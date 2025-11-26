Video

Badge
Metro Mining
Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite
Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Saysplay icon
Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanNov 26, 2025 09:00PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“If we can implement all of these expansions and all of the improvement programs that we have underway, next year … we're targeting to be the lowest-cost supplier into the Asia-Pacific market, and we're on track to be able to do that,” said Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent rate of roughly 7 million tonnes this year.

He said this expansion is key because the company's “fixed costs are probably upwards of 80 percent of (its) total costs,” and spreading those costs over higher volumes is lowering per-tonne production costs.

“That expansion has allowed us to offset those fixed costs against a larger production base. And so what you see then is our cost of production going down,” Wensley said.

“If we can implement all of these expansions and all of the improvement programs that we have underway, next year … we're targeting to be the lowest-cost supplier into the Asia-Pacific market, and we're on track to be able to do that.”

Bauxite is essential for producing aluminum, a metal seeing rapid demand increases from transportation, renewable energy and grid infrastructure. With aluminum usage expected to grow more than 120 percent under the World Bank’s scenario, Metro sees long-term strength in the market.

Watch the full interview with Wensley above.

Bert Dohmen
Gold Investing

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Gold nuggets and scales with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold and Silver Prices Stay Steady, Barrick Faces Breakup Rumors

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford.
Gold Investing

Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December

Fergus Kiley, CEO and managing director of Mount Hope Mining.
Gold Investing

Mount Hope Mining Reports High-grade Gold Results, Attracts New Investors, CEO Says

Adam Woolridge, CEO of Cobre.
Copper Investing

Cobre Advances Botswana Copper Project as Market Rerates Company

Up next

Don Hansen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 18, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor Don Hansen returns to share his latest thoughts on gold, outlining five factors that illustrate how powerful the current bull market is.

"I think it's pretty obvious that in 2025 we're in a secular bull market in gold, and it's only (just) started," he said. In his view, it's in the second inning of what may be a 15 inning game.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sellplay icon
Resource Investing

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 18, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.

He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Byron King, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying their drivers are intact despite the recent price pullback.

He also discusses the growing importance of "military metals" like rare earths and antimony.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his thoughts on gold, noting that the narrative for the yellow metal has changed for the better.

He also discusses the US government's recent focus on fast tracking and funding mining projects.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Nick Hodge, gold bars. play icon
Copper Investing

Nick Hodge: Copper is My Top 2026 Pick, but Gold, Silver Run Not Done

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 16, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Nick Hodge, publisher at Digest Publishing, is most bullish on copper and uranium in 2026, but also believes gold and silver prices have further to go despite recent gains.

"We are in the middle of a precious metals bull market," he said. "Silver hasn't had its day yet, so I think that's a pretty good indicator that we've still got some time to go."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
Metro Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Metro Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News