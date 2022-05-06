Energy Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 3 rd 4 th and 5 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Fr5ptv

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 10 th .

May 3rd Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)
Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRF, PAFRY | LSE: PAF
First Mining Gold Corp. OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
Exploits Discovery Corp. OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
Altaley Mining Corp. OTCQX: ATLYF | TSXV: ATLY
Westward Gold Inc. OTCQB: WGLIF | CSE: WG
Reyna Gold Corp. OTCQB: REYGF | TSXV: REYG
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. OTCQB: ATBHF | TSXV: BAY
World Copper Ltd. OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

May 4th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)
Moneta Gold Inc. OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQX: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. OTCQB: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS
Luminex Resources Corp. OTCQX: LUMIF | TSXV: LR
Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Baroyeca Gold & Silver, Inc. PINK: BRYGF | TSXV: BGS
Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
Dolly Varden Silver Corp. OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
Anacortes Mining Corp. OTCQB: XYZFF | TSXV: XYZ
Tesoro Resources Ltd. OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO

May 5th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)
GoviEx Uranium Inc. OTCQX: GVXXF | TSXV: GXU
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Los Andes Copper Ltd. OTCQX: LSANF | TSXV: LA
Metallum Resources Inc. Pink: MTLLF | TSXV: MZN
Northstar Gold Corp. OTCQB: NSGCF | CSE: NSG
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Granite Creek Copper Ltd. OTCQB: GCXXF | TSXV: GCX
Group Ten Metals Inc. OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
Metallica Metals Corp. OTCQB: MTALF | CSE: MM

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Investors Eyeing Uranium on Back of New Products, Conflict, Changing Attitudes

After breaking out of a price rut that had constrained values below US$30 per pound since late 2016, the U3O8 spot price broke through that threshold in April 2020 and has been steadily gaining ever since.

Following years of rangebound movement largely attributed to oversupply following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, the uranium market has spent the last two years making large gains — the commodity jumped 164 percent from US$24.70 on January 1, 2020, to US$64.51 on April 13, 2022.

When values hit a five year high in mid-April, it marked a 255 percent price uptick since 2017.

Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Beginning to Benefit From Strategic Decisions as Uranium Prices Improve; Well-Positioned With Leverage to Market Transition

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"With the recent uranium price increase, we are beginning to enjoy the benefits of the strategic and deliberate decisions we have made. And, with leverage to rising prices, we are well-positioned to continue to capture value from the market transition we believe is underway, and that is supported by the fundamentals; fundamentals characterized by durable, full-cycle demand against a backdrop of growing concerns about security of supply," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2022, including $47.8 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company's results reflect earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 including mark-to-market gains of $47.8 million on the Company's investment in 2.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 of physical uranium holdings.  All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the " Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF

The Company is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the " Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

  • One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin
  • Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO
  • AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan .

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake , Rabbit Lake , Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

