Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Acquires Security 101

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle market private equity buyout team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today the acquisition of Security 101, a leading provider of commercial security integration services.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Security 101 provides mission-critical security integration services for organizations spanning a diverse customer base including healthcare, education, government, manufacturing, finance, data centers, and other end markets. The company specializes in end-to-end security solutions, including access control systems, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, enabling customers to partner with a single provider for the full security lifecycle. Since its founding in 2007, Security 101 has grown into a leading security provider with a network of offices across the United States equipped to address localized security needs for clients and the communities in which they operate.

Commenting on the investment, Adam Shaw, Managing Director and Head of Business Services at MSCP, said:

"Security 101 has built a differentiated platform with a strong record of organic growth and consistent execution across complex customer environments. We are excited to partner with Greg and the broader team to support continued expansion and further strengthen the Company's leadership position. We intend to continue investing in the platform to further elevate the customer experience and support scalable service delivery across both local markets and national accounts."

Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101, commented:

"We're excited to team up with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to build on our momentum and extend Security 101's leadership in commercial security integration. MSCP's resources and experience will help us deepen our national accounts program, continue thoughtful M&A, and expand our unified platform while maintaining the culture and consistency our customers expect."

This acquisition capped a strong 2025 for MSCP and underscored the strength of its private equity platform, marked by successful realizations and continued investment in resilient, services‑oriented businesses.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners .

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/ .

About Security 101

Security101 is a leading provider of commercial security integration services across diverse end markets including healthcare, education, government, manufacturing finance, data centers, and other end markets. For more information, visit security101.com .

Alyson Barnes
+1 212 762-0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

