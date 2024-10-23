- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project
5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Key Highlights
- More high-grade gold discovered at Tomahawk, with an impressive trench result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone of 2m @ 11.2 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag. Discovered by reconnaissance soil geochemical sampling earlier this year, Tomahawk is a new exploration target that has never been drill tested.
- The latest result from Tomahawk is in addition to previously announced high- grade trench results from Iguana extensional areas including:
- 3.0m @ 21.4 g/t Au G 14.1 g/t Ag returned from Iguana south, where a new +400m high-grade gold-silver vein has been discovered. The new vein remains open along strike, is located within a 1km soil geochemical anomaly and has never been drilled.
- 1.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au G 10.6 g/t Ag returned from Iguana east, with results located at the edge of Inferred Mineral Resources within 1.5km long soil geochemical anomaly, in an area that has never been drilled.
- Iguana trench results were returned from areas outside the Dynasty Mineral Resource, in areas which have never been drilled, representing strong resource growth targets.
- These trench results validate the prospectivity of multiple new targets which exhibit high grade gold in rock chips coincident with soil geochemical anomalies and mapped veins. New significant gold-silver trench results from Tomahawk and Iguana provide “proof of concept” over these new exploration and resource extensional targets.
- A large campaign of surface trenching is being expedited over new exploration and resource extensional targets, with a steady flow of results expected over the coming weeks.
- Dynasty mineralisation footprint confirmed to be much larger than the 5.5km x 1km area which contains the 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver Mineral Resource. Reconnaissance work and latest results have confirmed mineralisation footprint to be Gkm x 2km, providing significant scope for resource growth from surface.
- Up to 10,000m of drilling is set to test lateral and depth resource extensions along with testing multiple new exploration targets at Dynasty, as the Company works toward a resource update planned for mid-2025.
Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:
“It’s exciting that our exploration efforts are being rewarded with high-grade gold results fromtrench in several of our newly identified exploration targets at the Dynasty Gold Project. This latest result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au returned from Tomahawk, along with the recent result of 3m @ 21.4 g/t Au at Iguana south has proven the fertility of Dynasty over a Skm x 2km area. We now know that the mineral system encompasses a much larger area than the current 3.1Moz gold & 22Moz silver Mineral Resource.
“The revelation of a much larger mineral system bodes extremely well for us, feeding into our Dynasty resource growth strategy. We are expediting the development of further trenches over priority target areas, with a view to test many of these exploration targets in the upcoming ~ 10,000m drilling campaign.
“We look forward to delivering a steady flow of trench results over new targets in the coming weeks, and more excitingly we also look forward to delivering results from resource and exploration drilling programs over the coming months, as we work towards a Dynasty resource update in mid-2025”
Figure 1. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (arsenic), exploration and resource extensional targets, significant rock chips (Au), significant trench results (Au) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Figure 2. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (copper), copper targets, significant rock chips (Cu), significant trench results (Cu) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Dynasty Activities Update
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Reconnaissance exploration along the Dynasty epithermal system has successfully expanded the gold-silver mineralisation footprint along the entire 9-kilometre corridor, with the mineral system substantially expanded to an area of 9km by 2km, an area much larger than the Mineral Resource area which covers ~ 5.5km x 1km.
Along with the expanded mineralisation footprint, several new exploration and resource extensional gold and copper targets have been highlighted by recent work. Multiple new veins exhibiting high-grade gold have been confirmed from surface by mapping, rock chip sampling and most recently trenching. Importantly, the new veins are in areas never previously explored or drilled and are coincident with large-scale geochemical anomalies.
The Company has been undertaking trenching over new priority targets with the latest results returning significant intersections of high-grade gold-silver and base metals from surface at the new Tomahawk target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
- Maiden field campaign at Leinster South returns numerous high grade gold assays from rock chips (up to 20.2g/t Au) at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. There is no previous drilling at Siberian Tiger.
- UAV (drone) magnetic survey, detailed orthophotography and LiDAR survey completed over Siberian Tiger and the majority of tenement E36/1068.
- Geological mapping and geochemical sampling expand the gold mineralisation footprint at Siberian Tiger and continue to generate new regional gold prospects.
- Additional tenement applications increase Metal Hawk’s landholding to over 430km2.
- Heritage Agreement executed, approvals progressing towards maiden RC program.
BEREHAVEN PROJECT
- Gold assays returned from RC drilling completed in June 2024 at the Commodore North gold zone.
- Significant results include:
- 6m @ 1.58g/t Au from 40m (BVNC066)
- 2m @ 2.51g/t Au from 105m (BVNC067)
- 3m @ 1.41g/t Au from 92m (BVNC069)
CORPORATE
- End of quarter cash position of $1.7 million.
- The Company is looking at divesting a number of non-core assets and tenements.
Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The early exploration success at Siberian Tiger puts Metal Hawk in an excellent position heading into the December quarter and beyond. At Leinster South we have a big package of ground surrounded by world class gold deposits and it is quite incredible that there has been virtually no historical gold exploration at Siberian Tiger. We are very excited to push towards a maiden drilling program as soon as possible.”
Figure 1. Metal Hawk’s main goldfields project locations
DECEMBER QUARTER 2024 – PLANNED ACTIVITY
The Company will be focusing the majority of exploration efforts towards the maiden drill program at the Leinster South project, with planned activities in the lead-up including:
- Geochemical sampling (rock chips and soils).
- Detailed structural mapping and interpretation.
- Targeting and preparations for drilling.
- Processing and interpretation of detailed geophysical data, aerial photography/imagery and LiDAR data.
- Scheduled heritage clearance surveys.
COMPANY PROJECTS – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
The Leinster South project area covers more than 430km2 and is situated between 10km and 40km south of Leinster. Limited historical exploration has been conducted on the tenements.
Field reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling commenced in late June 2024. The majority of work focused on tenement E36/1068, which is located along the southeastern limb of the Agnew Greenstone Belt and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre. The initial field trip included follow-up of a highly anomalous geochemical gold anomaly (482ppb Au) from historical wide-spaced soil sampling at the northern portion of this tenement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim
Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).
The Dispute pertains to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) (refer news release 5 September 2023). The Permit covered the Tankoro Deposit which was the focal point of the Company’s Sanutura Project (the “Project”) which featured a multi-million ounce gold resource.
Litigation Funding Agreement
The LFA provides a four-year non-recourse loan facility (“Facility”) of US$4.4 million to the Company to cover all fees and expenses related to its Claim to Arbitration (the “Claim”).
Security of the Facility is limited to the Claim, associated potential proceeds and all benefits arising from the property and assets of the subsidiary companies comprising the ownership chain (the “Chain”) pertaining to the Project (refer Annual Information Form, 2 April 2024). The Facility has been structured to enable the Company to continue to operate and consolidate its business outside the Chain without encumbrance or lien from the LFA.
All monies advanced through the Facility are non-recourse and repayable only in the event of a successful Claim or settlement of the Dispute that results in the receipt of Proceeds (“Proceeds”) by the Company or in the event of a default by Sarama under the LFA. In the event of the occurrence of a material adverse change under the LFA, the Funder shall be entitled to recover only those funds which were advanced but remain unspent. The Funder’s return is directly tied to the successful award and settlement of the Claim, with the total amount payable being a function of time and total Proceeds receipted. The priorities for distribution of receipted Proceeds are set out in the LFA and where commercially and legally sensitive, shall remain confidential.
If there is no settlement or award (or no default by Sarama under the LFA), the Company does not have an obligation to repay the loan. A detailed budget has been approved as part of the LFA, which covers all expected legal and ancillary costs associated with the arbitration process.
Plans for Arbitration
On 29 November 2023, the Company issued a Notice of Intent to Submit Claims to Arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty between Canada and Burkina Faso. The Government of Burkina Faso did not respond substantively to the Company’s efforts to reach an amicable resolution of the dispute. With funding to support legal costs secured, the Company is now preparing to lodge a Request for Arbitration with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”). The Company will seek full compensation for the loss suffered which may include, but will not be limited to, the value of the Permit, the value of the Company’s historic investments in the Project, the value of the Project at the time the Permit was withdrawn and damages the Company has suffered as a direct result of the Government’s actions. The Project hosted a multi-million-ounce gold resource which was the subject of a substantially complete Preliminary Economic Assessment and fast-tracked development study at the time of the Government’s illegal actions.
The Company has engaged Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm, to assist with legal matters pertaining to the dispute (refer news release 17 October 2023). BSF is an internationally recognised dispute resolution law firm with extensive experience representing investors in international investment arbitrations in the mining and natural resources sectors worldwide.
Background to Claim
On 31 August 2023, the Company received notification from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Minister”) that the Company’s application for the Permit, received in August 2021 and granted to Sarama in November 2021 had been purportedly “rejected”, even though the previous Minister had approved the Permit in accordance with the applicable laws nearly two years prior.
On 6 September 2023, during his public presentation at the Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth, the Minister, Simon-Pierre Boussim, stated that the Permit was available for purchase. Based on the notification from the Minister and his subsequent actions, the Company was forced to interpret the Minister’s letter of 25 August 2023 as withdrawing the Company’s rights to the Permit. The Minister did not respond to subsequent correspondence from the Company on the matter.
The unlawful withdrawal of the Permit by the Minister, resulting in the removal of the rights to the land conferred thereunder, has rendered the Project valueless to Sarama, consequently destroying the value of the Company’s investment in the Project.
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning, commented:
“The establishment of a non-recourse funding facility to cover all expenses related to the Company’s arbitration case represents a major step forward in its pursuit of redress for the substantial damages suffered as a result of the Government of Burkina Faso’s illegal actions.
Sarama’s legal representatives, Boies Schiller Flexner, are highly experienced and have a very successful track record in international investment disputes, including an arbitration claim brought by Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) against Tanzania which saw the company recently receive the first tranche of a US$90M settlement.
The Company will now proceed with filing a Request for Arbitration and intends to prosecute its case to the fullest extent possible.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per Share. This will bring the total capital raised under the Rights Issue to approximately $2,106,894 (before expenses).
This Shortfall Placement forms part of the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, of one (1) new fully paid ordinary shares in Prodigy (Share) for every two (2) Shares held at an issue price of $0.002, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares issued, which was announced on 20 August 2024 (Entitlement Offer) and closed on 26 September 2024.
The Directors engaged Ignite Equity Pty Ltd as lead manager to place the shortfall of 838,765,902 Shares not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer and Shareholder Shortfall Offer, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares placed for nil additional consideration (Public Shortfall Offer). The Attaching Options have an exercise price of $0.005 and are exercisable at any time prior to 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 30 November 2027.
Ignite Equity Pty Ltd (ACN 658 888 601), will be paid a 2% management fee plus a 4% capital raising fee on introduced funds. The Shares and Attaching Options will be issued once the funds have been received which is anticipated within approximately one week.
The Board wishes to thank all existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Entitlement Offer and the Shortfall Placements.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Prodigy Gold’s Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Prodigy Gold NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Horizon Minerals Limited (‘HRZ’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of HRZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spectacular High-Grade Gold Intercept of 3 Metres at 177g/t at Kamperman
RC hole FRC378 returned 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres and 25 metres at24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including a very high-grade zone of 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the first 20 holes for 2,580 metres of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results received for the first 20 holes (2,580 metres) of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Feysville’s Kamperman Prospect, with best results including:
- 12 metres at 7.26g/t Au from 23 metres including 1 metre at 16.5g/t Au from 24 metres and 1 metre at 39.7g/t Au from 27 metres and, further down-hole, 25 metres at 24.3g/t Au from 68 metres, including 1 metre at 28.0g/t Au from 69 metres and 3 metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres in hole FRC378;
- 12 metres at 1.96g/t Au from 20 metres and 5 metres at 1.25g/t Au from 58 metres in hole FRC377;
- 4 metres at 2.95g/t Au from 61 metres and 11 metres at 0.96g/t Au from 91 metres in hole FRC372; and
- 18 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 25 metres in hole FRC371.
- RC holes FRC377 and FRC378 were designed to in-fill the northern end of the Kamperman prospect while also testing for potential north-plunging mineralisation, as characterised by previous intercepts of 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres in hole FRC304 and 12 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 78 metres in hole FRC341.
- The results from RC holes FRC377 and FRC378 are encouraging, and diamond drilling (DD) is planned in this area to better understand the orientation of the very high-grade zone in hole FRC378.
- Step-out holes to the north and north-east intersected gold mineralisation, demonstrating that Kamperman remains open to the north.
- Further assay results from the Kamperman program are pending.
- The RC rig is currently undertaking a program of several drill holes at Mandilla to determine dewatering requirements as part of the hydrogeological work program for the Mandilla Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS).
- At the Iris Deposit, a program of ten holes for 1,365 metres of in-fill drilling has been completed with a further ten holes remaining to be drilled. At the Eos Deposit, 16 holes for 2,540 metres will be drilled shortly.
- At Mandilla, a DD rig has commenced a four-hole/1,600 metre drill program of four deep in-fill holes ahead of an update to the Theia Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE), which is expected to be reported in the March Quarter, 2025.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said:“These latest holes at Kamperman continue to surprise to the upside – showing that there is a potentially very significant high-grade opportunity here that we are yet to unlock.
“Previously, FRC243 returned a very high-grade zone of two metres at 188g/t Au from 77 metres, 40 metres to the north-east. FRC378 has now returned another very high-grade zone of three metres at 177g/t Au from 74 metres.
“Previous diamond drilling that was completed to better understand the potential orientation of this very high-grade zone was not successful; however, given the potential size of the prize, additional work is warranted.
“The extensional drilling completed to the north and north-east has continued to intersect gold mineralisation, albeit the gold grades were of a lower tenor than expected given the quantum of quartz and sulphides logged in the RC chips. Additional RC drilling is planned given the proximity to a north- east trending fault which is potentially controlling the mineralisation or offsetting it.
“It is becoming clear that Kamperman hosts multiple potential controlling structures that warrant further investigation, as does Feysville as a whole.
“The in-fill RC program at Iris is 50% complete. The program is now on hold for approximately three weeks while groundwater testing is undertaken with the RC rig. Once the groundwater program is complete, RC drilling will resume at Iris and Eos.
“Meanwhile, diamond drilling is now underway at Theia with four deep in-fill holes for 1,600 metres planned. These holes are designed to provide the level of confidence required to warrant an upgrade of the Inferred Resources at depth into the Indicated Resource category.”
Figure 1 – Map illustrating the location of the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT
The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.
Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).
Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz2 of contained gold at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed for a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.
Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite. A map of the Feysville Gold Project identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Randy Smallwood: Gold Rush Going Global, Silver Waiting for Retail Wakeup
As gold continues its record-breaking run, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) spoke to the Investing News Network about what's driven the yellow metal to all-time highs in 2024.
While momentum began in the east, he now sees the west increasingly turning to gold as a safe haven.
"I do really think what we're looking at now is that this rush toward gold as a good, strong store of value — a good, strong measure of value, a good place to invest — is becoming a worldwide phenomenon," he said.
In terms of silver, Smallwood said that although the metal is moving, it needs western retail demand to see a true price breakout. Given its strong fundamentals, he thinks it won't be long before that demand segment falls into place.
"I think it's really only a matter of time until that retail market wakes up in the silver space," he said.
Smallwood also outlined Wheaton's strategy during today's high precious metals price environment, saying that while the company hasn't closed many deals so far in 2024, it's hoping to make more moves before the end of the year.
Watch the interview above for more of this thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Wheaton's future plans.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.