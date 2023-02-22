Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck Opens Enrollment in New Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Investigational Once-Daily Islatravir in Combination with Doravirine for Treatment of HIV-1 Infection

Islatravir and other HIV data presented at CROI 2023

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the company has opened enrollment in its new Phase 3 clinical program with investigational once-daily islatravir 0.25 mg in combination with doravirine 100 mg (DOR/ISL) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

"Our extensive efficacy and safety analyses from the islatravir clinical program over the past year provided critical information to shape our research going forward," said Todd Correll, executive director, DOR/ISL product development team lead, Merck Research Laboratories. "We believe islatravir in combination with doravirine has the potential to help make a difference for people living with HIV and are excited to open enrollment in our new Phase 3 clinical trials."

Two new Phase 3 studies began enrolling participants this month:

  • MK-8591A-051 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Open-Label Clinical Study to Evaluate a Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in Participants With HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Antiretroviral Therapy
  • MK-8591A-052 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Study to Evaluate a Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in Participants With HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed on Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF)

The following new Phase 3 studies are expected to begin enrollment in March:

  • MK-8591A-P053 – A Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Double-Blind Clinical Study to Evaluate the Antiretroviral Activity, Safety, and Tolerability of Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL 100 mg/0.25 mg) Once-Daily in HIV-1 Infected Treatment-Naïve Participants
  • MK-8591A-P054 – A Phase 3 Open-label Clinical Study of Doravirine/Islatravir (DOR/ISL [100 mg/0.25 mg]) Once-Daily for the Treatment of HIV-1 Infection in Participants Who Previously Received DOR/ISL (100 mg/0.75 mg) Once-Daily in a Phase 3 Clinical Study
    • Certain study participants currently enrolled in prior DOR/ISL studies (Protocols 018, 020 and 033), which evaluated once-daily DOR/ISL 100/0.75 mg in treatment-naïve and virologically suppressed participants, will have the option of transitioning to study P054 evaluating once-daily DOR/ISL 100/0.25 mg as a potential fixed-dose combination, two-drug regimen.

Select Merck abstracts for islatravir at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2023 include:

  • Switch to DOR/ISL (100/0.75MG) QD From B/F/TAF: Week 48 Results From a Phase 3 Trial. Late-breaker oral presentation: 197. Mills, A, et al.
  • Switch to DOR/ISL (100/0.75MG) QD: Week 48 Results From An Open-label Phase 3 Trial. Late-breaker oral presentation: 196. Molina, J-M, et al.
  • Effect of Islatravir on Total Lymphocyte and Lymphocyte Subset Counts. Oral presentation: 192. Squires, K, et al.
  • Modeling To Optimize Islatravir QW Dose in HIV Virologically Suppressed PWH. Late-breaker poster: 497. Vargo, R, et al.

For more information, including details around the virtual programming, please visit the CROI 2023 website .

Merck's Commitment to HIV

For more than 35 years, Merck has been committed to scientific research and discovery (R&D) in HIV. Today, we are developing a series of antiviral options designed to help people manage HIV and protect people from HIV, with the goal of reducing the growing burden of infection worldwide. We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with our partners in the global HIV community to address the complex challenges that impede progress toward ending the epidemic.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media:

Julie Cunningham
(617) 519-6264

Deb Wambold
(215) 779-2234

Investor:

Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steven Graziano
(908) 740-6582

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
The Conversation (0)
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer's Elranatamab Receives FDA and EMA Filing Acceptance

  • Submissions based on favorable MagnetisMM-3 trial results in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review for the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for elranatamab, an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody (BsAb), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Priority Review is intended to direct attention and resources from regulatory authorities toward drugs that, if approved, could offer significant improvements over existing options for serious conditions in order to make these drugs available to patients faster. The FDA's decision on the application is expected in 2023. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted elranatamab's marketing authorization application (MAA). The company is working closely with the EMA to facilitate their review and will provide updates on timing as appropriate.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Pfizer's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Maternal Vaccine Candidate for Priority Review

  • U.S. FDA has set an action date for August 2023. If approved, RSVpreF would be the first vaccine for administration to pregnant individuals to help protect against the complications of RSV disease in infants from birth through six months
  • This action follows the recent acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under accelerated assessment for both older adults and maternal immunization
  • The maternal immunization regulatory filings are supported by results of the pivotal Phase 3 trial MATISSE , which will be presented to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), as well as during the ReSViNET Foundation's 2023 Global Conference, on February 23

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate PF-06928316 or RSVpreF for the prevention of medically attended lower respiratory tract illness (MA-LRTI) and severe MA-LRTI caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals. This decision follows the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for RSVpreF in March 2022. The FDA has accepted the BLA for priority review and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present New Data for Sotatercept and MK-0616 at ACC.23/WCC, Demonstrating Significant Progress in Advancing Its Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of clinical data from its broad and advancing cardiovascular pipeline and portfolio at the upcoming American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Heart Federation's World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) in New Orleans, LA from March 4-6, 2023.

Two Merck studies will be featured in a late-breaking clinical trial session: the first presentation of detailed findings from the pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating sotatercept, an investigational activin signaling inhibitor therapy, as an add-on to stable background therapy for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and results from a Phase 2b trial evaluating MK-0616, an investigational oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Provides Update on Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD Trial Evaluating LAGEVRIO for Post-exposure Prophylaxis for Prevention of COVID-19

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that LAGEVRIO™ (molnupiravir) did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in the risk of COVID-19 following household exposure to another individual with COVID-19. The Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD trial evaluated people who did not have COVID-19 at baseline (confirmed by a negative baseline SARS-CoV-2 test and no signs and symptoms) but lived with someone who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. In the primary endpoint of participants who did not have evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline (confirmed by a negative SARS-CoV-2 test), the LAGEVRIO treated group was observed to be 23.6% less likely than those who received placebo to develop COVID-19 through Day 14 (a positive post-baseline SARS-CoV-2 test with evidence of signs and symptoms); the primary endpoint was not met. The safety profile of LAGEVRIO in this trial was generally consistent with that observed in previously reported clinical studies and post-authorization experience in the treatment of COVID-19. Merck intends to submit full results from this study for presentation at a scientific meeting or for publication.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Supplemental New Drug Application for Merck's PREVYMIS for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus Disease in Kidney Transplant Recipients at High Risk

FDA also accepts a separate supplemental application to extend prophylaxis with PREVYMIS to 200 days in certain HSCT recipients

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review two supplemental new drug applications (sNDA) for PREVYMIS™ (letermovir). The FDA granted priority review for the sNDA for PREVYMIS for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk (D+/R-); the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action date, is June 5, 2023. The FDA grants priority review to medicines and vaccines that, if approved, would provide a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment or prevention of a serious condition. A second sNDA to extend use of PREVYMIS from 100 days to 200 days in adults receiving an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) who are at risk for late CMV infection and disease was also accepted for review, with a PDUFA date of Sept. 7, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy Alone in Patients With HER2-Negative Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma Regardless of PD-L1 Expression

In KEYNOTE-859, KEYTRUDA combined with chemotherapy also showed statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival and objective response rate, the trial's key secondary endpoints, compared with chemotherapy alone

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. After a median follow-up of 31.0 months (range, 15.3-46.3 months), KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 22% (HR=0.78 [95% CI, 0.70-0.87]; p

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

Advanced Critical Metals Portfolio

Related News

Lithium Investing

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results, Including Record Net Income, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Watch This Key Shift to Know When Gold Will Take Off

Potash Investing

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Investing

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2023)

Lithium Investing

ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America

Zinc Investing

Fireweed Metals Plans Large Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in 2023

×