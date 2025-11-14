Video

Mike Maloney: Gold, Silver Bull Run in Final Phase, I Expect "Spectacular" Pricesplay icon
Gold Investing

Mike Maloney: Gold, Silver Bull Run in Final Phase, I Expect "Spectacular" Prices

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 14, 2025 09:50PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"We should be seeing some fireworks coming," said Mike Maloney of GoldSilver.com.

Mike Maloney, founder of GoldSilver.com, explains why this time really is different for gold and silver, pointing to factors including growing mainstream adoption.

"This to me signals the beginning of the third and final phase of the bull market — and that is where you have the greatest amount of gains in the shortest period of time," he said.





Up next

Omar ayales, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Omar Ayales: Is Gold's Run Over? Signals I'm Watching, Plus What I'm Buying

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 11, 2025


With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Is gold's price pullback a buying opportunity, or the end of its run?

Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us weighs in, saying either scenario is possible. He's watching factors like the US dollar's performance in order to determine what comes next.





Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium.play icon
Uranium Investing

Generation Uranium Eyes Discovery Near 43 Million Pound Lac 50 Uranium Deposit

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanNov 11, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

At the 51st annual New Orleans Investment Conference, Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF), shared how the company is positioning itself in one of Canada’s most promising uranium belts.

“We have a property called the Yath. It's a uranium grassroots project that is in the middle of ATHA Energy's (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) Angilak project,” said Huggins. “Our claims literally go across the top third of the ATHA properties, from side to side. There's been significant amounts of historical work on the property, and we're excited to kind of ramp things up and get to work and move forward towards discovery.”

The Yath project sits adjacent to ATHA's Lac 50 deposit, one of the most closely watched exploration zones in Northern Canada. Huggins believes investors have yet to appreciate the full potential of Generation’s land position.

“Investors are overlooking the potential because the company really hasn't done a lot of work to communicate to investors what we have,” he said. “Now that things have strengthened, we've put some money into the bank. We've refocused the company and really taken a look at the work that's been done historically.”

Following a recent oversubscribed private placement and an expansion of the Yath land package, the company is gearing up for fieldwork ahead of a planned 2026 Phase 1 program.

“That money gives us some ability to … look at doing some further geological work, a small field program,” Huggins said. “We need to get on the ground, really see what's there … really focus on where we need to spend our exploration dollars.”

Watch the full interview with Chris Huggins, CEO of Generation Uranium, above.

mark skousen, gold barsplay icon
Gold Investing

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 10, 2025


With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

"We've entered an era of what I call permanent inflation," he explained.

"After World War II, inflation became permanent — higher and higher prices every year. The inflation rate may ebb and accelerate, but it's always positive year after year."





larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoinplay icon
Gold Investing

Larry Lepard: Gold Stocks, Silver, Bitcoin — Prices to Double in 2026?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 10, 2025


With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Sound money advocate and author Larry Lepard shares his thoughts on what's driving gold, silver and Bitcoin prices, as well as how high they could rise in the near term.

"I sincerely believe that in 2026, Bitcoin could double and go to US$200,000. Silver could almost double and go to US$100 or US$80 or US$90 (per ounce), up from US$50," he said.

"And gold stocks could double from where they are."





Stephen Soock, vice president of investor relations and development at Heliostar Metals.play icon
Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanNov 10, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FWB:RGG1) is on track to significantly ramp up its gold production, with plans to grow from 30,000 ounces to 300,000 ounces annually by the end of the decade.

“Our strategy is powered by the fact that we are a producer, but we really are a development and growth company,” said Stephen Soock, vice president of investor relations and development at Heliostar, in an interview with the Investing News Network.

The company’s rapid expansion is being driven by its portfolio of Mexican assets acquired from Argonaut Gold, which Soock described as “the deal of a lifetime” that came at “the right timing, right situation, right contrarian view on Mexico.”

Soock said Heliostar’s operations are currently generating about $15 million a quarter in operational cashflow, much of which is being reinvested into near-term growth opportunities.

The company plans to use that cashflow to fund construction at its Ana Paula project “without issuing another share,” a move that Soock said will help avoid equity dilution.

Watch the full interview with Soock above.



Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

