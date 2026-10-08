Silver Demand Rising, We're Boosting Production Now | Avino Silver & Gold Mines' Nathan Harte

Nathan Harte, CFO of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM), discusses silver market trends, as well as the company's transition to a multi-asset producer.

That transition is being driven by work at the La Preciosa mine in Mexico.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.