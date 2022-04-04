Meta Platforms, Inc. announced today that the company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 . Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com along with the company's earnings press release, financial ...

