Minco Silver Corporation Provides Corporate Update

Minco Silver Corporation Provides Corporate Update

Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV,OTC:MISVF) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its mineral projects in China and ongoing strategic initiatives.

Exploration Permit Update

The Company has successfully renewed the Luoke-Jilinggang exploration permit associated with its Fuwan Silver Project in Guangdong Province, China, for an additional five-year period, extending its validity to March 8, 2031.

The exploration permit for the adjacent Changkeng Gold Project remains valid until November 21, 2027.

The renewal of the Fuwan exploration permit, together with the existing Changkeng exploration permit, supports the Company's continued evaluation of strategic opportunities involving its mineral assets in China.

Strategic Transaction Update

The Company continues to engage in discussions with several interested parties regarding potential transactions involving its Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project in Guangdong Province, China.

As part of this process, certain interested parties are conducting due diligence, and the Company has entered into confidentiality and related security arrangements to facilitate these activities.

As of the date of this news release, no binding agreement for the sale or disposition of the projects has been entered into. There can be no assurance that the ongoing discussions will result in a definitive agreement or a completed transaction.

The Company remains committed to evaluating potential transactions and pursuing opportunities that it believes will maximize value for its shareholders. Discussions with interested parties are ongoing, and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Minco Silver Corporation

Minco Silver Corporation is a Canadian public company focused on mineral exploration and development. Its principal assets include the Fuwan Silver and Changkeng Gold projects, located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou, China. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential strategic transactions and future plans. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that any transaction will be completed. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Ken Cai

Chief Executive Officer
Minco Silver Corporation

SOURCE Minco Silver Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/16/c7276.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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