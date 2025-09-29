Morgan Stanley Investment Management Launches Alternatives Investing Center

Comprehensive education platform helps financial advisors navigate investment strategies within private equity and credit, real estate, hedge funds and infrastructure.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) today announced its Alternatives Investing Center, an online education platform that helps financial advisors better understand the alternatives asset classes and how to incorporate alternatives strategies into client portfolios. The Alternatives Investing Center and the recently launched Tax Forward Investing Center make up MSIM's industry-leading continuing education platform dedicated to providing clear, actionable training that focuses on two critical areas of the marketplace.

"Structural shifts in financial markets, shifting regulations and enhanced technology have transformed how investors think about building and preserving wealth," said Frank Famiglietti, Head of Intermediary Distribution for Alternatives, MSIM. "As stocks and bonds become increasingly correlated, the traditional 60/40 portfolio no longer reflects the investment opportunities available to individual investors. Alternatives provide essential portfolio diversification, introducing returns that are not directly dependent on public market cycles."

The Alternatives Investing Center builds on MSIM's four decades of market expertise and its reputation as a pioneer in allocating across alternatives. The curriculum includes in-depth courses spanning public and private markets, providing comprehensive and unbiased educational content designed to empower advisors to act on behalf of clients. Courses are delivered through learning modules, live and on-demand continuing education courses, in-depth strategy-level investment guides, and expert insights and resources. Financial advisers can also receive continuing education credits.

"New investment structures are making alternatives more accessible, more flexible, and more aligned with the needs of individual investors and their advisors," said Mr. Famiglietti. "Navigating the different structures and vehicles while harnessing information in new ways can set advisors apart – and these courses help advisors think about portfolio allocation and investing opportunities in a new way."

The Alternatives Investing curriculum includes nine learning seminars across private equity and credit, real estate, hedge funds, infrastructure and venture capital. The debut live webinar on portfolio construction and asset allocation takes place on October 7 and examines why advisors may want to consider a new approach to asset allocation and how and why to fit non-traditional investment opportunities into client portfolios. Participants may register online in the Alternatives Investing Center .

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.7 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations:
Colleen McElhinney
617.672.8995

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant historic oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments significantly strengthen the Company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM"), accelerates downstream processing and the mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the United States.

Ms. Kerrie Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with over two decades of experience delivering nationally significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors.

Her career highlights include senior leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, the latter being Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery and a cornerstone of the nation's critical minerals strategy.

Ms. Matthews brings deep expertise in complex major project delivery, engineering study program execution, governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimisation, and regulatory engagement. She has a proven track record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

While recognised for her leadership on billion-dollar projects, Ms. Matthews strength lies equally in obilising teams and cutting through complexity to deliver fast-tracked outcomes. For Locksley, this capability ensures that DAM is advanced efficiently while building the framework for U.S. downstream processing an area where there are currently no large-scale commercial solutions in operation.

Mr. Danny George - Chief Operating Officer

Mr George is a seasoned senior executive with extensive global experience in feasibility studies and the execution of EPCM and EPC contracts across the mining and energy sectors. He has successfully delivered major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron.

Danny's technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution will provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the DAM Project into production at speed. His proven leadership in delivering high-value projects across multiple geographies equips the Company with the capability to manage both upstream ore development and downstream plant construction within an accelerated timeframe.

Strategic Importance

The appointments of Ms. Matthews and Mr. George provide Locksley with the executive leadership, experience, and technical expertise required to deliver a mine-to-market antimony solution in the United States. Importantly, both have proven ability to move quickly from study to execution, ensuring Locksley is positioned as a fast mover capable of delivering critical U.S. supply ahead of the curve. Their combined backgrounds in critical minerals, major project delivery, and contract mining directly address one of the most pressing U.S. supply chain constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity.

Following the Company's excellent metallurgical results at the Desert Antimony Mine, Locksley is now positioned to translate technical validation into commercial execution. In parallel with conventional mine development at DAM, the Company is actively assessing non-traditional mining and extraction methods to bring forward initial supply. This includes evaluating flexible and modular mining solutions, contract mining approaches, and low capital processing pathways that can be rapidly deployed to align with the immediate demand from the U.S. Government for secure antimony supply.

By advancing DAM with both traditional and innovative development methods, and by establishing downstream processing capacity, Locksley is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in strengthening U.S. and allied supply chains. This strategy underpins Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony and positions the Company to attract government and institutional support as part of broader initiatives to secure the supply of critical minerals essential for defense, energy transition, and advanced technology applications.

Resignation of Director

Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, has resigned to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. Mr Woodcock has played a key role in the accelerated progress of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to provide strategic guidance as a technical consultant.

Pat Burke, Chairman Locksley Resources, commented:

"The appointments of Kerrie and Danny significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley. Their leadership supports our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.

This positions Locksley to deliver value for shareholders while directly addressing one of the United States' most critical national security and energy transition priorities. I would like also sincerely to thank Julian for his services to Locksley during its critical formative period."

Next Steps

Locksley is progressing multiple parallel workstreams to accelerate the development of the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") and advance downstream processing:

- Financing and permitting applications underway to support near-term mine development

- Strategic partnerships and government engagement advancing to align Locksley's supply chain strategy with U.S. and allied national security priorities

- Technology pathways being progressed through Rice University's DeepSolv(TM) program and external ore supply agreements, positioning Locksley to establish commercial-scale antimony processing capacity in the U.S

- Non-traditional mining and extraction methods under evaluation to bring forward early supply and respond to immediate U.S. Government demand

These initiatives, together with the recently achieved 85.9% metallurgical recovery result at DAM, reinforce the Company's vision to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Highlights from 2023-24 Drill Program* include:

From Bo_RC_12:

  • 5.79% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (182-184m)
  • 1.12% WO₃ over 4.0 metres (246-250m, within 12m from 82m to 94m of 0.40%)
  • 0.78% WO₃ over 12.0 metres (82-94m, within 20m from 82m to 102m of 0.50%)
  • 0.50% WO₃ over 20.0 metres (82-102m)

From Bo_RC_11:

  • 1.75% WO₃ over 10.0 metres (140-150m, within 38m from 112m to 150m of 0.56%)
  • 0.56% WO₃ over 38.0 metres (112-150m)

From Bo_RC_13:

  • 0.68% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (208-210m)

From Bo_RC_02:

  • 0.63% WO₃ over 16.0 metres (62-78m, within 108m from 26m to 134m of 0.22%)

From Bo_Met_01:

  • 0.60% WO₃ over 5.0 metres (60-65m, within 106m from 60m to 166m of 0.21%)
  • 0.21% WO3 over 106.0 metres (60-166m)

From Bo_Met_02a:

  • 0.53% WO₃ over 23.0 metres (62-85m)

*As previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report (see below).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce highlights from its 2023 & 2024 drill program on its 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project. Although the drill results were included in its current technical report on the Borralha Tungsten Project (the "Borralha Technical Report"), the individual drill results were never individually showcased. The Borralha Technical Report is entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

During Allied's 2023-2024 Borralha drill program, more than 3,685 meters were drilled in 16 drill holes in the Santa Helena Breccia, as described in the Borralha Technical Report, which includes the following notable intercept highlights in the table below.

Table 1: Highlights of Intercepts from 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Drill Hole ID From
(m)		 To
(m)		 DH length
(m)		 True Width
factor		 True Width*
(m)		 WO3
(%) 		Cu
(ppm)		 Ag
(ppm)
Bo_Met_01 60.0 166.0 106.0 0.76 80.4 0.21 863 5.2
incl. 60.0 65.0 5.0 0.76 3.8 0.60 247 1.8
Bo_Met_02a 62.0 85.0 23.0 0.95 21.9 0.53 1215 5.8
Bo_RC_02 26.0 134.0 108.0 0.91 98.3 0.22 1170 4.9
incl. 62.0 78.0 16.0 0.91 14.6 0.63 1533 4.9
Bo_RC_11 112.0 150.0 38.0 0.78 29.5 0.56 295 1.9
incl. 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.78 7.8 1.75 204 1.5
+ 256.0 268.0 12.0 tbd - 0.20 436 3.8
Bo_RC_12 82.0 102.0 20.0 0.96 19.3 0.50 2087 10.2
incl. 82.0 94.0 12.0 0.96 11.6 0.78 2038 9.5
+ 182.0 184.0 2.0 0.92 1.8 5.79 334 3.8
+ 238.0 250.0 12.0 0.90 10.8 0.40 600 2.3
incl. 246.0 250.0 4.0 0.90 3.6 1.12 1260 4.6
Bo_RC_13 208.0 210.0 2.0 0.90 1.8 0.68 217 1.9

*Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, the true width is not known and only the downhole length is reported.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) DEPTH (m)
Bo_Met_01 585521 4611357 180 80 253.20
Bo_Met_02 585458 4611315 110 53 72.90
Bo_Met_02a 585459 4611316 118 50 164.30
Bo_RC_01 585521 4611355 180 80 219.00
Bo_RC_02 585469 4611279 130 60 150.00
Bo_RC_03 585467 4611472 109 60 237.00
Bo_RC_04 585588 4611506 230 70 264.00
Bo_RC_05 585588 4611444 230 70 306.00
Bo_RC_06 585587 4611380 240 70 236.00
Bo_RC_09 585455 4611387 106 60 250.00
Bo_RC_08 585417 4611353 105 60 236.00
Bo_RC_07 585423 4611294 100 55 195.00
Bo_RC_11 585539 4611503 - 90 376.00
Bo_RC_10 585461 4611195 90 60 150.00
Bo_RC_12 585383 4611329 100 60 300.00
Bo_RC_13 585406 4611377 105 65 276.00











actual sum

Total 3685.4

The Company has continued its exploration of the Santa Helena Breccia with its 2025 drill program which is also focused on the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB) of Borralha.

"The company invested approximately $4.1 million in 2023 & 2024 on exploration to further give confidence to investors prior to its public listing," Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director, Allied Critical Metals, stated. "We are now working to provide an updated version of the Mineral Resource Report for Borralha in Q4 2025, which is expected to include more than approximately 5,700 metres of drill results from this year's program."

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the most significant undeveloped tungsten deposits in the western world having a potential near-term source of supply outside of the domain of China and Russia. With the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO₃ (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO₃ (Inferred) previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report, Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. On September 4, 2025, Allied announced a drill intercept of 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO3 including 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO3 from 252.00 metres downhole, confirming one of the highest-grade tungsten intercepts reported in Western exploration, especially for high quality wolframite tungsten mineralization.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

During the 2023-24 drilling campaign three PQ-size diamond drill holes and thirteen reverse circulation boreholes, totalling 3,685.40 metres of drilling, were completed to their proposed lengths. Minerália was contracted to supervise and manage the drilling program that included three PQ-size diamond drill holes, namely Bo_Met_01, _02 and _ 02a, totalling 490.4 metres of drilling and thirteen reverse circulation drill holes, namely Bo_RC_01 to _13 that totalled 3,195.0 metres of drilling. Diamond drill hole Bo_Met_02 intersected old underground workings and was abandoned and re-drilled nearby as Bo_Met_02a. As of the effective date of this report, the Company has drill tested the SHB with 5,602.95 metres of drilling, infilling historical drill holes and extending exploration towards the southern part of the SHB.

The cores from the two diamond holes, Bo_Met_01 and _ 02a were halved length wise after logging and one-half of the cores were shipped to Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. with offices in Truro, London for metallurgical test work. The other half of drill core was sampled and shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland for multi-element ICP analyses. The later 1-metre reverse circulation drill cuttings were composited into 2-metre samples and direct shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The analytical samples were collected directly from the rig splitter according to a sampling list that documented the metres and sampling sequence for each drill hole. This list also identified which sample should be collected in duplicate as well as which certified reference material ('CRM') were to be placed in the numerical sequence. The CRMs were randomly inserted at every 20 samples (5%), and duplicate samples were collected every 20 samples (5%). Thus, there's an alternating CRM and Duplicate every 10th sample.

The analytical and reject samples are then transported in boxes from the drilling site to the core shed by a designated employee. The analytical samples were stored on labelled palettes for later direct shipping to the ALS preparation laboratories in Seville, Spain. Later, the pulp and reject samples were securely stored in the logging room on the property.

RC samples were prepared by ALS preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain, crushing the sample with up to 70% of the material passing a 2 mm screen, and then each sample was split to 250 g and pulverized with hardened steel to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Each resultant sub-sample was then direct shipped to their certified assay laboratory Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The samples are analyzed by the ME-MS81 ALS method that applies a lithium borate fusion to the sample and the result of this fusion is measured by applying an ICP-MS. It is also applied to the ALS ME-4ACD81 procedure which reports base metals by a 4-acid digestion and later analyzed by an ICP-MS procedure. Any over-limit tungsten values were re-analysed at the same laboratory by a W-XRF15b procedure that uses a lithium borate fusion with an XRF analysis. The analytical results were then securely emailed to the company.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein. As indicated further above, these drilling results and related procedures and technical information were also detailed by an independent qualified person in the Borralha Technical Report which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

