory requirements, industry best practices and trained
personnel.
“Japan is an increasingly important market for cell and gene therapy
companies conducting clinical trials,” said Dennis Barger, Fisher
BioServices vice president and general manager. “The addition of
cryogenic services to this facility in Japan, combined with our existing
capabilities in Europe and the US, enables us to seamlessly support our
customers’ global trials as they develop and commercialize their
therapies.”
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
(NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17
billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is
to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex
analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase
laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific,
Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services
– we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies,
purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information,
please visit www.thermofisher.com.

MyDx Provides Positive Mid-Year Update as Part of Special Letter to Shareholders

Highlights:

  • MyDx experiencing double-digit quarterly revenue growth following commercialization of first of four patented technologies
  • Company’s increasing revenues and continued narrowing of losses clears path towards achieving profitability by year-end
  • Enters into first major distribution agreement valued at approximately $4 million for its CannaDx chemical sensor instrument
  • Expects to launch two new sensors by year-end, creating two entire new revenue channels
  • Focusing on substantially decreasing long-term debt and strengthening balance sheet
  • Seeking to aggressively expand sales and marketing initiatives for new products

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX), one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection industry and the producer of the patented MyDx™ (My Diagnostic) product line, the first battery operated, handheld, chemical analyzer for consumers, today issued the following Special Letter to Shareholders from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yazbeck.
“Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2016 is off to a strong start, and as we approach the mid-year mark I thought it would be helpful to summarize our progress since launching our multi-use MyDx chemical analyzer with the CannaDx sensor and App.  I will also cover the highlights of our newly accelerated goals for the balance of the year as well as an analysis of the chemical detection marketplace in whose context I believe the MyDx Analyzer can clearly shown to be a market leader.
Before I discuss our goals and strategies looking ahead, I think it is important and prudent for a management team to look back at our accomplishments over the past four years.  Rather than summarizing our many achievements, we thought it would be better communicated via a short video clip we compiled for our investors.  Please click the following link for a quick video summary of the many successes we have had over the past four years that has enabled us to get to where we are today: a much nimbler, stronger and, by far, one of the fastest growing companies in the chemical detection market.
Please click here: MYDX 4 Year Business Plan Accomplishments Video (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba458e62-5a32-4900-8b8e-29aadd1f6b86)
MyDx Second Half 2016 Key Goals: New Product Launches, Continued Market Penetration and Profitable Growth
Company Prepares for New Products to Enter into Commercialization
On the R&D front, with the recent launch of the next-generation CannaDx SmartPhone App, which expanded our features and updated our database, we are now focusing our effort on the next MyDx Product to enter into commercialization: OrganaDxTM. This application is slated for commercial release by the fourth quarter of this year.
The OrganaDx sensor will help you Trust and Verify™ the safety of your fruits and vegetables. Specifically, OrganaDx will enable you to measure the pesticide levels in your food, ensuring that you and your family do not unknowingly consume any potentially cancer-causing pesticides. It will empower you to verify, on the spot, whether or not produce is safe for consumption. This is particularly important when buying non-organic produce that are known to be notoriously high in pesticides, commonly referred to as the “Dirty Dozen.”
The Company expects future sales of OrganaDx should be at a substantially higher margin than our initial product line, which means a strong and growing contribution to our bottom line earnings growth.
Continued Market Penetration
In April 2016, we announced the first of what we expect to be many major retail distribution deals for our leading technology.  Our initial agreement was with Nanolux Technology, Inc. (“Nanolux”), valued at over $4 million. Nanolux produces one of the world’s leading brands of horticultural lighting ballasts. With over 1,000 retail shops in its distribution network, it has an extensive footprint throughout the U.S. indoor agriculture and hydroponic marketplace concentrated in states with cannabis sales legalized in some form — especially California as the nation’s largest legal cannabis market.
We are beginning to actively roll-out our MyDx Analyzers with CannaDx sensors, sales and marketing collateral along with product and sales training to those 1,000 retail shops. Those sales will begin to kick in during the current quarter and are expected to ramp-up steeply throughout the second half of the year, which will provide us with clear visibility of what the remainder of 2016 and even parts of 2017 will look like from a financial and operational perspective.
Increasing Demand for our Initial Product to Enter into Commercialization:  CannaDx
We see the market for CannaDx divided into three segments: consumer direct (primarily our online sales), and growers and dispensaries — both of which we consider prosumers. With online sales strong and growing, and even at high rates globally, that leaves the dispensary market segment still untapped and on which we are aggressively working to sign one or more regional or national distribution deals similar in nature to that of Nanolux.
MyDx is Clearly Positioned for Profitable Growth
Financially, just since its launch in the third quarter of 2015, CannaDx sales have topped well over $500,000, nearly all of which has come through direct-to-consumer sales with minimal marketing effort or expense.
Our net loss has narrowed by approximately $1.6 million year-over-year from ($2.1 million) to ($544,000) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Additionally, we are actively working to reconfigure our manufacturing and supply chain management to scale up for far higher volumes and to reduce unit costs.
Based on these factors, and with the expected new applications in the final stages of development and commercialization, as well as an anticipated jump in CannaDx revenues in the weeks and months ahead driven by retail distribution, we believe we can reach profitability by year end — a significant milestone for MyDx.
Chemical Analyzer Marketplace: MyDx’s Growing Leadership Position
Bringing laboratory-based testing and analysis capability out of the lab and placing it in the palm of users’ hands is a common goal throughout the medical device (point of care) and many other industries.
In our industry, it is instructive to consider the hand-held chemical analyzer made by Thermo Fisher Scientific (“TMO”). TMO bills itself as the “world leader in serving science,” with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries.
TMO developed and launched TruNarcTM, and while not identical in functionality to our CannaDx, it is fairly close, except that TruNarc is priced at close to $20,000 and has cost $400 million in R&D to develop.  Our CannaDx carries a $699 price tag while our multi-use MyDx Chemical Analyzer cost us under $7 million to develop, patent and deploy to market.  TMO’s move into the space validates the marketplace’s value, and we applaud however many millions of dollars it spends on sales and marketing since it serves to educate and build the market for both its products as well as our MyDx Analyzer.
MYDX Stock:  Significantly Undervalued
However, we understand we are one of the new entrants into the chemical detection space which is why we trade at such a low valuation compared to heavyweights such as Thermo Fisher.  However, if our past is any indication of what lies ahead for our Company and our shareholders, the Board of Directors and I, personally, strongly believe our stock price will adjust accordingly to our future achievements.  Once we achieve profitability and continue to grow at the pace we expect to, we believe our valuation should be closer to our competitors.  Thermo Fisher, for example, today trades at nearly 30 times 2017 earnings.  Once we provide our 2017 earnings expectations, we think you, as a long-term investor in MyDx, will be very pleasantly rewarded with the patience, confidence and support you have given our Company from the onset.  In fact, we believe the stock is so undervalued here that we are currently contemplating utilizing our excess cash flow to launch our first ever stock buyback program.  We will keep you updated on our Board’s decision on that initiative as soon as it is voted on.
In Summary
I trust this letter enables you to understand the sense of excitement and anticipation we at MyDx have on the outlook for the rest of 2016, and why we eagerly look forward to 2017.
If any of our investors will be in Southern California on Wednesday, June 8, please join us when I present the MyDx investment story and take questions at the 6th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature nearly 200 companies in the small-cap universe. The presentation will be broadcast live, as well as archived on our website for 90 days. Hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
/s/ Daniel R. Yazbeck
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
MyDx, Inc.
About MyDx
MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify™ what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company has developed MyDx, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of consumers’ hands. The multi-use MyDx leverages over a decade of established electronic nose technology to measure chemicals of interest. It owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. With its Canna sensor commercialized, it has four other sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx Analyzer and App. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Keep reading...Show less

GE to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Businesses for $1.06B

Dividend.com reported that General Electric Company’s (NYSE:GE) healthcare units will purchase life science businesses from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) for $1.06 billion.
As quoted in the market news:

Part of GE’s acquisition of TMO’s businesses include “culture media and sera, and gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses,” according to the Wall Street Journal. This transaction will expand GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences division’s involvement in cell-related research and medicines.

Keep reading...Show less

CABTREO Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris Now Available in the U.S.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the U.S. launch of CABTREO™ (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%0.15%3.1% indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older

"With today's launch of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have access to a new once-daily triple-combination topical acne treatment," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, said. "In many instances, acne treatment requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for IPX203

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal"), granting Knight the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize IPX203 in Canada and Latin America. IPX203 is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopalevodopa (CDLD) extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IPX203 contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution. The ER beads consist of LD, coated with a sustained release polymer to allow for slow release of the drug, a mucoadhesive polymer to keep the granules adhered to the area of absorption longer, and an enteric coating to prevent the granules from disintegrating prematurely in the stomach.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Here Comes the Sun - 3 Things To Know About Our Solar Footprint

Our commitment to investing in renewable energy forms like solar is a bright idea in our sustainability toolkit

Our first solar farm opened in 2014 in Santa Rosa, California and our solar energy footprint across the globe has been growing ever since. In November 2023, we unveiled a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus, a seven-acre site expected to generate more than 10% of the building's annual electric needs. With this addition, we have ten Medtronic locations with on-site solar arrays

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

(*CORRECTION to the release that was posted earlier on January 18, 2024: The TR-4 Return Pad is approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (as part of the Thermage FLX device registration) See sentence below.*)

Keep reading...Show less

Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023.

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 1,301,875 units (“ Units ”) pursuant to the private placement, at a price of $0.32, for total gross proceeds of $416,600.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

