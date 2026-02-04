Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, February 4, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the development of its first Charbone Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario market, marking a key milestone in the Company's Canadian expansion strategy.

The Charbone Hydrogen Supply Hub will serve as a dedicated physical storage and local distribution facility, designed to support reliable, on-demand hydrogen supply to industrial, advanced-manufacturing, and mobility customers across Southern Ontario.

Importantly, Charbone will use its already existing physical infrastructure for the Hub, including its own hydrogen storage tube assets, and other components, enabling the Company to:

  • Secure local inventory and buffer capacity 

  • Control logistics, safety, and high-quality standards 

  • Reduce dependency on third-party logistics and storage 

  • Improve supply reliability and response times for customers 

This hub-and-spoke model will be another cornerstone of Charbone's strategy to build a scalable network of Hydrogen Production and Supply Hubs across Canada and the United States, supporting the regional markets with regional localized storage, logistics, and distribution.

"This first Charbone Hydrogen Supply Hub in Ontario represents a strategic step forward for Charbone," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "By investing directly in physical storage assets, we are reinforcing our commitment to local operational control, supply security, and long-term value creation in key industrial markets."

The Ontario hub is expected to support multiple type of customers and dedicated customer supply programs, with different delivery formats, including tube trailers and micro-bulk solutions. The Ontario will be designed to accommodate future storage and production capacity expansions as market demand grows.

Charbone views Ontario as a priority market due to its concentration of industrial users, mobility initiatives, and advanced-manufacturing ecosystems, and expects the Hydrogen Supply Hub to play a foundational role in the Company's broader North American hydrogen logistics platform.

Momentum Public Relations Inc. Appointment

Charbone has engaged Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum"), to provide services in relation to investor and public relations strategies. The services will mainly be represented by Mr. Maxence Gagné-Godbout who is acting at arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Momentum will receive a fee of $10,000 per month. The six-month agreement will continue until May 15, 2026. No other compensation is payable in connection with the engagement. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Charbone Corporation

 
 

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

 

Email: ir@Charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

 
 

Charbone
