Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is a low-cost, high-grade Australian bauxite producer, offering a unique pure-play investment in the aluminum supply chain. The flagship Bauxite Hills Mine on the Skardon River is strategically situated 95 km north of Weipa, Queensland, covering a tenement area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers. As of 31 December 2023, the project holds a substantial total bauxite resource of 118.7 million tons (Mt), including 83.2 Mt of reserves, consisting of high-quality direct shipping ore (DSO) that requires no processing.

Production at Bauxite Hills Mine is ramping up to a sustained throughput of over 7 Mt per annum, solidifying Metro Mining’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost bauxite producers. With an additional capacity increase planned for 2025, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on strong bauxite prices and growing demand from key Asian markets, particularly China.

Port view of Metro Mining's Bauxite Hills Mine

The Bauxite Hills Mine leverages its close proximity to Asian markets, short-haul distances, and a highly scalable, cost-efficient marine transport system, enabling industry-leading operating margins.

Company Highlights

  • Metro Mining stands out as one of the world's only publicly listed, pure-play producers of high-quality direct shipping bauxite ore, crucial for aluminum production.
  • Metro Mining’s flagship asset, the Bauxite Hills mine, benefits from proximity to Asian markets, short haul distances, and a highly scalable, low-cost marine transportation system, ensuring industry-leading operating margins.
  • Metro’s production capacity nearly doubled from approximately 3.5 Mt in 2020 to just under 6 Mt in 2024, a 24 percent increase year-over-year. Metro plans further capacity expansion to between 6.5 and 7 Mt by the end of 2025.
  • Targeting a delivered bauxite cost below US$30 per dry ton CIF China, leveraging low strip ratios, minimal overburden (0.5m), no blasting requirement, and highly efficient marine logistics, positioning the company firmly within the lowest quartile of global producers.
  • The company ended 2024 with a strong financial position by repaying AU$39 million in junior debt, restructuring senior debt to more favorable terms, and securing long-term freight contracts, reducing shipping costs by approximately US$3/WMT. Metro ended 2024 with around AU$42 million in cash and trade receivables, enhancing financial flexibility for future growth.
  • Metro Mining maintains robust environmental and social governance, evidenced by receiving the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies’ 2024 Environment Award.

Metro Mining

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite

Boxing gloves with US and Canadian flags.

Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, Ford Mulls Energy Surcharge

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (March 11) that tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports could be doubled to 50 percent.

The move came in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s threat to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the US, a measure that would affect about 1.5 million homes in New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

Ford’s proposal was aimed at pressuring Trump to withdraw existing tariff threats against Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Tops of aluminum beverage cans lined up in rows.

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Learning about the aluminum production from countries around the world offers insight into the important industrial metal, which is used in a wide range of essential applications globally.

The reason aluminum is one of the most in-demand industrial metals is its versatility. The metal is non-toxic and lightweight; it also has a high thermal conductivity, is resistant to corrosion and can be easily cast, machined and formed. Aluminum is the second most malleable metal and sixth most ductile, and it is non-magnetic and non-sparking.

This wide array of benefits means aluminum is used in a huge variety of products, including cans, foils, kitchen utensils, window frames, beer kegs and airplane parts. It also has new applications that make it an important element in the green transition.

Keep reading...Show less
Chess pieces with US and Canadian flags.

Trump Doubles Down on "51st State" Talk, Enacts Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

US President Donald Trump has once again raised the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, this time linking the prospect to the country’s vast array of natural resources.

His remarks, made during an in-flight conversation with reporters on Air Force One, coincided with his plans to levy 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada and Mexico.

"They don't pay very much for the military, and the reason they don't pay much is they assume that we're going to protect them," Trump said. "That's not an assumption they can make, because why are we protecting another country?"

Keep reading...Show less
Pieces of refined aluminum in clear dish.

How to Invest in Aluminum Stocks

There are multiple entry points for investors looking to leveraging growth in the aluminum market, which itself offers exposure to growth in many industries.

Aluminum’s light weight, malleability and thermal conductivity has made it an essential base metal for a number of applications, especially in the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure and electronics.

Investors interested in gaining exposure to the upside in aluminum should understand their investment options, as well as the basic fundamentals of this industrial metal, including what’s aluminum driving supply and demand and the roles of bauxite and alumina in the aluminum supply chain.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag and money.

Impact Minerals Secures AU$2.87 Million Federal Grant

Exploration and development company Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has received AU$2.87 million for its pilot plant under the Federal government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program, the company said in a press release.

The CRC-P program is now in its 16th round and supports short-term, industry-led research collaborations for up to three years. Funding ranges from AU$100,000 and AU$3 million.

Impact said that the grant will be used to fund the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce high purity alumina (HPA) at its Lake Hope deposit, an approximately 238 square kilometre site located 500 kilometres east of Perth in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Aluminium cans.

Report: Aluminium Needs Critical Minerals Designation in Australia

The Australian Aluminium Council (AAC) is calling for the country to secure the future of its aluminium industry.

In a recent report, the organisation highlights the sector's value, and makes policy recommendations geared at allowing the aluminium market to continue making its AU$18 billion annual economic contribution to the nation.

Among other points, the AAC would like to see the metal to be designated as a critical mineral, and wants aluminium companies working in Australia to have "rapid access to competitive energy."

Keep reading...Show less

