Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 20, 2025
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is a low-cost, high-grade Australian bauxite producer, offering a unique pure-play investment in the aluminum supply chain. The flagship Bauxite Hills Mine on the Skardon River is strategically situated 95 km north of Weipa, Queensland, covering a tenement area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers. As of 31 December 2023, the project holds a substantial total bauxite resource of 118.7 million tons (Mt), including 83.2 Mt of reserves, consisting of high-quality direct shipping ore (DSO) that requires no processing.
Production at Bauxite Hills Mine is ramping up to a sustained throughput of over 7 Mt per annum, solidifying Metro Mining’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost bauxite producers. With an additional capacity increase planned for 2025, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on strong bauxite prices and growing demand from key Asian markets, particularly China.
The Bauxite Hills Mine leverages its close proximity to Asian markets, short-haul distances, and a highly scalable, cost-efficient marine transport system, enabling industry-leading operating margins.
Company Highlights
- Metro Mining stands out as one of the world's only publicly listed, pure-play producers of high-quality direct shipping bauxite ore, crucial for aluminum production.
- Metro Mining’s flagship asset, the Bauxite Hills mine, benefits from proximity to Asian markets, short haul distances, and a highly scalable, low-cost marine transportation system, ensuring industry-leading operating margins.
- Metro’s production capacity nearly doubled from approximately 3.5 Mt in 2020 to just under 6 Mt in 2024, a 24 percent increase year-over-year. Metro plans further capacity expansion to between 6.5 and 7 Mt by the end of 2025.
- Targeting a delivered bauxite cost below US$30 per dry ton CIF China, leveraging low strip ratios, minimal overburden (0.5m), no blasting requirement, and highly efficient marine logistics, positioning the company firmly within the lowest quartile of global producers.
- The company ended 2024 with a strong financial position by repaying AU$39 million in junior debt, restructuring senior debt to more favorable terms, and securing long-term freight contracts, reducing shipping costs by approximately US$3/WMT. Metro ended 2024 with around AU$42 million in cash and trade receivables, enhancing financial flexibility for future growth.
- Metro Mining maintains robust environmental and social governance, evidenced by receiving the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies’ 2024 Environment Award.
This Metro Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) to receive an Investor Presentation
MMI:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Metro Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
20h
Metro Mining
Investor Insight
Metro Mining is uniquely positioned as one of the few pure-play upstream bauxite companies globally listed on any stock exchange. As a direct exposure to the growing aluminum sector, Metro offers investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on the rising global demand driven by traditional industrial applications and emerging sectors such as electrification, battery technologies, and lightweight transportation solutions.
Overview
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is a low-cost, high-grade Australian bauxite producer, uniquely positioned as a pure upstream investment in the aluminum supply chain. Metro's flagship asset, the Bauxite Hills Mine in Skardon River, is strategically located 95 km north of Weipa, Queensland, and encompasses a total tenement package of approximately 1,900 square kilometers. As of 31 December 2023, the project boasts an impressive total bauxite resource of 118.7 million tons (Mt) including 83.2 Mt of reserves, featuring high-quality direct shipping ore (DSO) that requires no upgrading.
Following a significant capacity expansion completed in 2024, production at Bauxite Hills Mine is ramping up to achieve sustained throughput exceeding 7 Mt per annum, reinforcing the company’s position as one of the lowest-cost bauxite producers globally. With a further planned capacity increase set for 2025, Metro Mining is well-positioned to exploit continued price strength and robust demand from key Asian markets, particularly China.
Bauxite Hills Mine
The aluminum sector has seen annual growth rates rise from approximately 2 to 3 percent to around 3 to 4 percent due to expanding use in electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, battery manufacturing, and the "lightweighting" of transportation. Recent geopolitical developments, such as reduced bauxite exports from Indonesia, have created supply constraints, driving up bauxite prices significantly. Australian bauxite spot prices reached approximately US$90/DMT in early 2025, up 89 percent from early 2023, which further enhances Metro's revenue potential.
Metro Mining significantly improved its financial position in 2024 by fully repaying junior debt, restructuring senior debt on more favorable terms, and successfully negotiating long-term freight contracts that substantially reduced shipping costs.
Ending 2024 with approximately AU$42 million in cash and trade receivables, the company is positioned for robust financial flexibility and strength. With a simplified and deleveraged balance sheet, Metro is well-equipped to execute its growth strategy and enhance shareholder value.
Metro Mining is led by a seasoned management team with deep expertise in bulk commodities, operational optimization, and corporate strategy, emphasizing sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.
Company Highlights
- Metro Mining stands out as one of the world's only publicly listed, pure-play producers of high-quality direct shipping bauxite ore, crucial for aluminum production.
- Metro Mining’s flagship asset, the Bauxite Hills mine, benefits from proximity to Asian markets, short haul distances, and a highly scalable, low-cost marine transportation system, ensuring industry-leading operating margins.
- Metro’s production capacity nearly doubled from approximately 3.5 Mt in 2020 to just under 6 Mt in 2024, a 24 percent increase year-over-year. Metro plans further capacity expansion to between 6.5 and 7 Mt by the end of 2025.
- Targeting a delivered bauxite cost below US$30 per dry ton CIF China, leveraging low strip ratios, minimal overburden (0.5m), no blasting requirement, and highly efficient marine logistics, positioning the company firmly within the lowest quartile of global producers.
- The company ended 2024 with a strong financial position by repaying AU$39 million in junior debt, restructuring senior debt to more favorable terms, and securing long-term freight contracts, reducing shipping costs by approximately US$3/WMT. Metro ended 2024 with around AU$42 million in cash and trade receivables, enhancing financial flexibility for future growth.
- Metro Mining maintains robust environmental and social governance, evidenced by receiving the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies’ 2024 Environment Award.
Key Project
Bauxite Hills Mine (Queensland, Australia)
Metro’s flagship asset, the Bauxite Hills Mine, is a low-cost, high-quality DSO operation with total resources of 118.7 Mt, including proven and probable resources of 83.2 Mt. The mine benefits from minimal overburden of just 0.5 meters, short average haul distances of 9 km, and no requirement for blasting, contributing to exceptionally low production costs. Production capacity is set to expand from current levels to approximately 7 million wet metric tonnes (WMT) annually by 2025.
The mine has achieved sustained daily production rates of approximately 30,000 WMT, supported by efficient marine logistics utilizing Capesize vessels and specialized tug and barge systems. Robust off-take agreements are in place with major industry players, including Chalco, EGA, Xinfa Aluminium and Lubei Chemical.
Kaolin Deposit (part of Bauxite Hills)
Metro’s Bauxite Hills property also contains a significant kaolin deposit beneath its bauxite resources. The company is advancing a definitive feasibility study for kaolin extraction, evaluating potential market entry strategies, mine planning and product market testing.
This project represents a potential new revenue stream, with applications spanning ceramics, paper manufacturing, paint and other industrial uses.
Management Team
Simon Wensley – CEO and Managing Director
Simon Wensley is a proven industry leader with extensive experience in mining operations and strategic growth. He spent 20 years at Rio Tinto in various operational, project and leadership roles across commodities, including iron ore, industrial minerals, bauxite, alumina, coal and uranium.
Douglas Ritchie – Non-Executive Chair
Douglas Ritchie brings more than 40 years' experience in resources, previously holding senior leadership roles at Rio Tinto, including CEO of Rio Tinto Coal Australia, chief executive of the Energy Product Group, and group executive of strategy.
Nathan Quinlin – CFO
Nathan Quinlin is experienced in financial strategy and cost optimization, previously serving as finance and commercial manager at Glencore’s CSA mine, managing finance, risk management and life-of-mine planning.
Gary Battensby – General Manager and Site Senior Executive
Gary Battensby has extensive experience in managing large-scale metalliferous mining operations, budget control and regulatory compliance. He previously oversaw teams of up to 350 staff and operations with substantial CAPEX and operational responsibilities.
Keep reading...Show less
Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite
12 March
Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, Ford Mulls Energy Surcharge
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (March 11) that tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports could be doubled to 50 percent.
The move came in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s threat to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the US, a measure that would affect about 1.5 million homes in New York, Michigan and Minnesota.
Ford’s proposal was aimed at pressuring Trump to withdraw existing tariff threats against Canada.
Instead, the American leader ramped the situation up further.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to confirm his directive to Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, stating that all imported steel and aluminum from Canada will now face 50 percent tariffs.
He reiterated his longstanding grievances over Canadian trade protections, particularly in the dairy and automotive sectors, and warned that auto tariffs will also increase unless Canada eliminates “other egregious, long-time tariffs.”
“Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why?” Trump wrote, adding that Canada will pay a high financial price for its actions.
Ontario’s premier was defiant in the face of Trump’s retaliatory move.
Speaking to MSNBC, Ford said, “We will not back down. We will be relentless. I apologize to the American people that President Trump decided to have an unprovoked attack on our country.”
However, in a surprising turn of events, Ford announced the same evening that he would suspend the planned 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the US after discussions with Lutnick.
The two sides agreed to meet on Thursday (March 13), alongside members of the Office of the US Trade Representative, to discuss a renewal of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement before the auto tariff deadline on April 2.
“In response, Ontario agreed to suspend its 25 percent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York, and Minnesota,” Ford said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Trump responded positively to the move and hinted at a potential softening of his stance on tariffs. “Probably so,” he told reporters when asked if he would consider lowering the 50 percent tariffs. “I’ll let you know.”
Following Ford’s announcement, major stock indexes rallied, reversing some of the day’s earlier losses.
The escalation comes at a precarious moment for Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the process of stepping down, and while his successor Mark Carney is set to formally assume office this week, he has been unable to engage with Trump directly until officially sworn in.
Market and business fallout
Trump’s decision has already had far-reaching consequences in financial markets.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday (March 11), while Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell by 0.6 percent on the same day.
For its part, the Canadian dollar dropped to a one week low against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the price of aluminum in the US physical market soared to a record high above US$990 per metric ton in response to the tariffs.
Broader 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the US from other countries will take effect on Wednesday (March 12). Additionally, Trump has threatened further tariffs on auto imports by April 2, creating significant uncertainty for manufacturers and businesses that rely on cross-border trade.
CEOs of major American firms were set to meet with Trump late on Tuesday, but it remains unclear whether they will challenge the president's aggressive trade policies.
With negotiations set for later this week and further tariffs looming, the trade standoff between the US and Canada remains volatile. Whether the two sides can de-escalate tensions before the April 2 auto tariff deadline remains uncertain, but for now, businesses and consumers are bracing for further economic disruption.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
13 February
Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries
Learning about the aluminum production from countries around the world offers insight into the important industrial metal, which is used in a wide range of essential applications globally.
The reason aluminum is one of the most in-demand industrial metals is its versatility. The metal is non-toxic and lightweight; it also has a high thermal conductivity, is resistant to corrosion and can be easily cast, machined and formed. Aluminum is the second most malleable metal and sixth most ductile, and it is non-magnetic and non-sparking.
This wide array of benefits means aluminum is used in a huge variety of products, including cans, foils, kitchen utensils, window frames, beer kegs and airplane parts. It also has new applications that make it an important element in the green transition.
Learn about the top countries for aluminum production below, including insight on top countries for bauxite mining and alumina smelting. Investors interested in the sector can also check out our guide on investing in aluminum stocks.
Where is aluminum found in the world?
While it is one of the Earth’s most abundant metals, aluminum is rarely found as a free metal. That means companies can't actually mine for the metal itself — instead, they mine bauxite, which is a large source of the world's aluminum production. The bauxite is processed to obtain alumina, which is then refined further through smelting to produce aluminum.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), "As a general rule, 4 tons of dried bauxite is required to produce 2 tons of alumina, which, in turn, can be used to produce 1 ton of aluminum." There are other sources of alumina, including clay and oil shale, but they are not economical at a commercial scale.
The USGS estimates global bauxite resources to be between 55 billion and 75 billion metric tons with deposits distributed largely in Africa, Oceania, South America, the Caribbean and Asia. Known bauxite reserves stood at 29 billion metric tons in 2024. The five nations with the highest bauxite reserves are Guinea, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brazil.
In terms of bauxite production, Guinea was the world's largest producer in 2024 at 130 million metric tons of bauxite, closely followed by Australia at 100 million MT and China at 93 million MT. Brazil and India round out the top five with 33 million and 32 million metric tons of bauxite respectively.
As for alumina production, China is by far the world's largest alumina producer, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the world's production at 84 million metric tons. The next largest alumina producing country, Australia, accounts for more than 13 percent of global supply with 18 million MT. Brazil, India and Russia round out the top five.
Aluminum production by country
Below we list the top aluminum producers by country based on the USGS's latest Mineral Commodity Summary, including data on the countries' alumina and bauxite production.
The US Geological Survey notes that world aluminum output increased slightly in 2024, coming in at 72 million metric tons (MT) compared to 70 million MT in 2023.
1. China
Aluminum production: 43 million metric tons
Alumina production: 84 million metric tons
Bauxite production: 93 million metric tons
Bauxite reserves: 680 million metric tons
China is by far the largest producer of aluminum in the world. In 2024, China produced 43 million metric tons of aluminum, accounting for nearly 60 percent of total global production. China also consumes a considerable amount of aluminum.
Statista points out that China has experienced consistent growth in primary annual aluminum production over the past decade. In 2024, China's aluminum production increased to a record high for a third year in a row. "Manufacturers are preemptively increasing production due to potential US tariffs, altering global trade dynamics," reported investment publication Finimize in late 2024.
Aluminum from China accounted for 3 percent of United States aluminum imports in 2024. In September of that year, the Biden Administration increased tariffs on aluminum products imported from China to 25 percent. The Trump Administration tagged on an additional 10 percent tariff on all imports from China in February 2025.
2. India
Aluminum production: 4.2 million metric tons
Alumina production: 7.6 million metric tons
Bauxite production: 25 million metric tons
Bauxite reserves: 650 million metric tons
India's nickel production in 2024 was 4.2 million metric tons. India has seen its output grow consistently in recent years. In 2021, its production totaled 3.97 million MT, overtaking Russia for second place, and over the past three years, India has increased its aluminum production even further.
Hindalco Industries (NSE:HINDALCO), the world’s leading aluminum-rolling company, is located in Mumbai. Vedanta (NSE:VEDL), India’s largest aluminum-producing company, was reportedly set to invest US$1 billion in its aluminum operations in 2024.
Indian exports are not expected to be heavily impacted by European Union carbon taxes on direct emissions set to go into effect in 2026. The EU is the second largest aluminum consuming region in the world.
3. Russia
Aluminum production: 3.8 million metric tons
Alumina production: 2.9 million metric tons
Bauxite production: 6.3 million metric tons
Bauxite reserves: 480 million metric tons
Russia produced 3.8 million metric tons of aluminum in 2024, up slightly from the 3.7 million MT it put out in 2023. Leading global aluminum producer RUSAL is headquartered in Moscow.
Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions were expected to curb the country’s ability to contribute aluminum supply to the global aluminum market; however, China is picking up much of the slack as a destination for exports. Rusal reported that its year-on-year revenues for aluminum exports to China almost doubled in 2023.
However, in April 2024 "the United States coordinated with the United Kingdom to ban imports of aluminum from Russia into both countries and to restrict the sale of these metals on global metal exchanges and in over-the-counter derivative trading," the USGS states.
In November 2024, Rusal reported that it plans to reduce its aluminum production by at least 6 percent, due in large part to higher prices for alumina and falling domestic demand.
4. Canada
Aluminum production: 3.3 million metric tons
Alumina production: 1.9 million metric tons
Bauxite production: None
Bauxite reserves: None
The province of Québec is the main aluminum jurisdiction in Canada. There are 10 primary aluminum smelters in Canada, with nine of those being located in Québec, and the province is also home to an alumina refinery. The final smelter is located across the country in the province of British Columbia.
Canada was again the leading supplier of aluminum for the US in 2024, accounting for 56 percent of all US aluminum imports. That figure may change in 2025 due to the 25 percent tariffs new US President Donald Trump levied on Canadian aluminum in February.
5. United Arab Emirates
Aluminum production: 2.7 million metric tons
Alumina production: 2.4 million metric tons
Bauxite production: None
Bauxite reserves:None
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) produced 2.7 million metric tons in 2024. Aluminum production in the UAE has remained steady over the last few years, and came in at 2.66 million MT in 2023.
Emirates Global Aluminum is the largest aluminum producer in the Middle East and contributes nearly 4 percent of all global aluminum. The UAE was the source of 8 percent of US aluminum imports in 2024, making it the second largest source of aluminum for the US.
6. Bahrain
Aluminum production: 1.6 million metric tons
Alumina production: None
Bauxite production: None
Bauxite reserves: None
Bahrain’s aluminum production in 2024 came in at 1.6 million metric tons in 2024, nearly on par with the 1.62 million metric tons in the previous year. The aluminum sector is one of the largest sources of export revenue for Bahrain, taking in US$3 billion in 2023.
Formed in 1981, the Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill in Bahrain was the first aluminum facility in the Middle East. The downstream facility has an annual production capacity of more than 165,000 metric tons of flat-rolled aluminum products.
7. Australia
Aluminum production: 1.5 million metric tons
Alumina production: 18 million metric tons
Bauxite production: 100 million metric tons
Bauxite reserves:3.5 billion metric tons
Australia’s aluminum production in 2024 was 1.5 million metric tons, down slightly compared to 1.56 million MT the previous year. In addition to its work as a major aluminum producer in Canada, Rio Tinto also produces the industrial metal in Australia at two of the country's four aluminum smelters. The mining major sees aluminum as a valuable resource in the new automotive industry.
However, Australia’s aluminum market has been struggling under the weight of the heavy energy costs associated with smelter operations for a number of years now. “Australia is one of the world’s most emissions-intensive aluminium producers,” as per the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Pittsburgh-based Alcoa (NYSE:AA), another of the world's largest aluminum-producing companies, currently operates two bauxite mines, two alumina refineries and one aluminum smelter in Australia. In January 2024, the firm announced it was curtailing production at its Kwinana alumina refinery due to challenging economics.
8. Norway
Aluminum production: 1.3 million metric tons
Alumina production: None
Bauxite production: None
Bauxite reserves: None
Norway produced 1.3 million metric tons of aluminum, on par with the level produced in the previous year. Norway is the largest exporter of primary aluminum in the European Union.
Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF,OSE:NHY), a Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company, has a number of aluminum projects and plants in the country. At Sunndal, Norsk Hydro operates the largest primary aluminum plant in Europe.
In its bid to reach zero-carbon aluminum, the company announced in June 2024 that it is beginning a three-year industrial scale pilot that will test the use of green hydrogen to power aluminum recycling at the recycling unit in its Høyanger plant Norway. In January 2025, Norsk Hydro in partnership with Rio Tinto announced a plan to invest US$45 million in carbon capture technology over the next five years to reduce emissions from aluminum smelting operations.
9. Brazil
Aluminum production: 1.1 million metric tons
Alumina production: 11 million metric tons
Bauxite production: 33 million metric tons
Bauxite reserves: 2.7 billion metric tons
Brazil's aluminum production in 2024 was 1.1 million metric tons, up from 1.02 million in the previous year. The country is home to the world's fourth largest bauxite reserves, and was the fourth largest bauxite production and third largest alumina production levels by country in 2024. This makes the likelihood of Brazil gaining a further footprint in the global aluminum market very possible, especially given plans by the country's industry leaders to invest 30 billion Brazilian reals in the domestic market by 2025.
The largest producer of primary aluminum in Brazil is Albras, which has annual production of about 460,000 metric tons of aluminum using renewable energy sources. Albras is a 51/49 joint venture between Norsk Hydro and Nippon Amazon Aluminum Co. (NAAC), a consortium of Japanese companies, trading companies, consumers and manufacturers of aluminum products. In August 2024, Mitsui & Co (TSE:8031) increased its stake in NAAC from 21 to 46 percent in order to increase its offtake of green aluminum.
Brazil is also a target of the Trump Administration's 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
10. Malaysia
Aluminum production: 870,000 metric tons
Alumina production: None
Bauxite production: None
Bauxite reserves: None
Malaysia produced 870,000 metric tons of aluminum in 2024, down from 940,000 metric tons of the metal in the previous year. The Southeast Asian nation's output of the metal has boomed dramatically in the last decade, as Malaysia's aluminum production in 2012 was just 121,900 MT.
Aluminium Company of Malaysia, or Alcom, is both the largest producer of rolled aluminum products in the country and Malaysia's largest aluminum producer. It is part of the holding company Alcom Group (KLSE:2674).
S&P Global reports that Chinese firms are keen on opening aluminum-smelting operations in Malaysia. This includes the Bosai group, which is planning a 1 million MT per year operation in the country.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
11 February
Trump Doubles Down on "51st State" Talk, Enacts Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
US President Donald Trump has once again raised the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, this time linking the prospect to the country’s vast array of natural resources.
His remarks, made during an in-flight conversation with reporters on Air Force One, coincided with his plans to levy 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada and Mexico.
"They don't pay very much for the military, and the reason they don't pay much is they assume that we're going to protect them," Trump said. "That's not an assumption they can make, because why are we protecting another country?"
He went on to suggest Canada is “not viable as a country,” hinting that integration with the US could be a solution.
Late last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking behind closed doors to business and labor leaders, was overheard acknowledging that Trump's talk of absorbing Canada into the US is “a real thing.”
According to CBC, Trudeau’s remarks were accidentally broadcast over a loudspeaker. “Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country, and it is a real thing,” he said before the audio cut out.
On Friday, Trudeau said Trump’s desire to turn Canada into the 51st state is a “real thing.” Right wing trolls exploded, saying Trudeau was lying. Today, Trump was asked directly and he said … yes, it’s a real thing. When awful people show you how awful they are, believe them. https://t.co/UHcj7blI5Z— Gil McGowan (@gilmcgowan) February 9, 2025
The Associated Press reported that Trudeau’s office has not responded to requests for comment, but Alberta Federation of Labor President Gil McGowan later confirmed the prime minister’s assessment.
McGowan, who was at the meeting, wrote on social media that Trudeau believes Trump’s real agenda is not just about fentanyl, immigration or even the trade deficit, but about dominating Canada economically — or taking it outright.
Canada-US trade war escalates
Days after Trudeau’s remarks were leaked, Trump confirmed his administration will impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports, reviving a trade war that first erupted in 2018.
Back then, the Trump administration imposed similar tariffs under the justification of national security concerns, prompting Canada to retaliate with counter tariffs on US goods such as orange juice and whiskey.
The dispute ended in 2019, when an agreement was reached to monitor steel and aluminum flows, preventing so-called "surges" in imports. Around that time, Trump proposed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is currently in effect, as a replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The USMCA trade deal came into effect in January 2020, while Trump was still president. When it was introduced, he called it "the fairest, most balanced, and beneficial trade agreement we have ever signed into law."
In recent years, however, Trump has become critical of the deal and has vowed to renegotiate it.
The USMCA agreement is scheduled for a mandatory review in 2026, but Québec Premier François Legault called for immediate discussions in a recent social media post to prevent further economic uncertainty.
This is the next four years. Shifting goalposts and constant chaos, putting our economy at risk.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 9, 2025
I’m asking the people for a strong, stable, four-year mandate that outlasts the Trump administration to do whatever it takes, to always be ready to protect Ontario. https://t.co/9lht8GlSHd
Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed those concerns, calling Trump’s trade policies a destabilizing force.
"This is the next four years — shifting goalposts and constant chaos, putting our economy at risk," Ford said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (February 9).
"Fentanyl crisis" at the forefront of trade relations
Trump’s latest tariffs have been tied to his broader concerns over border security, particularly the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal immigration, issues that he raised on the campaign trail.
Earlier this month, he threatened to impose sweeping 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports starting February 1 unless both countries took stronger measures to secure their borders. After negotiations with Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the White House agreed to delay the tariffs for 30 days.
During negotiations, Canada pointed to its US$1.3 billion border security initiative announced in December 2024, which includes increased patrols and aerial surveillance, and offered to appoint a “fentanyl czar” to coordinate efforts with US officials.
Despite the extension, Trudeau has made it clear that Canada won't accept blame for America’s fentanyl crisis.
“We need to be very deliberate about how we continue to engage closely with the United States to make the case that Canada is responsible for a tiny part of the North American fentanyl problem, but that we are also bitterly touched by this tragedy,” the prime minister said in public remarks on February 7.
Canada’s resource wealth in the spotlight
Trump’s remarks about Canada’s economic dependence on the US come at a time when the country is making moves to accelerate its critical minerals industry and solidify its spot in the supply chain.
Last week, the BC government shared plans to fast track 18 mining and energy projects worth about US$20 billion.
“They’re being held up in some kind of administrative or regulatory or government process,” BC Premier David Eby said of the assets, which include the Eskay Creek gold-silver project in Northwest BC. “We can expedite that, get those shovels in the ground. And with particular attention to more rural and remote communities.”
The Mining Association of BC welcomed the announcement, pointing out that Canada’s resource sector will play a crucial role in global supply chains; however, other entities have expressed concerns about deregulation.
The province has 17 additional critical mineral projects in the pipeline, with several expected to enter permitting processes this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
14 November 2024
How to Invest in Aluminum Stocks
There are multiple entry points for investors looking to leveraging growth in the aluminum market, which itself offers exposure to growth in many industries.
Aluminum’s light weight, malleability and thermal conductivity has made it an essential base metal for a number of applications, especially in the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure and electronics.
Investors interested in gaining exposure to the upside in aluminum should understand their investment options, as well as the basic fundamentals of this industrial metal, including what’s aluminum driving supply and demand and the roles of bauxite and alumina in the aluminum supply chain.
In this article
What is aluminum?
Aluminum is a silvery-white metal that is highly malleable, corrosion resistant and thermally conductive, as well as lightweight. On the periodic table, aluminum's chemical symbol is Al. It may be the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust; however, it rarely exists on its own naturally. More typically, it is found in aluminum silicates, which refers to minerals such as bauxite and cryolite.
Bauxite mines are a large source of the world's aluminum production. The bauxite is processed to obtain aluminum oxide, known as alumina. A colorless crystalline substance, alumina is sometimes used as a raw material in the ceramics and chemical processing industries. Its major use is as a starting material in smelters for the production of aluminum.
What is aluminum used for?
Aluminum has a wide range of uses, from food cans, foils and mirrors, to airplanes, electric vehicles and solar panels.
It is often alloyed with other metals, such as copper, magnesium, silicon, tin, zinc and manganese. Aluminum alloys are lightweight thanks to aluminum's low density, making them desirable for use in aircraft, spacecraft and EVs.
Its flexibility and conductivity have also made it useful for applications such as high voltage power cables for transmission lines. Aluminum is also used in certain electric vehicle batteries, namely lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide batteries, also called NCA batteries.
Aluminum demand trends
Fortune Business Insights states that the global aluminum market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent between 2024 and 2032 to reach US$403.29 billion. The biggest driver of this growth will be the transportation sector, including aerospace, automotive and marine industries.
“This metal is highly preferred by automotive engineers and designers for its ability to reduce emissions and increasing fuel economy,” noted the research firm. “Electric vehicle manufacturers are incorporating this metal to reduce the weight of the vehicle and achieve a better driving range.”
For its part, Fact.MR estimates that the aluminum alloys market will exceed a value of US$327 billion by 2034. Cast aluminum alloys are now widely used in automotive and aerospace applications, the research firm's report highlights, and growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the use of aluminum-tin alloys. This segment is expected to be a major growth driver for cast aluminum alloy sales going forward into the future.
Some of the biggest markets for aluminum are the United States, China and Germany. Aluminum alloys for infrastructure development and aircraft manufacturing are major sectors of demand growth in the United States. For China, its massive EV manufacturing industry is seen as a major source of demand growth for aluminum alloys, whereas in Germany, the broader automobile manufacturing industry is seen as a significant driver of demand growth.
Aluminum supply trends
The aluminum supply chain is complex due to the steps involved in the metal's production.
The top aluminum producing countries are China, India and Russia. Worldwide aluminum production was 70 million metric tons (MT) in 2023. China, the biggest aluminum producer, produced 41 million MT — a record high for the second consecutive year. The country’s aluminum output is nearly six times higher than that of India and Russia combined.
Reuters attributed China’s record production in 2023 to “strong operations in some of China's main producing regions, amid profitable conditions, and new projects, chiefly in the northern Inner Mongolia region, that came online.”
In terms of bauxite mine production, China ranks third behind Australia and the Republic of Guinea. Together, they represent 72 percent of the 400 million MT of bauxite produced globally in 2023. However, Australia and Guinea export the majority of their bauxite output to China.
It’s easy to see why the Asian nation has significant control of global aluminum supply. Investors interested in the aluminum market would do well to keep an eye on market trends in China as they can have an outsized role in influencing prices for the industrial metal.
However, supply from China has faced restrictions in years past — notably, the Chinese government has implemented anti-pollution policies that have affected its aluminum industry, which generates significant pollution. This has also led it to
But that's not the only weight on China's aluminum output. Higher energy prices have prompted Chinese smelters to slash aluminum production (an energy-intensive process) as a cost-cutting measure. China’s ongoing drought has also continued to strain the nation’s hydroelectric energy generation, and in turn its energy-intensive aluminum production.
Not surprisingly, the constraints on energy increased aluminum prices beginning in 2021 to levels not seen in over a decade. And this trend continued throughout 2023, resulting in a 9.1 percent boost in aluminum futures prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, reported Reuters.
For 2024, China is expected to post another record year of aluminum production due to more ample energy supply. The country’s hydropower reservoirs have benefited from heavy rains this year, resulting in a 22 percent increase in hydro generation in the first eight months of the year, reported Bloomberg. China also has vast stockpiles of coal to power its aluminum smelters if its hydropower fails to meet demand. As of November 7, 2024, aluminum futures prices were up more than 15 percent since the start of the year.
How to invest in aluminum
There are a number of entry points for investing in the aluminum market, including bauxite mining stocks and aluminum stocks, aluminum ETFs and aluminum futures. We take a look at each of those ways to invest in aluminum below. All data and information was current as of November 7, 2024.
Aluminum, alumina and bauxite mining stocks
Aluminum and bauxite mining stocks are arguably the best place to start when investing in the metal. There are a number of publicly traded mining companies with shares listed on major global exchanges. The companies below had market capitalizations above $10 million when data was retrieved.
Vertically integrated aluminum companies
Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa, one of the world’s top aluminum producing companies, is active across the aluminum value stream, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminum smelting and recycling. The company has 28 operations across nine countries, including the Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines in Western Australia and the Juruti and Poços de Caldas bauxite mines in Brazil. Alcoa is also known for its high-quality aluminum products including billet, foundry, rod and slab as well as its patented alloys.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum is a major producer of standard-grade, high purity and value-added primary aluminum products and the sole producer of aluminum used for US fighter jets. It has three aluminum smelting facilities in the United States: Hawesville and Sebree in Kentucky and Mt. Holly in South Carolina. Its Grundartangi plant in Iceland has one of the lowest carbon footprint aluminum smelters in the world. The company also operates the Jamalco bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Jamaica.
Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY,SWX:NHY)
Norsk Hydro is another major aluminum producer with diverse assets across the value stream. The Norwegian company has significant bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Brazil, including the Paragominas bauxite mine and Hydro Alunorte refinery. The company’s value-added aluminum products serve numerous industry applications, including automotive, construction, marine and electronics.
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Rio Tinto is another global leader in the aluminum market with a vertically integrated value chain. Whether wholly owned or through joint ventures, the company has four bauxite mines across Australia, Brazil and Guinea; four alumina refineries across Australia, Brazil and Canada; 14 aluminum smelters across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and Oman; and seven facilities across the US and Canada producing recycled aluminum. Its Canadian operations are located in Québec and British Columbia.
South32 (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF)
South32 is an Australia-based diversified metals and mining company with aluminum at the core of its global operations. The company is mining bauxite and refining alumina at Worsley in Western Australia and at the Mineração Rio do Norte mine in Brazil. Its aluminum smelters are located in South Africa, Mozambique and Brazil. South32’s Hillside aluminum facility in South Africa is the largest in the southern hemisphere.
Bauxite mining and alumina companies
Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)
Canyon Resources is developing its wholly owned Minim Martap bauxite project in the Central African nation of Cameroon. The bauxite mining company completed a bankable feasibility study in 2022 which outlines a total resource of over 1 billion MT of high-grade bauxite with estimated annual production of up to 6.4 million MT. In 2024, the project was granted a mining license and mining convention allowing for the mining and exporting of alumina and bauxite.
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)
Impact Minerals is fast-tracking its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia toward production. The project has a mineral resource estimate of 3.5 million MT at 25.1 percent alumina, for a contained 880,000 MT of alumina that can be converted to HPA. HPA is a high-value product used mainly in LED lighting, micro-LED screens and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries.
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)
Metro Mining is producing bauxite at its wholly owned Bauxite Hills mine in Queensland, Australia. In production since 2018, the mine produces a high alumina bauxite, which the company ships directly to offtake partners in China to be further refined into alumina and aluminum. Metro’s bauxite is used in electric vehicle and mobile phone components.
Aluminum product manufacturers
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace is a leading producer of aluminum products for the aerospace, commercial transportation, defense and space industries. Its forged aluminum wheels are staples of the commercial trucking and mass transportation industries.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)
Kaiser Aluminum is an American manufacturer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products for the global automotive, aerospace, engineering and packing industries. It produces value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products at a dozen facilities across the United States.
Reliance (NYSE:RS)
Reliance was founded in 1939, and today is North America’s largest metals service center company and a leading global provider of value-added metals processing services and metal products. Its aluminum products include extruded aluminum for building and construction applications as well as in the electrical and packaging industries.
Aluminum ETFs
For those investors not wanting to put all their eggs in one basket, exchange-traded funds are also a great play in the aluminum space. Here are a few to get you started.
Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (ARCA:DBB)
The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return. It offers exposure to a basket of key metals futures on the London Metals Exchange, including copper, zinc and aluminum. This fund is not for the newbie investor, but rather more sophisticated investors with a higher tolerance for risk.
iShares US Basic Materials ETF (ARCA:IYM)
iShares US Basic Materials ETF is an equity-based exchange-traded fund with exposure to producers in the aluminum market. While not exclusively focused on aluminum, the fund does track major aluminum equities such as Alcoa and Reliance.
SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ARCA:XME)
The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining is an ETF that tracks the metals and mining sectors. This fund includes Alcoa and Reliance as significant holdings.
WisdomTree Aluminum (LSE:ALUM)
The WisdomTree Aluminum fund is an exchange-traded commodity designed to give investors total return exposure to aluminum futures. The fund tracks the Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex plus a collateral return.
Aluminum futures
Aluminum futures, a derivative instrument tied directly to the price of the actual metal, are another option for those interested in aluminum investing. Futures are a financial contract between an investor and a seller. The investor agrees to purchase an asset from the seller at an agreed-upon price based on a date set in the future.
Rather than intending to take possession of the material asset, investors speculating in the futures market are instead making bets on whether the price of a particular commodity will rise or fall in the near future.
For example, if you buy an aluminum futures contract believing the price of metal is set to rise, and your prediction proves correct, you could gain a return on your investment by selling the now more valuable futures contract before it expires. However, be advised that trading futures contracts is not for the novice investor.
Aluminum futures are available for trade through the London Metals Exchange (LME) and CME Group.
The LME offers aluminum futures quoted in US dollars, with each contract representing 25 metric tons of aluminum, and aluminum alloy futures in contracts representing 20 metric tons.
The CME Group offers a suite of aluminum products, including aluminum futures and its newest product, aluminum options. While an aluminum futures contract only allows for trading on the date specified in the contract, aluminum options can be exercised at any time before they expire.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Impact Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Keep reading...Show less
25 October 2024
Impact Minerals Secures AU$2.87 Million Federal Grant
Exploration and development company Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has received AU$2.87 million for its pilot plant under the Federal government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program, the company said in a press release.
The CRC-P program is now in its 16th round and supports short-term, industry-led research collaborations for up to three years. Funding ranges from AU$100,000 and AU$3 million.
Impact said that the grant will be used to fund the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce high purity alumina (HPA) at its Lake Hope deposit, an approximately 238 square kilometre site located 500 kilometres east of Perth in Western Australia.
The grant is part of an estimated AU$6.4 million research and development designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a definitive feasibility study for its proposed 10,000 tonne per year HPA plant.
Among the priorities under the grant is the construction of a pilot plant at Lake Hope, which is targeted for 2025. CPC Engineering was chosen to design, build and manage the pilot plant.
Impact is collaborating with the Mineral Recovery Research Centre at Edith Cowan University, which is adapting membrane selective technology (MST) for the mining industry.
MST uses membranes to remove contaminants from reagents and water, and Impact believes the technology is "a further game changer for producing HPA" in terms of energy usage, emissions and operating costs.
“Being able to commence work on our pilot plant and the subsequent feasibility studies with the world-leading research of Edith Cowan University and the unique skills and experience of CPC Engineering will position Impact Minerals at the forefront of the global HPA market, ready to meet increasing demands with a sustainably produced, high-quality product,” said Mike Jones, managing director of the company.
The pilot plant will provide Impact with consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.
“The mining and processing will have a minimal environmental footprint, with no on-site beneficiation,” Impact added. HPA and fertiliser by-products from the salts in the deposit will be mined and processed in Kwinana.
A pre-feasibility study on Lake Hope was released by Impact Minerals on October 9. The company is currently waiting on a final report to upgrade a significant part of the alumina resource to the measured resource category.
Impact said that it will also work with the Edith Cowan University and CPC to generate new uses for HPA.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Impact Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Keep reading...Show less
17 October 2024
Report: Aluminium Needs Critical Minerals Designation in Australia
The Australian Aluminium Council (AAC) is calling for the country to secure the future of its aluminium industry.
In a recent report, the organisation highlights the sector's value, and makes policy recommendations geared at allowing the aluminium market to continue making its AU$18 billion annual economic contribution to the nation.
Among other points, the AAC would like to see the metal to be designated as a critical mineral, and wants aluminium companies working in Australia to have "rapid access to competitive energy."
Australian aluminium by the numbers
According to the AAC, the aluminium industry added AU$18 billion to the Australian economy in 2023, along with over 75,000 full-time equivalent jobs that pay 63 percent higher than the national manufacturing average.
Over 20,700 direct and 55,000 indirect jobs are supported by the Australian aluminium industry, with the majority in regional areas. The industry currently holds a record of AU$15 billion in annual export revenue.
The report also outlines the economic contributions of the aluminium industry at a state level, with Western Australia on top at AU$5.7 billion and South Australia contributing the least at AU$78 million.
The AAC states that these numbers indicate how the sector remains internationally competitive, but show there is a need for the Australian government to “ensure a supportive environment for investment.”
Aluminium policy recommendations from the AAC
The AAC made the four recommendations below on government and industry cooperation in Australia's aluminium industry, saying that if implemented they should allow the country to remain a leader in the space.
- Improve environmental regulation — The AAC wants to see improved environmental regulation processes to ensure the economic accessibility of the country’s bauxite resources.
- Make aluminium a critical mineral — It also wants bauxite, alumina and aluminium to be designated as critical minerals in Australia for funding facilitation and international investment.
- Provide assistance with decarbonisation and energy transition efforts — The Australian government should provide additional policy and financial support for aluminium industry members that are working toward these causes. There should also be a more coordinated approach to mining and energy planning to assist in the development of green metals.
- Pursue international trade remedies — The AAC said the government needs to maintain an international trade remedies system to ensure that aluminium producers and manufacturers in the country are not exposed to dumping and subsidisation effects; it should also consider anti-circumvention investigations to address competitors' trade policy practices.
"Our Australian aluminium industry has a track record of technical innovation and adapting to changing market conditions. With the right settings, the industry can continue to play a pivotal role in the national economy and the country’s industrial landscape, just as it has done since 1955,” said Marghanita Johnson, CEO of the AAC.
Aluminium's role in Australia's economy
The report also models a hypothetical scenario to demonstrate the aluminium industry’s impact on the Australian economy, saying that the closure of a single bauxite mine in Western Australia with an average of 600 employees could lead to less than 10,000 indirect jobs and a AU$2.7 billion reduction to GDP.
“Australia is one of the very few countries anywhere in the world with a complete mine-to-market aluminium supply chain,” explained Johnson, adding that risks to the industry's future are being created by challenges in the energy transition, uncertain environmental approvals and uneven global competition.
“Aluminium is vital to Australia’s economy and a critical component of green technologies like solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries. Maintaining strong manufacturing capabilities needs to be a domestic priority.”
Australia aluminium industry updates
Significant advances in Australia's aluminium sector have been made this year.
Among these is the Queensland government’s partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)to fund the long-term future of Boyne Smelters, the country’s second largest aluminium smelter.
The Powering the Regions Fund from the Albanese government, which allotted AU$91 million to drive down emissions, provided AU$5.4 million for the smelter’s energy-efficiency upgrades in July.
More recently, bauxite explorer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) made a record-breaking shipment at its Bauxite Hills mine in Queensland. The company recorded the delivery of 780,000 wet metric tonnes in September, an 8 percent increase from August’s number of 720,000 wet metric tonnes.
Data from the AAC shows that Australia is the world’s largest exporter and second largest producer of alumina. The country also remains one of the world's largest producers of bauxite.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Metro Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.