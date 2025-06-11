Red Mountain Mining

Multiple High Antimony Soil Anomalies Discovered at Armidale

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that Highly Anomalous Antimony soil assays have been confirmed at Oaky Creek, part of RMX’s 100% owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project. A newly defined south-east trend away from the Oaky Creek North pits has been revealed, additionally a new area near Oaky Creek South has opened where up to 333pm Sb in soil has been discovered. The distribution of Antimony in the soils suggests a network across Oaky Creek, of multiple veins existing over 2.3km along the Namoi Fault and up to 400m from the fault. The supporting rock chip assays are pending and expected to be received by the end of June.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highly Anomalous Antimony-in-Soil results reveal new target zones beyond known source areas at both Oaky Creek North and Oaky Creek South
  • Two New Highly Anomalous areas defined, with assays up to 333ppm Sb in soil
  • New Northern Antimony area is potentially a strike extension of Oaky Creek North, ~1km south-east away from the historic pits
  • A newly defined Antimony soil trend north of Oaky Creek South also confirms a previously undiscovered trend
  • High Gold-in-soil assay result lies in the New Northern Antimony area
  • Rock Chip assay results are anticipated to be received by the end of June

Figure 1: Soil antimony assay results for the Oaky Creek area highlighting the Top 3 HighestSoil Antimony assays, and new areas outside the areas of historical shaft/pits. Note some 1gaps in the soil grid are due to culture, roads and creeks.


Red Mountain Widens Antimony Mineralisation at Oaky Creek

Red Mountain is pleased to report that it has discovered a new anomalous antimony target zone, which includes a spot high of 333ppm Sb and located 400m to the north of the Oaky Creek South pits. This new area represents a possible ENE strike similar to the trend at Oaky Creek South.

At Oaky Creek North distribution of antimony suggests a south easterly extension of around 1km with a strong response towards the end of the extension. The area in between is cropped and cultivation may have subdued the surface geochemical response. Local reports indicate historical pits were infilled, and displaced rock piles contained visible stibnite, identified by the onsite geologist (ASX Announcement 30 May 2025).

Antimony-in-soil anomalies also validate the mineralisation at both the historic Oaky Creek North and Oaky Creek South pits, where coarse stibnite was previously extracted by hand from the shafts/pits (Figure 1).

Red Mountain analysed the soils for gold in the Aqua regia multielement suite, although not as sensitive as a Fire Assay technique, encouragingly gold was reported in several areas (refer to Figure 2 for the Gold Heat map). The high gold-in-soil sample lies on strike to the north of the 99ppm Sb soil sample on the Oaky Creek North trend. At Oaky Creek South, gold-in-soil was located just west of the old workings.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rmxgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
RMX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA

Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA

The Horse Heaven Project, directly adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Mine, has strong Antimony, Gold, Silver and Tungsten mineralisation in two highly prospective structurally controlled mineralised corridors, and includes past- production of Antimony, Tungsten and artisanal Gold.

Resolution Minerals Ltd (“RML” or the “Company”) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of a brownfields Antimony and Gold project located in Idaho of the United States of America.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold Price Nowhere Near Peak, Silver a "Coiled Spring"

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, believes gold still has much more room to run.

"Some people think gold has reached its peak because it's breached US$3,000 (per ounce), but I don't think we're even close," he said. "The third leg is when it delivers the greatest returns."

Keep reading...Show less
Red arrow trending down.

Hochschild Mine Halt in Brazil Triggers Share Price Drop

Shares of Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC,OTCQX:HCHDF) plummeted more than 20 percent on Tuesday (June 10) after the company announced a six week shutdown of the processing plant at its Mara Rosa gold mine in Brazil.

In a statement, the miner blamed the issue on a combination of “heavier-than-usual seasonal rainfall” and ongoing contractor issues that have hampered access to ore, especially higher-grade material, since early this year.

The company's initial 2025 guidance for Mara Rosa was 94,000 to 104,000 ounces; however, only about 25,000 ounces had been produced by the end of May — a shortfall that has forced a downward revision in full-year guidance.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Corp. Intersects Two Separate High-Grade Zones Returning 12.9 gpt Gold Over 3.0 Metres & 7.6 gpt Over 5.8 Metres Within Broad Mineralized Intervals at South Zone

Canadian Gold Corp. Intersects Two Separate High-Grade Zones Returning 12.9 gpt Gold Over 3.0 Metres & 7.6 gpt Over 5.8 Metres Within Broad Mineralized Intervals at South Zone

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing drill results from its Phase 4 drill program at the 100%-owned Tartan Mine, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Results contained in this news release are from the South Zone, which is parallel to the Main Zone (Fig. 1, 2 & 3), and prior to the recent drilling, was planned as a supplemental source of potential ore for future production. However, our objective has been to expand the resource in this area to 1) increase the number of ounces per vertical metre, 2) allow for higher production in a potential mine restart, and 3) drive economies of scale in order to lower future production and development costs. Recent expansion results from the South Zone, which increased the vertical extent of the mineralization by 120%, included 9.4 gpt gold over 3.3 metres and 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dalaroo to Acquire Advanced Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa

Dalaroo to Acquire Advanced Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding joint venture agreement (“Agreement”) with Reflex Exploration (“Vendor”) to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Bongouanoa Gold Project (“Project”) located in the Sefwi-Come´ Birimian Greenstone Belts in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Agreement to Acquire Major Drill-Ready Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in Stibnite Mining District, Idaho, USA

Widespread Natural Rutile Observed Throughout the Central Rutile Tenement Package

Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results

Related News

rare earth investing

Widespread Natural Rutile Observed Throughout the Central Rutile Tenement Package

Silver Investing

Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results

Silver Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Outstanding High Grade REE Diamond Drill Results

rare earth investing

Hyundai Builds Rare Earths Stockpile to Offset Supply Risks

rare earth investing

Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains

×