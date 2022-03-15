March 15, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia : Metallum Resources Inc. announces today that Grant Davey has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of Gordon Tainton who has stepped down from the Board. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gordon for his years of service to Metallum. He has been a valuable member of the Board of Directors and we wish him well,“ said Simon ...

MZN:CA