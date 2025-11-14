Mike Maloney: Gold, Silver Bull Run in Final Phase, I Expect "Spectacular" Prices
"We should be seeing some fireworks coming," said Mike Maloney of GoldSilver.com.
Mike Maloney, founder of GoldSilver.com, explains why this time really is different for gold and silver, pointing to factors including growing mainstream adoption.
"This to me signals the beginning of the third and final phase of the bull market — and that is where you have the greatest amount of gains in the shortest period of time," he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.