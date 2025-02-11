Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Life Science Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for lithium, gold and copper-gold discoveries.
Gold Investing

Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Says

Resource Investing News
Metals Australia Eyes Emerging North American Graphite Supply Chain, CEO Saysplay icon

“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” said Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia.

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) CEO Paul Ferguson highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the graphite industry in a recent interview, saying policy changes in North America are encouraging investment in domestic supply chains.

“I think we've really started to see, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months and maybe a little longer than that, the focus, particularly in Canada and the US, has started to move in terms of strategic supply of domestic graphite,” Ferguson said, stressing the importance of graphite for electric vehicle manufacturing and energy storage systems.

Metals Australia’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Québec is positioned to benefit from this shift. The project is advancing through the prefeasibility study stage and has strong infrastructure advantages, including proximity to major mining hubs, a high-voltage Québec hydro power line and a new highway for improved accessibility.

With an estimated 1.53 million metric tons of contained graphite and high-purity test results, the project has the potential to strengthen North America’s graphite supply chain, Ferguson said.

“(There are) lots of real positives in the right part of the world, which is growing in terms of those strategic interests. We think we've got something really big at Lac Carheil,” he added.

The company has an active year ahead. Drilling at Lac Carheil is set to begin, with resource updates expected in the first half of the year. Metals Australia is also planning follow-up exploration at its project in the James Bay region after promising gold and base metals results. In Australia, the company will resume exploration at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Northern Territory after the wet season, while metallurgical testing continues at its Manindi critical minerals project in Western Australia.

With a well-funded strategy and a diverse portfolio, Metals Australia is positioning itself as a key player in the critical minerals sector. Investors and industry watchers can expect a dynamic year ahead as the company advances its projects.

Watch the full interview with Paul Ferguson, CEO of Metals Australia, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Metals Australia (ASX:MLS). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals Australia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals Australia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals Australia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

MLS:AU
asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationasx:mlsgold investinglithium investinggold explorationgold stocksGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×