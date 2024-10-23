Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

Titan Minerals

More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project

5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.

Key Highlights

  • More high-grade gold discovered at Tomahawk, with an impressive trench result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone of 2m @ 11.2 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag. Discovered by reconnaissance soil geochemical sampling earlier this year, Tomahawk is a new exploration target that has never been drill tested.
  • The latest result from Tomahawk is in addition to previously announced high- grade trench results from Iguana extensional areas including:
  • 3.0m @ 21.4 g/t Au G 14.1 g/t Ag returned from Iguana south, where a new +400m high-grade gold-silver vein has been discovered. The new vein remains open along strike, is located within a 1km soil geochemical anomaly and has never been drilled.
  • 1.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au G 10.6 g/t Ag returned from Iguana east, with results located at the edge of Inferred Mineral Resources within 1.5km long soil geochemical anomaly, in an area that has never been drilled.
  • Iguana trench results were returned from areas outside the Dynasty Mineral Resource, in areas which have never been drilled, representing strong resource growth targets.
  • These trench results validate the prospectivity of multiple new targets which exhibit high grade gold in rock chips coincident with soil geochemical anomalies and mapped veins. New significant gold-silver trench results from Tomahawk and Iguana provide “proof of concept” over these new exploration and resource extensional targets.
  • A large campaign of surface trenching is being expedited over new exploration and resource extensional targets, with a steady flow of results expected over the coming weeks.
  • Dynasty mineralisation footprint confirmed to be much larger than the 5.5km x 1km area which contains the 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver Mineral Resource. Reconnaissance work and latest results have confirmed mineralisation footprint to be Gkm x 2km, providing significant scope for resource growth from surface.
  • Up to 10,000m of drilling is set to test lateral and depth resource extensions along with testing multiple new exploration targets at Dynasty, as the Company works toward a resource update planned for mid-2025.

Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:

“It’s exciting that our exploration efforts are being rewarded with high-grade gold results fromtrench in several of our newly identified exploration targets at the Dynasty Gold Project. This latest result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au returned from Tomahawk, along with the recent result of 3m @ 21.4 g/t Au at Iguana south has proven the fertility of Dynasty over a Skm x 2km area. We now know that the mineral system encompasses a much larger area than the current 3.1Moz gold & 22Moz silver Mineral Resource.

“The revelation of a much larger mineral system bodes extremely well for us, feeding into our Dynasty resource growth strategy. We are expediting the development of further trenches over priority target areas, with a view to test many of these exploration targets in the upcoming ~ 10,000m drilling campaign.

“We look forward to delivering a steady flow of trench results over new targets in the coming weeks, and more excitingly we also look forward to delivering results from resource and exploration drilling programs over the coming months, as we work towards a Dynasty resource update in mid-2025”

Figure 1. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (arsenic), exploration and resource extensional targets, significant rock chips (Au), significant trench results (Au) and planned trenches over exploration targets.

Figure 2. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (copper), copper targets, significant rock chips (Cu), significant trench results (Cu) and planned trenches over exploration targets.

Dynasty Activities Update

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.

Reconnaissance exploration along the Dynasty epithermal system has successfully expanded the gold-silver mineralisation footprint along the entire 9-kilometre corridor, with the mineral system substantially expanded to an area of 9km by 2km, an area much larger than the Mineral Resource area which covers ~ 5.5km x 1km.

Along with the expanded mineralisation footprint, several new exploration and resource extensional gold and copper targets have been highlighted by recent work. Multiple new veins exhibiting high-grade gold have been confirmed from surface by mapping, rock chip sampling and most recently trenching. Importantly, the new veins are in areas never previously explored or drilled and are coincident with large-scale geochemical anomalies.

The Company has been undertaking trenching over new priority targets with the latest results returning significant intersections of high-grade gold-silver and base metals from surface at the new Tomahawk target.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Metal Hawk Limited

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim

Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).

Keep reading...Show less
Prodigy Gold

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per Share. This will bring the total capital raised under the Rights Issue to approximately $2,106,894 (before expenses).

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Horizon Minerals Limited (‘HRZ’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of HRZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Spectacular High-Grade Gold Intercept of 3 Metres at 177g/t at Kamperman

RC hole FRC378 returned 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres and 25 metres at24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including a very high-grade zone of 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the first 20 holes for 2,580 metres of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Randy Smallwood, gold bars.

Randy Smallwood: Gold Rush Going Global, Silver Waiting for Retail Wakeup

As gold continues its record-breaking run, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) spoke to the Investing News Network about what's driven the yellow metal to all-time highs in 2024.

While momentum began in the east, he now sees the west increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven.

"I do really think what we're looking at now is that this rush toward gold as a good, strong store of value — a good, strong measure of value, a good place to invest — is becoming a worldwide phenomenon," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

×