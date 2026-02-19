Morgan Stanley Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2026 financial results on Thursday, January 14, 2027, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 14, 2027, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).
The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com and playback will be available via webcast on our website. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219517588/en/
Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430
Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352