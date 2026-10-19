GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Board Changes

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (TSX-V: INXS) (OTCQB: INXGF) (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Due to additional investor demand, the Company has increased the size of the Offering to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.
At closing of the Second Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of: (i) 3,933,462 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $511,350.06; and (ii) 831,213 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $91,433.43 for aggregate gross proceeds of $602,783.49. The first tranche of the Offering raised aggregate gross proceeds of $647,316.51, bringing the total gross proceeds raised under the Offering to $1,250,100.
Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (the "FT Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one Warrant.
Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before the date that is twenty-four (24) months after the closing of the Second Tranche, subject to the Accelerated Expiry Provision (as defined herein). The Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date on which notice is given by news release, if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or above a price of $0.50 per Common Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Second Tranche (the "Accelerated Expiry Provision").
Proceeds from the Offering will be used for the purposes of exploration work and other operations at the Company's flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia among other flow-through eligible expenses, such as exploration, drilling, and sampling programs, and for general working capital purposes.
The Company intends for the FT Shares and the Warrants underlying the FT Units to be issued on a "flow-through" basis and to qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The Company intends to renounce exploration expenses, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", each as defined in the Tax Act and "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), in an amount equal to the aggregate proceeds of the FT Units, to subscribers of the FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.
In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to pay aggregate cash finder's fees of $59,665.34 and issue an aggregate of 458,963 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain eligible persons, as follows: (i) PMB Markets Inc. will receive $6,300 and 48,461 finder's warrants; (ii) Castlewood Capital Corporation will receive $28,000 and 215,384 finder's warrants; (iii) Accilent Capital Management Inc. will receive $7,001.54 and 53,858 finder's warrants; (iv) Haywood Securities Inc. will receive $3,166.80 and 24,360 finder's warrants; (v) Canaccord Genuity Corp. will receive $8,190 and 63,000 finder's warrants; and (vi) Ventum Financial Corp. will receive $7,007 and 53,900 finder's warrants.
Each finder's warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the applicable closing date, at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for finder's warrants issued in respect of Units sold to purchasers introduced by the applicable finder and $0.13 per share for finder's warrants issued in respect of FT Units sold to purchasers introduced by the applicable finder. Payment of finder's fees remains subject to acceptance of the TSX-V.
All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche, including any finder's warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four (4) months and one day after the closing date of the Second Tranche in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX-V.
The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.
Board Changes
At the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders elected Deepak Malhotra and Zoran Pudar as new directors of the Company. Dr. Malhotra has over fifty years of experience in the mining sector and has supported the development and operation of mineral processing projects internationally. He serves as a director of several resource companies and holds a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines. Mr. Pudar brings forty years of mining industry experience, including the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. He has served as Exploration Manager of Mako Mining Corp. for more than five years and holds a B.Sc. from the University of Tuzla.
Darcy Vis and Stephen Soock did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Soock for his contributions and service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Mr. Vis will continue to act as VP Exploration for the Company.
Following the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") appointed Gordana Slepcev as an additional director of the Company. Ms. Slepcev, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a professional mining engineer with more than twenty-five years of international experience in the mining industry. She has a proven track record of developing, building, and leading safe, efficient, and sustainable mining operations across a range of commodities, including gold, base metals, coal, and critical minerals.
Throughout her career, Ms. Slepcev has held senior leadership roles in operations, project development, and project financing. Most recently, she served for five years as Chief Operating Officer, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals Inc., leading the advancement of critical mineral projects that support the growing battery materials sector. Following the company's acquisition by Global Battery Materials, she has continued to support the transition of both the company and its projects.
Previously, Ms. Slepcev served as Chief Operating Officer of BMSI, where she led the restart of a barite reprocessing facility, managed EPCM contractors, and oversaw environmental remediation initiatives. Prior to that, as Chief Operating Officer of Anaconda Mining, she was responsible for the company's operations and played a key role in advancing the Goldboro Gold Project.
Recognized for her strong operational leadership and collaborative approach, Ms. Slepcev has extensive experience working with government regulators, Indigenous communities, investors, and industry partners to advance responsible resource development. She holds a Master of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Belgrade and is a registered Professional Engineer.
Following these changes, the Board consists of Barry Miller, Allan Fabbro, Christopher Kelly, Deepak Malhotra, Zoran Pudar and Gordana Slepcev.
Fishpot Option First Anniversary Payment
The Company has made the first anniversary payment required under the option agreement, dated October 16, 2025, between the Company and Golden Tiger Minerals Inc. ("Golden Tiger"), a company controlled by Barry Miller, a director of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire up to a 100% legal and beneficial interest in all of the title and interest in the Fishpot Property subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Fishpot Option Agreement"). The first anniversary payment consisted of a cash payment of $25,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to Golden Tiger.
Grant of Stock Options
The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Of these options, 200,000 are exercisable for a period of two years, 200,000 are exercisable for a period of three years and 1,100,000 are exercisable for a period of five years. All options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per Common Share, vest immediately and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX-V.
Authorized for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.
About GoldInxs
GoldInxs Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.
Website: www.goldinxs.com | LinkedIn: LINK | Twitter/X: LINK
Further Information:
Barry Miller
Director
GoldInxs Mining Corp.
T: 778.232.1878
E: barry@goldinxs.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "may", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX-V and other required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the qualification of the FT Units as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Tax Act; the Company's ability to incur and renounce qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures to subscribers; the payments of certain finder's fees; and the Company's planned exploration programs at the Fishpot Project.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX-V; the Company's ability to use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; the Company's ability to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures and to validly renounce such expenditures to subscribers within the time frames contemplated by the Tax Act and Income Tax Act (British Columbia); the absence of material changes to applicable tax laws and regulations or their interpretation; and the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration programs at the Fishpot Project.
Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this news release and, accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company may not obtain required regulatory approvals, may not be able to incur or renounce qualifying expenditures as anticipated, may not use the proceeds of the Offering as currently expected, or may experience changes in market, economic, regulatory or financing conditions.
Except as required by applicable law, GoldInxs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.