Morgan Stanley Investment Management Introduces Wealth Education Center

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) today announced the launch of the Wealth Education Center, a centralized education platform designed to help financial advisors translate growing market, tax and investment complexity into clear, practical guidance for their clients.
"Advisors face a growing challenge as financial markets, products and tax considerations become more interconnected," said Ben Huneke, Head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "They have access to more data, tools and solutions than ever, yet making confident, informed decisions has become increasingly difficult. The Wealth Education Center is designed to meet that challenge by equipping advisors with education that prioritizes relevance, clarity and proper application."
Built to support advisors serving high net worth and ultra‑high net worth clients, the platform is organized around four core pillars: tax management, alternative investments, cross-asset investment insights and practice management.
Led by Managing Director Brian Smith, the Wealth Education Center focuses on building advisor skills and expanding their capabilities in areas that directly affect investor outcomes—particularly in tax‑aware investing, alternatives and portfolio construction across market environments.
"In an industry flooded with information, clarity has become the scarcest resource," said Smith, Head of the Wealth Education Center. "Our role is not to add to the noise, but to help advisors navigate it. Our curriculum and timely investment insights help advisors feel more confident and prepared to address difficult, nuanced challenges, which can lead to better client engagements and improved outcomes."
The Wealth Education Center offers dedicated resources and continuing education opportunities designed to expand investment acumen across four areas:
- The Tax Forward Investing Center includes courses and resources focused on investment tax management, including methods for identifying complex tax scenarios, evaluating solutions and applying core principles such as deferral strategies, vehicle selection, charitable giving and concentrated wealth planning.
- The Alternatives Investing Center provides educational resources spanning private markets with tutorials that help advisors understand, evaluate and implement alternative investment strategies.
- The BEAT (Bonds, Equities, Alternatives, Taxes) focuses on cross‑asset investment insights that synthesize macro trends, market research and key findings distilled into actionable portfolio allocation ideas.
- The Advisor Institute highlights strategies, insights and workshops designed to help advisors grow their practices, deepen client relationships and navigate evolving client expectations.
The Wealth Education Center will continue to evolve as advisor needs change. The platform will continue to leverage insights from across Morgan Stanley, including through the recently established Morgan Stanley Institute , to identify emerging themes and areas where focused education can help advisors enhance their understanding of nuanced financial situations and take action on behalf of their clients.
"Markets will continue to evolve and financial instruments, tactics and strategies will grow increasingly complex," Smith added. "We are committed to working with advisors to provide education, tools and resources to address investor challenges in a sophisticated way. The Wealth Education Center is designed to grow its repository of content with the changing financial landscape, which will help advisors stay grounded in what truly matters for their clients."
Advisors can access resources, courses, and specialized materials at the Wealth Education Center at https://www.eatonvance.com/wealtheducationcenter .
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
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