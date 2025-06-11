Multiple High Antimony Soil Anomalies Discovered at Armidale

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing drill results from its Phase 4 drill program at the 100%-owned Tartan Mine, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Results contained in this news release are from the South Zone, which is parallel to the Main Zone (Fig. 1, 2 & 3), and prior to the recent drilling, was planned as a supplemental source of potential ore for future production. However, our objective has been to expand the resource in this area to 1) increase the number of ounces per vertical metre, 2) allow for higher production in a potential mine restart, and 3) drive economies of scale in order to lower future production and development costs. Recent expansion results from the South Zone, which increased the vertical extent of the mineralization by 120%, included 9.4 gpt gold over 3.3 metres and 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
June 10, 2025
Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that Highly Anomalous Antimony soil assays have been confirmed at Oaky Creek, part of RMX’s 100% owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project. A newly defined south-east trend away from the Oaky Creek North pits has been revealed, additionally a new area near Oaky Creek South has opened where up to 333pm Sb in soil has been discovered. The distribution of Antimony in the soils suggests a network across Oaky Creek, of multiple veins existing over 2.3km along the Namoi Fault and up to 400m from the fault. The supporting rock chip assays are pending and expected to be received by the end of June.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly Anomalous Antimony-in-Soil results reveal new target zones beyond known source areas at both Oaky Creek North and Oaky Creek South
- Two New Highly Anomalous areas defined, with assays up to 333ppm Sb in soil
- New Northern Antimony area is potentially a strike extension of Oaky Creek North, ~1km south-east away from the historic pits
- A newly defined Antimony soil trend north of Oaky Creek South also confirms a previously undiscovered trend
- High Gold-in-soil assay result lies in the New Northern Antimony area
- Rock Chip assay results are anticipated to be received by the end of June
Figure 1: Soil antimony assay results for the Oaky Creek area highlighting the Top 3 HighestSoil Antimony assays, and new areas outside the areas of historical shaft/pits. Note some 1gaps in the soil grid are due to culture, roads and creeks.
Red Mountain Widens Antimony Mineralisation at Oaky Creek
Red Mountain is pleased to report that it has discovered a new anomalous antimony target zone, which includes a spot high of 333ppm Sb and located 400m to the north of the Oaky Creek South pits. This new area represents a possible ENE strike similar to the trend at Oaky Creek South.
At Oaky Creek North distribution of antimony suggests a south easterly extension of around 1km with a strong response towards the end of the extension. The area in between is cropped and cultivation may have subdued the surface geochemical response. Local reports indicate historical pits were infilled, and displaced rock piles contained visible stibnite, identified by the onsite geologist (ASX Announcement 30 May 2025).
Antimony-in-soil anomalies also validate the mineralisation at both the historic Oaky Creek North and Oaky Creek South pits, where coarse stibnite was previously extracted by hand from the shafts/pits (Figure 1).
Red Mountain analysed the soils for gold in the Aqua regia multielement suite, although not as sensitive as a Fire Assay technique, encouragingly gold was reported in several areas (refer to Figure 2 for the Gold Heat map). The high gold-in-soil sample lies on strike to the north of the 99ppm Sb soil sample on the Oaky Creek North trend. At Oaky Creek South, gold-in-soil was located just west of the old workings.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RMX:AU
The Conversation (0)
5s
Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA
The Horse Heaven Project, directly adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Mine, has strong Antimony, Gold, Silver and Tungsten mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past- production of Antimony, Tungsten and artisanal Gold.
Resolution Minerals Ltd (“RML” or the “Company”) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of a brownfields Antimony and Gold project located in Idaho of the United States of America.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project (“Horse Heaven” or “Project”), located in the historical Stibnite Mining District of Valley County, central Idaho.
- Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold- Antimony Project (PPTA.NAS ~A$2bn market cap).
- Horse Heaven hosts two highly prospective Gold- Antimony-Tungsten prospects known as the Antimony Ridge Fault Zone (“ARFZ”) and the Golden Gate Fault Zone (“GGFZ”).
- Drill-ready targets; drilling planned to start in 2025
- The Antimony Ridge Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 1.2 km and hosts known gold–antimony– silver-tungsten mineralisation associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite.
- The Golden Gate Fault Zone has an approximate strike length of 3.5km and hosts the Golden Gate Hill target. It hosts known disseminated gold mineralisation, like Antimony Ridge Fault Zone, associated with hydrothermally altered and sheared granodiorite.
- Tungsten was produced from Golden Gate Hill between the 1950’s and 1980’s.
- Results from past systematic sampling and preliminary drilling at both prospects are highly encouraging, indicating large tonnage mining potential.
- Highlight past rock chip results at Horse Heaven (Antimony Ridge) (Appendix C) include:
- Rock chip sample 329003 with 3.68g/t gold, 303g/t silver and 2.72% antimony over 4m.
- Rock chip sample 329014 with 1.33g/t gold, 367g/t silver and 13.75% antimony over 1m.
- Rock chip sample 329015 with 4.65g/t gold, 70.5g/t silver and 19.15% antimony over 1m.
- Rock chip sample 329085 with 3.21g/t gold, 178g/t silver and 0.37% antimony over 3m.
- Rock chip sample 329089 with 5.99g/t gold, 246g/t silver and 0.71% antimony over 1m.
- Highlight past drilling results at Horse Heaven (Appendix B) include drill intersections of:
- Drill hole 87-GGR-31: 85.34m @ 0.937g/t Au (true width unknown), including 38.10m @ 1.459g/t Au.
- Drill hole 86-GGR-10: 105.16m @ 0.787g/t Au (true width unknown); including 51.82m @ 0.990g/t Au.
- Drill hole 86-GGR-01: 30.48m @ 1.354g/t Au (true width unknown).
- Historical, non-JORC gold resource of 216,000 ounces of gold in 7,256,800 tons of material at a grade of 0.93g/t at Golden Gate Hill, and gold resource of 70,000 ounces of gold in 3,174,850 tons of material at a grade of 0.69g/t at Antimony Hill are noted in previous reports of Horse Heaven.
Cautionary note:
The estimate is a "historical estimate" under ASX Listing Rule 5.12 and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet undertaken sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation and/or further exploration work, it will be possible to report this historical estimate as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.
- Horse Heaven also hosts 10km to 15km of additional strike length of potentially mineralised faults and shears traversing favourable host rocks.
- The Exploration Model applicable for the Horse Heaven Project is Intrusion Related Gold System (“IRGS”) and a deposit analogue for the Horse Heaven Project is the adjacent NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.NAS, ~A$2 billion market cap) owned Stibnite Gold Mine.*
- The Stibnite Gold Mine is located 5km to the east of the Horse Heaven Project and, once reopened, will be the only domestically mined source of antimony in the U.S.1
- Past exploration at Horse Heaven includes historical (1890 to 1950), late 1900s (1970 to 1990s) and modern (2000 to 2023) exploration phases, with the latter mainly conducted by TSX-V-listed Stallion Uranium Corp.
- Antimony, Tungsten and Gold at record high prices as China tightens grip on critical minerals exports.
- The Horse Heaven Project complements the Company’s recently acquired Australian Au-Sb-Cu projects to create a dynamic portfolio highly leveraged for gold and antimony.
RML’s Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz commented:
“The Board considers that the acquisition of the Horse Heaven Project has the potential to be a transformative event for RML. As many governments around the world look to onshore their supply of critical minerals, such as antimony and tungsten, we have secured a commanding ground position with known antimony occurrences and next to what is likely to become the largest antimony producer in the USA.
RML’s entry into US critical minerals comes at a terrific time, with the market attributing huge premiums to ASX-listed companies operating in the space over the last 8 weeks, such as Dateline Resources (DTR), Trigg Minerals (TMG) and Locksley Resources (LKY) which have all seen significant re-ratings in recent weeks, thanks to the supportive pro-mining policies of new President Donald Trump.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Resolution Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
7h
Chris Blasi: Gold Price Nowhere Near Peak, Silver a "Coiled Spring"
Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, believes gold still has much more room to run.
"Some people think gold has reached its peak because it's breached US$3,000 (per ounce), but I don't think we're even close," he said. "The third leg is when it delivers the greatest returns."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Neptune Global is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Keep reading...Show less
7h
Hochschild Mine Halt in Brazil Triggers Share Price Drop
Shares of Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC,OTCQX:HCHDF) plummeted more than 20 percent on Tuesday (June 10) after the company announced a six week shutdown of the processing plant at its Mara Rosa gold mine in Brazil.
In a statement, the miner blamed the issue on a combination of “heavier-than-usual seasonal rainfall” and ongoing contractor issues that have hampered access to ore, especially higher-grade material, since early this year.
The company's initial 2025 guidance for Mara Rosa was 94,000 to 104,000 ounces; however, only about 25,000 ounces had been produced by the end of May — a shortfall that has forced a downward revision in full-year guidance.
“This will have a corresponding impact on the operation's costs,” Hochschild acknowledged in a market update, noting that revised production forecasts and group-wide guidance will be issued “in due course.”
The British firm’s share price plunged as much as 22 percent on Tuesday. After starting the day's trading at 269 pence, shares registered their steepest intraday decline since November 2021, falling to 232 pence.
The operational woes come less than two weeks after the sudden resignation of Hochschild’s chief operating officer, adding to investor concerns. CEO Eduardo Landin has stepped in to assume direct oversight of operations and is leading a “comprehensive review of all mining, processing, and disposal activities” at Mara Rosa.
As part of this effort, the company said the six week suspension of the processing plant will be used to carry out general maintenance and critical mechanical filter repairs. Mining activities will continue as planned.
“The wide-ranging measures we are taking at Mara Rosa are focused on achieving a sustainable level of operational performance,” Landin said in the company's Tuesday press release. “We remain confident in the geological potential of the asset and in Brazil’s role as a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy.”
Located in the Central Brazilian state of Goiás, Mara Rosa entered commercial production in early 2024 and was seen as a cornerstone of Hochschild’s diversification beyond its legacy Andean assets. The mine's early performance has been closely watched as an indicator of the company's future expansion strategy outside Peru and Argentina.
However, this year’s extreme weather has compounded earlier issues, particularly delays in mine waste removal from 2024, while complications with filtration technology have further limited throughput.
The extended wet season in Brazil, which has disrupted not only mining, but also transportation and supply chains across central states, has left several companies reeling.
Analysts have been quick to adjust their outlooks. Peel Hunt has downgraded its production forecast for Mara Rosa to 60,000 ounces of gold for the year, down from its prior estimate of 84,000 ounces.
“We hope that the end result (after shutdown) is a more flexible pit, aligned to a debottlenecked plant, allowing more stable throughput and more reliable output,” the firm said in a note to clients.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
8h
Juggernaut Exploration
Investor Insight
Juggernaut Exploration is an early-stage explorer and project generator with a compelling investment story, focused on unlocking high-grade precious and base metal discoveries in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.
Overview
Juggernaut Exploration(TSXV:JUGR,OTCQB:JUGRF,FSE:4JE) is a precious metals explorer focused on northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, a globally recognized district for world-class porphyry, VMS and high-grade gold systems. The company operates in a geopolitically stable jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, adjacent to Newmont’s Galore Creek project and in proximity to major road and airstrip developments.
The company controls three 100 percent owned projects – Big One, Midas and Bingo – totaling nearly 60,000 hectares in the heart of British Columbia’s most prolific mineral belt.
The company’s current strategy focuses on aggressive exploration at its flagship Big One project, where the rapid abatement of glacial cover led to the discovery of over 200 mineralized veins in a matter of days. The scale of the system, coupled with strong geophysical and geochemical signatures, points to a significant buried porphyry system.
Backed by world-renowned geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Juggernaut is founded by the team behind Goliath Resources, which returned 2,400 percent to early investors in just 20 months.
Company Highlights
- The Big One property has uncovered an 11-km gold-rich porphyry system, described as a “highway of gold,” adjacent to Newmont’s $100 billion Galore Creek project.
- Founded by the team behind Goliath Resources, which returned 2,400 percent to early investors in just 20 months. Juggernaut is supported by world-renowned geologist Dr. Quinton Hennigh.
- Crescat Capital is a cornerstone investor, holding a 19.99 percent stake and providing both financial and technical backing.
- The company controls three 100 percent owned projects – Big One, Midas and Bingo – totaling nearly 60,000 hectares in the heart of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia.
- With $11.5 million recently raised, the 2025 field season is fully funded. The upcoming campaign aims to scale and define the scope of the porphyry system discovered in just five days of boots-on-the-ground work.
- Over 70 percent of the company’s shares are held by management, insiders and accredited investors. The company is debt-free.
Key Projects
Big One
The Big One project is Juggernaut’s flagship asset and the focus of its 2025 exploration campaign. Located in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the property spans 36,989 hectares of world-class geological terrain, 95 percent of which remains unexplored.
The project benefits from rapid glacial and snowpack abatement, which has recently exposed a vast mineralized system previously hidden under ice. This includes the newly identified Eldorado porphyry system, a high-grade, multi-kilometer corridor with grades reaching up to 79.01 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 3,157 g/t silver. More than 200 quartz-sulphide veins, containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena, have been identified within a 4 km x 1 km alteration footprint, with coincident geophysical anomalies suggesting the presence of a large, buried mineralizing system at depth.
Drill-ready targets include the Whopper Vein (16.04 g/t gold equivalent over 8 meters, >200 m strike length) and the Big Mac Vein (41.46 g/t gold equivalent over 4 m), both of which are planned for drill testing in 2025.
The Big One project qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and is strategically located adjacent to key infrastructure, including the Scud airstrip and a new $45 million government-funded road within 12 km of the site.
Midas
The Midas property covers 20,803 hectares in a geologically favorable setting for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VHMS) deposits, particularly those resembling the high-grade Eskay Creek system. Drilling at the Kokomo zone has intercepted significant VHMS-style mineralization, including standout results such as 8.27 g/t gold equivalent over 11.03 meters (MD-24-47) and 6.85 g/t gold over 9 meters (MD-18-08). The mineralized zone remains open to the north, and the company plans to step out aggressively with additional drilling.
Midas is considered a strong near-term value generator with potential for scale through further discovery.
Bingo
The Bingo property, although smaller in footprint at 1,008 hectares, is located in a structurally favorable setting for shear-hosted gold systems. The project features a 700-meter x 400-meter mineralized zone characterized by consistent sulphide mineralization. Sampling has confirmed an average mineralized width of 7 meters with grades averaging 5.67 g/t gold equivalent. The presence of strong K-spar alteration in the northeast quadrant of the property suggests proximity to a porphyry feeder system, making Bingo a compelling target for both high-grade, shear-hosted and porphyry-style exploration.
Management Team
Dan Stuart – President, CEO & Director
Dan Stuart has over 30 years of experience in capital markets, having raised more than $500 million for natural resource companies. He is a founding member and financier of several private mineral syndicates, including the J2 Syndicate behind Goliath Resources. Stuart is known for his investor acumen and has established strong institutional relationships in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Under his leadership, Juggernaut secured cornerstone funding from Crescat Capital and Dr. Quinton Hennigh while simultaneously building a platform for rapid discovery-driven growth.
Jim McCrea – Director
Jim McCrea brings 25 years of exploration and resource estimation experience. Notably, he worked on orebody modeling and resource estimation at Cumberland Resources, which was acquired by Agnico Eagle for $710 million. His deep expertise in geology and modeling helps guide exploration targeting and resource development.
William Jung – Director & CFO
A former chartered accountant with over 35 years of experience in finance, William Jung has managed several publicly listed companies on the TSX. His oversight ensures financial discipline, compliance and strategic capital allocation.
Peter Bryant – Director
Peter Bryant is a seasoned international investment banker with 45 years of experience, including senior roles at Standard Chartered Group, Hill Samuel Group and Guinness Mahon Holdings in London. His presence brings strong governance and capital markets insights to the board.
Chris Verrico – Director
Chris Verrico has over two decades of experience managing mineral exploration and infrastructure projects in remote northern regions, including British Columbia, Yukon and Nunavut. His knowledge of field operations and community engagement is critical to project execution.
Bill Chornobay – Program Manager
Bill Chornobay has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and has been directly involved in discoveries resulting in more than $1 billion in value. He played a pivotal role in the Surebet discovery for Goliath Resources and now leads on-ground execution at Juggernaut.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh – Technical Advisor
A globally respected exploration geologist, Dr. Quinton Hennigh has over 30 years of experience with major mining companies, including Homestake, Newcrest and Newmont. He is currently the chairman of Novo Resources and serves as a technical advisor to Crescat Capital. His guidance has helped validate and shape the exploration strategy at Juggernaut.
Dr. Manuele Lazzarotto – Senior Consulting Geologist
Dr. Manuele Lazzarotto has eight years of experience advancing early-stage exploration projects into defined resources, particularly in VMS and gold systems. He played a critical technical role in the Surebet discovery and brings valuable geological and structural insight to Juggernaut’s targeting approach.
Keep reading...Show less
18h
Canadian Gold Corp. Intersects Two Separate High-Grade Zones Returning 12.9 gpt Gold Over 3.0 Metres & 7.6 gpt Over 5.8 Metres Within Broad Mineralized Intervals at South Zone
"Today's results continue to build on the potential we see emerging at the South Zone. Despite the ongoing forest fire evacuation orders of Flin Flon and the surrounding region, including Tartan, our geology team, working diligently offsite, were able to get these encouraging drill results completed. Significant rainfall and cooler temperatures in the region over recent days have helped the firefighting crews and reduced the scope of the forest fires. We eagerly await the 'all clear' from the Province of Manitoba to be able to get back on site and resume the Phase 4 drill program." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO
Drilling Highlights:
Hole TLSZ25-35 intersected two separate high-grade gold zones, returning 12.9 gpt gold over 3.0 metres and 7.6 gpt gold over 5.8 metres, both occurring within broader zones of 3.7 gpt gold over 23.0 metres and 3.3 gpt gold over 17.2 metres, respectively.
Similar to the Main Zone's lower grade material, the Company will be evaluating how best to mine and process this material within the potential mine life to best maximize the financial returns of the project.
The identification of two distinct zones opens a new target for exploration not previously known at the South Zone.
This development could materially increase the South Zone's total ounces per vertical metre, enhancing project economics and supporting a larger-scale restart scenario at the Tartan Mine.
These intersections occur in separate intervals within the same hole, confirming the presence of two discrete zones of gold mineralization between 345 and 376 metres below surface, a new geological development not previously observed at the South Zone.
Forest Fire Update
On May 28, 2025, the Company temporarily suspended drilling at the Tartan Mine due to safety concerns related to the forest fires near Flin Flon. The Company will announce when it is safe to resume drilling.
Table 1. Drilling Assay Highlights
|Drill Hole
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Interval1
(metres)
|Depth Below Surface
(metres)
|Gold Grade
(gpt)
|Zone2
|TLSZ25-34
|463.00
|464.00
|1.00
|403
|12.3
|SZ
|TLSZ25-35
|210.00
|214.00
|4.00
|172
|4.4
|HWZ
|Including
|212.00
|213.00
|1.00
|10.9
|And
|410.20
|427.40
|17.20
|345
|3.3
|SZ
|Including
|410.20
|416.00
|5.80
|7.6
|Including
|415.00
|416.00
|1.00
|26.2
|And
|450.00
|473.00
|23.00
|376
|3.7
|Including
|457.00
|460.00
|3.00
|12.9
|Including
|457.00
|458.00
|1.00
|21.0
|And including
|467.00
|470.00
|3.00
|385
|5.7
|TLSZ25-37
|167.00
|169.00
|2.00
|4.3
|SZ
|Including
|168.00
|169.00
|1.00
|7.0
|And
|172.00
|175.50
|3.50
|3.0
|Including
|174.50
|175.50
|1.00
|5.9
|1Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known due to lack of drilling.2 SZ and HWZ refers to the South Zone and Hanging Wall Zone.
Table 2. Details of Drill Holes Reported in This News Release
|Drill Hole
|Azimuth
(Degrees)
|Dip
(Degrees)
|Length
(metres)
|Easting (UTM)
|Northing (UTM)
|TLSZ25-33W1
|002
|-66
|686
|324852
|6081843
|TLSZ25-33W2
|002
|-66
|686
|324852
|6081843
|TLSZ25-34
|358
|-61
|557
|324851
|6081848
|TLSZ25-35
|002
|-57
|503
|324881
|6081867
|TLSZ25-36
|002
|-54
|599
|324919
|6081839
|TLSZ25-37
|359
|-50
|239
|324784
|6081959
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com
Social Media Accounts:
X (Twitter)
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Technical Information
The samples collected by Canadian Gold Corp. described in this news release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by ALS Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The samples reported are NQ size ½ core samples crushed in their entirety to 80% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split analysed for gold by PhotonAssay.
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX)) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.7% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp, and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining, holds a 32.8% interest in Canadian Gold.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Figure 1. Tartan Mine Plan Map illustrating the location of the Main and South Zones.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/255015_e434725b04c079c3_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Tartan Mine - South Zone Longitudinal Section illustrating the location of holes reported in this release.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/255015_e434725b04c079c3_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Tartan Mine - Main Zone Longitudinal Section (from Feb 18, 2025 press release).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/255015_e434725b04c079c3_003full.jpg
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255015
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
10 June
Dalaroo to Acquire Advanced Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa
Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding joint venture agreement (“Agreement”) with Reflex Exploration (“Vendor”) to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Bongouanoa Gold Project (“Project”) located in the Sefwi-Come´ Birimian Greenstone Belts in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Dalaroo Metals to acquire up to 80% interest in the Bongouanoa Project in Cote D’Ivoire comprising a 400km² application permit located in the richly gold endowed Sefwi-Comé Belts. Dalaroo will be leveraging years of historical exploration data, includes field mapping & artisanal workings, soil geochemistry, air core drilling, and diamond drilling results.
- A total of 28 historic diamond drill holes produced significant gold intercepts including:
- BODD00021 17m @ 6.79g/t Au from 113m incl; 3m 34.29g/t Au from 123m
- BODD00016 18m @ 1.28g/t Au from 70m and 30m @ 0.61g/t Au from 33m
- BODD00017 9m @ 1.71g/t Au from 39m and 4m @ 1.55g/t Au from 57m
- BODD00010A 2m @ 60.47g/t Au from 39m
- BODD00001 4m @ 2.63g/t Au from 23m and 1m @ 12.51g/t Au from 90m
- BODD00022 5m @ 1.48g/t Au from 80m
- BODD00002 4m @ 1.60g/t Au from 48m
- BODD00020 2m @ 2.29g/t Au from 70m
- A total of 94 shallow aircore holes have been drilled with significant results including:
- BOAC00043 4m @ 9.24g/t Au from 24m
- BOAC00084 4m @ 2.08g/t Au from 36m
- BOAC00035 4m @ 1.23g/t Au from 36m
- 151 rock chip samples highlight the high-grade nature of the gold mineralisation with results including:
- 70.68g/t Au
- 68.55g/t Au
- A 16km X 10km gold in soil anomaly with additional parallel soil anomalies has delineated multiple drill targets that are yet to be drill tested.
- 15 active & inactive artisanal mining sites require testing and the northern portion of the tenement is yet to be explored with modern exploration techniques.
- Mr Yao (Fred) N’Kanza, a local Ivorian shareholder of the Bongouanoa Project, previously had success as a vendor and country manager of Tietto Minerals Limited’s (ASX: TIE) Abujar Gold Mine (3.83m oz Au resource). Mr N’Kanza was also one of the two vendors of the Boundiali Gold Project of Aurum Resources, which has now progressed to a significant project with a resource of 1.59M oz @ 1g/t Au.
- Dr Paul Kitto to join Dalaroo as a special advisor. Dr Kitto served as a Non-Executive Director at Tietto Minerals Limited from January 2019 until 2024. In 2024, Tietto Minerals was acquired by Zhaojin Capital, a subsidiary of Zhaojin Mining, in a deal valued at approximately A$733 million. Dr Kitto was also responsible for the Seguela (1M oz Au) and Doropo (2.9M oz Au) discoveries in Cote d’Ivoire.
- Dalaroo is actively seeking to further expand its exploration footprint in Cote D’Ivoire, building out its local technical team and engaging with well-respected local industry representatives to grow in country.
- Dalaroo’s entry into Cote D’Ivoire places the Company in a successful group of ASX-listed gold companies which are actively exploring and developing projects in country including: Perseus Mining, Turaco Gold, Many Peaks Minerals, African Gold and Aurum Resources.
The Project has had significant historical exploration conducted including soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling and extensive aircore and diamond drilling. The historic work returned significant gold mineralisation that represent immediate follow up targets for Dalaroo to test.
Dalaroo Metal’s Chairman, David Quinlivan, commented“The significant and encouraging results from prior exploration work undertaken at the Bongouanoa Project provides a unique opportunity for Dalaroo to build a substantial gold exploration and project development base in the highly prospective Sefwi-Comé Belts in Cote D’Ivoire and I am very much looking forward to our exploration team commencing work on the ground.”
Dalaroo Metal’s CEO, Chris Connell, commented “I am excited about this transformative acquisition in Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa. This region has become a highly attractive jurisdiction for the identification and definition of significant gold resources, evidenced by recent successful exploration and development projects including the likes of Tietto Minerals who’s Abujar Gold Project in a few short years has gone from a project not dis- similar to Bongouanoa Gold Project to an eminent producing gold mine. We are particularly encouraged by the historical drilling results at several locations within the acquired area, which have yielded broad gold intercepts. The project also presents substantial exploration potential across the property.
“The Bongouanoa Project provides our company with a solid base of prior exploration success in Cote d’Ivoire, offering the opportunity to rapidly delineate substantial high-grade gold resources. A significant portion of the project area has already been covered by systematic gold-in-soil geochemistry and high-resolution geophysics. This work has identified areas of gold mineralisation that have been confirmed through drilling. Building on this existing data, Dalaroo is well-positioned to quickly identify and drill test prospective targets, as well as to further investigate previous gold discoveries. Our team brings extensive operating experience in West Africa and has already established a highly skilled local technical team ready to commence work immediately.
“We believe this acquisition represents a transformative step for the company, and we look forward to providing further updates as we rapidly explore the Bongouanoa Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Dalaroo Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00