Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 13th –15th, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications.

Individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to access the presentations free of charge at the following link:

VIEW PRESENTATIONS ON DEMAND HERE

The conference featured presentations from companies across the precious metals and critical minerals sectors, along with a keynote presentation by Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications, titled "From Discovery to Investor Attention: How Clear Communication Becomes a Competitive Advantage."

Participating Companies

Click on a company name below to access its presentation.

Company Ticker(s)
Keynote Presentation from Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications, titled
"From Discovery to Investor Attention: How Clear Communication Becomes a Competitive Advantage."
NeoTerra Group Plc OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: TERA
Copper Intelligence Inc. OTCID: CUAI
Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. OTCQB: AZEMF | TSXV: AZEM
Lion Copper Corp. OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LCU
ONGold Resources Ltd. OTCQB: ONGRF | TSXV: ONAU
Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
Bravada Gold Corp. OTCQB: BGAVF | TSXV: BVA
First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ: PHOS
Canadian Phosphate Limited OTCQB: CPHOF | ASX: CP8
Royal Road Minerals Limited OTCQB: RRDMF | TSXV: RYR
Atomic Eagle Ltd. OTCQX: AEUXF | ASX: AEU
Japan Gold Corp. OTCQB: JGLDF | TSXV: JG
Honey Badger Silver Inc. OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF
Heliostar Metals Ltd. OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR
Denarius Metals Corp. OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE Canada: DMET
Dryden Gold Corp. OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY
Kootenay Silver, Inc. OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN
Star Gold Corp. OTCQB: SRGZ
Silverco Mining Ltd. OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO
Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. OTCQB: DBHL
Walhalla Gold Corp. OTCQB: WAUXF | CSE: WAU
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Granada Gold Mine Inc. OTC: GBBFF | TSXV: GGM
American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQX: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
Koryx Copper S.A. OTCQX: KRYXF | TSXV: KRY
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Evolve Royalties Ltd. OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR
Eastport Critical Metals Corp. OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. OTCQX: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Regency Silver Corp. OTCQB: RSMXF | TSXV: RSMX
NexMetals Mining Corp. NASDAQ: NEXM | TSXV: NEXM
Founders Metals Inc. OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR
Renforth Resources, Inc. OTC: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Majestic Corporation Plc OTCQB: MCJCF | AQSE: MCJ
   

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is an interactive forum that provides publicly traded companies with a platform to present directly to investors. The platform enables companies to connect with a global audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings, while providing investors with convenient access to company management and investment information.

For more information, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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