Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Medtronic expands AiBLE spine surgery ecosystem with new technologies and Siemens Healthineers partnership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39 th Annual Meeting in Chicago the commercial launch of several software, hardware, and imaging innovations. These enhancements are designed to advance AiBLE™, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software and implants that enable more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures. In line with its commitment to increasing the quality of care for patients with spinal conditions, Medtronic also announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to explore opportunities to further expand access to advanced pre- and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

New advancements in the AiBLE™ ecosystem build upon the company's commitment to procedural innovation and execution, and include the following:

  • O-arm™ 4.3   software , which introduces advanced navigation volumes, dose reduction, and enhanced image confirmation. With this release, Medtronic now offers the industry's longest 3D scan length for cone-beam CT images, which allows surgeons to capture additional spine levels in one scan and streamline their workflow. O-arm™ is the first and only intraoperative imager that uses AI, with 70% less radiation dose compared to the standard protocol, while maintaining image quality 1 . Medtronic Implant Resolution (MIR) further enhances decision-making by reducing metal artifacts around select screws, enabling confident final screw placement.

  • UNiD™ Adaptive Spine Intelligence (ASI) , a Medtronic integrated service and software platform that leverages AI and predictive models to help surgeons deliver patient-specific surgical plans and implants, now includes MRI Vision, which integrates with CoLumbo from Smart Soft Healthcare into the UNiD™ workflow. This new tool employs computer vision technology to automatically analyze lumbar MRIs to segment, label, and measure key aspects related to common pathologies. MRI Vision will allow spine surgeons using UNiD™ ASI to access automated PDF reports and annotated DICOMs (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) in the UNiD™ Hub to identify and quantitatively measure areas of interest such as muscle area with fat infiltration, key spinal alignment angles, key characteristic related to stenosis, and more. UNiD™ is powered by more than 28,000 patient procedures and continues to grow in adoption worldwide.

  • Mazor™ robotic guidance system with 5.1 software is the first and only spinal robotic system that integrates AI, bone cutting, and graft delivery. Mazor enables comprehensive preoperative and intraoperative planning that goes beyond screw placement to include complete construct design with screws, rods, interbodies, and bone removal. The newest version of 5.1 software introduces Maximum Intensity Projection (MIP), which supports improved image quality.

  • New implant innovation with ModuLeX™ Spinal System, which offers increased visualization of the surgical area while allowing the operative flexibility to create an optimized construct for the patient. ModuLeX™ is the next generation of the Medtronic CD Horizon™ product family, a 40-year leader in spinal fixation.

Global corporate partnership to complement Medtronic imaging offerings
Medtronic also unveiled a global partnership with Siemens Healthineers during the meeting. The two companies anticipate comarketing the Siemens Healthineers Multitom Rax™ imaging system and integrating the platform into the Medtronic AiBLE™ ecosystem for spine surgery. The companies also anticipate collaborating across technology development, marketing, and commercial activities to advance clinical outcomes.

The Multitom Rax™ offers a unique combination of imaging technologies that can be used across musculoskeletal conditions, including spinal patients. With standing, weight-bearing imaging, cone-beam CT, and supine X-ray capabilities, the Multitom Rax™ supports the commitment Medtronic has to advancing the standard of care across the care continuum.

"Partnering with Siemens Healthineers advances our commitment to reduce variability and improve outcomes for spinal patients," said Skip Kiil , president of Medtronic Cranial & Spinal Technologies, which is part of the Medtronic Neuroscience Portfolio. "We are thrilled with the prospect of working with the industry leader in imaging and to leverage the depth of imaging experience and expertise, commercial footprint, and shared commitment to data science to advance our AiBLE strategy and shared pursuit of better patient outcomes."

The envisioned partnership will be an evolution of the AiBLE™ ecosystem which integrates connected care and predictive technology to advance surgery.

"We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Medtronic to bring our solution to spine centers and empower spine surgeons and neurosurgeons to be more precise in the operating room," said Verena Schoen , Executive Vice President X-ray Products at Siemens Healthineers. "Multitom Rax™ delivers geometrically accurate images which allows precise measurements of the patient's vertebrae. Especially optimized for spine imaging, it not only contributes to faster diagnosis and treatment planning, but also to surgical execution and post-surgical control."

About the Cranial & Spinal Technologies Business at Medtronic  
As the market leader, Medtronic is transforming the standard of care in spine and cranial surgery worldwide by putting patients first and solving complex conditions for spine and neurosurgeons. With 150 products covering more than 20 pathologies, we serve over 4 million patients annually. Continuing our legacy of innovation, the AiBLE™ ecosystem is the culmination of everything Medtronic has built in Cranial & Spinal Technologies over the past two decades. By integrating advanced technologies and a patient-centric approach, we provide a customizable health solution for the primary challenges in cranial and spine surgery: the need for increased predictability and precision, more efficient workflows, and better surgical outcomes. For more information, visit www.Medtronic.com/AiBLE and follow CST on LinkedIn .

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Image comparison study data included in Medtronic 510(k) clearance.

Multitom Rax™ is a trademark of Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Contacts:


Christine Stewart

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-269-377-2557

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-expands-aible-spine-surgery-ecosystem-with-new-technologies-and-siemens-healthineers-partnership-302257975.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/25/c5406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surgeons stand around a hospital bed with patient on it and a surgical robot above it.

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$7.42 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.31 billion in 2024. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Hosts 2024 Investor Day

Highlights Include the Company's Industry-Leading Businesses, Proven Growth Strategy, and Outstanding Long-Term Financial Outlook

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Commences U.S. Clinical Trials

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to confirm the commencement of U.S. clinical trials for its ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test.

Keep reading...Show less
Truscreen

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX/ASX:TRU) is pleased to announce the preliminary publication, on 25 July 2024, of a study titled “Beyond Tradition: Investigating TruScreen’s Performance Versus Pap Smear in Cervical Cancer Detection” on Research Square1Link. The preliminary publication is subject to peer review.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 .

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company beginning at approximately 11:55 a.m. EDT ( 12:55 p.m. CDT ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Target Patient Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial Investigating CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Resource Investing

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Gold Investing

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Gold Investing

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

×