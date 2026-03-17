Moody's Ratings Becomes First Credit Rating Agency to Bring Independent Credit Analysis to Blockchain Financial Infrastructure

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that Moody's Ratings has launched its network-agnostic Token Integration Engine™ (TIE), becoming the first credit rating agency to ingest analytical data and share credit insights on-chain. As an inaugural step, it is the first rating agency to operate a node on the Canton Network. The milestone marks a significant step in Moody's commitment to digital innovation, intending to enable secure, compliant, and efficient ingestion of data and dissemination of ratings enabled by technology built for integration across platforms.

"As financial markets digitize, the need for independent, trusted risk analysis and credit insights does not change," said Fabian Astic, Managing Director and Global Head of Digital Economy at Moody's Ratings. "Moody's Ratings is extending that rigor to digital market infrastructure consistent with global regulatory expectations and our governance, transparency, and compliance practices."

Moody's Ratings' TIE serves as the foundational integration layer, utilizing its node on Canton to enhance transparency and operational efficiency in the digital finance ecosystem. Participation will be issuer-led, supporting market alignment while preserving the integrity, control, and central role of Moody's Ratings across digitized global capital markets.

The Canton Network was developed to support the privacy and regulatory needs of institutional finance and brings together leading global organizations to synchronize financial data and processes across a decentralized infrastructure.

"Moody's customers now have a new way to access trusted credit insight within the digital markets and on-chain finance workflows where they increasingly operate," said Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset, co-founder of the Canton Network. "On-chain independent risk analysis streamlines distribution to permissioned parties, reduces friction, and improves transparency across the transaction lifecycle which strengthens market efficiency while preserving privacy, control, and compliance."

Moody's Ratings' TIE plans to expand coverage across other digital finance networks, lines of business and instrument types as adoption grows.

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody's business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Stockholders and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information in this document are made as of the date hereof, and Moody's undertakes no obligation (nor does it intend) to publicly supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Moody's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

For Moody's Investor Relations:
Shivani Kak
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-0298
Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

For Moody's Communications:
Joe Mielenhausen
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-1461
Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com

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