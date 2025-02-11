- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says
“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” said Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia.
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.
“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.
Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.
With an estimated 1.53 million metric tons of contained graphite and high-purity test results, the project has the potential to strengthen North America’s graphite supply chain, Ferguson said.
“(There are) lots of real positives in the right part of the world, which is growing in terms of those strategic interests. We think we've got something really big at Lac Carheil,” he added.
The company has an active year ahead. Drilling at Lac Carheil is set to begin, with resource updates expected in the first half of the year. Metals Australia is also planning follow-up exploration at its project in the James Bay region after promising gold and base metals results. In Australia, the company will resume exploration at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Northern Territory after the wet season, while metallurgical testing continues at its Manindi critical minerals project in Western Australia.
With a well-funded strategy and a diverse portfolio, Metals Australia is positioning itself as a key player in the critical minerals sector. Investors and industry watchers can expect a dynamic year ahead as the company advances its projects.
Watch the full interview with Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Metals Australia (ASX:MLS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals Australia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals Australia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals Australia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Metals Australia Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
