February 15, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
09 February
Investor Presentation
04 February
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 February
