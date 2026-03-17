Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Surpasses $1 Trillion in Individual Retirement Account Assets Under Management

- Morgan Stanley Wealth Management outpacing IRA growth industry average by 1.2x
- Growth highlights Morgan Stanley's ability to cater to investors in various stages of their financial journey
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced it surpassed $1 trillion in Individual Retirement Account (IRA) assets under management (AUM) 1 . Since 2022, IRA assets have grown at a 15.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared to the 13.6% industry average 2 . The pronounced growth underscores the power of the Firm's differentiated platform spanning the Financial Advisor-led, workplace and self-directed channels.
"Surpassing $1 trillion in IRA assets is a testament to the value we provide clients and the trust they place in us," said Chad Turner, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Platforms. "Delivering easy to use tools to our clients and Financial Advisors is paramount to driving engagement. Our innovative solutions paired with the resources and expertise Morgan Stanley offers, helps our clients plan for the future and gives them confidence when investing their nest egg."
Morgan Stanley provides clients with access to a comprehensive suite of retirement planning tools, world-class research, and award-winning retirement accounts 3 . As investors increasingly seek integrated financial solutions, they can manage retirement planning, investing, banking, and equity compensation through a single, streamlined experience.
"Through the E*TRADE platform, our focus is simple: We meet clients where they are," said Matt Jones, Head of E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. "As investors grow and evolve, we arm them with professional-grade tools and expert insights that match their needs and guide them through a comprehensive investing experience."
This announcement builds on E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley's continued investment in enhancing the Individual Retirement offering, IRA rollover experience and retirement tools. Later this year, E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley plans to introduce a comprehensive retirement planning tool that leverages Morgan Stanley's proprietary planning methodology, further extending the firm's industry-leading capabilities to E*TRADE clients.
- Morgan Stanley internal data as of November 2025
- Investment Company Institute (January 2026)
- E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley named Best-in-Class for Retirement Accounts by Stockbrokers.com 7 years in a row (January 2026)
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley's mission is to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering. To learn more about retirement accounts, visit etrade.com .
About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
This has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument, or to participate in any trading strategy. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. Morgan Stanley recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies and encourages investors to seek the advice of a Financial Advisor.
When Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors (collectively, "Morgan Stanley") provide "investment advice" regarding a retirement or welfare benefit plan account, an individual retirement account or a Coverdell education savings account ("Retirement Account"), Morgan Stanley is a "fiduciary" as those terms are defined under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended ("ERISA"), and/or the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), as applicable. When Morgan Stanley provides investment education, takes orders on an unsolicited basis or otherwise does not provide "investment advice", Morgan Stanley will not be considered a "fiduciary" under ERISA and/or the Code. For more information regarding Morgan Stanley's role with respect to a Retirement Account, please visit www.morganstanley.com/disclosures/dol . Tax laws are complex and subject to change. Morgan Stanley does not provide tax or legal advice. Individuals are encouraged to consult their tax and legal advisors (a) before establishing a Retirement Account, and (b) regarding any potential tax, ERISA and related consequences of any investments or other transactions made with respect to a Retirement Account.
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Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future performance. Historical data shown represents past performance and does not guarantee comparable future results.
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Media Relations Contact: Lynn Cocchiola lynn.cocchiola@morganstanley.com