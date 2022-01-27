Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares: Advancing Two Top-notch Properties in Ontario
“We're not just a one pony show. We have two flagship properties and we've been hitting some really nice stuff,” said Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares.
Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) provided an update on its Dona Lake and Ogden gold projects in Ontario.
Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares shared, “We've been hitting some really nice stuff at Ogden. We just finished SGH soil sampling and we're in the process of doing deep-section IP. We're going to put all this data together, and we should be able to generate some really good drill targets. In about three weeks, we'll be back in Timmins drilling again. In my opinion, these are two top-notch properties. What more could an investor ask for?”
Metals Creek Resources received the results from Phase II of its spatiotemporal geochemical hydrocarbon gold survey conducted in July 2021 on its Ogden gold property in the heart of the Timmins Gold Camp. It also announced recent diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from a Phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake gold project.
Dona Lake is a past-producing mine that was shut down in 1994 or 1995 when the price of gold was around US$350 an ounce. According to Stares, the company discovered that there was gold mineralization left and signed an option agreement with Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) to earn a 100 percent interest in the project. He added that the drilling program at Dona Lake might last until March.
“I think timing is everything, and we've hit the right time for this program. We're not just a one pony show. We have two flagship properties where we apply whatever science we can use there. We've been hitting some really nice stuff.”
Watch the full interview of Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares above.
